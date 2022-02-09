Stylable enables you to write reusable, highly-performant components. Each component exposes a style API that maps its internal parts so you can reuse components across teams without sacrificing stylability.
At build time, the preprocessor converts the Stylable CSS into a minimal, flat, static, valid vanilla CSS that works cross-browser.
Learn more in our Documentation Center.
There are two options for installing Stylable:
For details on both options, see Install & Configure.
This repository is a
mono-repo containing multiple
packages that together comprise the Stylable ecosystem. It uses NPM workspaces to manage the various packages and their dependencies.
|Package Name
|Published Name
|Latest Version
|Description
|core
@stylable/core
|Core CSS preprocessor
|runtime
@stylable/runtime
|Runtime browser code
|optimizer
@stylable/optimizer
|Production mode optimizer
|module-utils
@stylable/module-utils
|Stylable CommonJS module generator
|custom-value
@stylable/custom-value
|Stylable custom build-time values
|Package Name
|Published Name
|Latest Version
|Description
|cli
@stylable/cli
|Used for managing Stylable stylesheets in a project
|create-stylable-app
create-stylable-app
|Boilerplate generator CLI
|schema-extract
@stylable/schema-extract
|JSON Schema convertor for Stylable stylesheets
|language-service
@stylable/language-service
|Language service protocol provider, business logic for the stylable-intelligence extension
|build-tools
@stylable/build-tools
|A collection of tools used during build-time by our
webpack and
rollup plugins
|Package Name
|Published Name
|Latest Version
|Description
|jest
@stylable/jest
|Jest Stylable processor plugin
|node
@stylable/node
require hook and Node module factory
|webpack-extensions
@stylable/webpack-extensions
|Experimental features for
webpack integration
|webpack-plugin
@stylable/webpack-plugin
webpack (
^5.30.0) integration plugin
|experimental-loader
@stylable/experimental-loader
|experimental
webpack loader - not recommended for production use
|rollup-plugin
@stylable/rollup-plugin
|Rollup (
v2.x) integration plugine
|Package Name
|Published Name
|Latest Version
|Description
|e2e-test-kit
@stylable/e2e-test-kit
webpack project runner used for
E2E testing
|dom-test-kit
@stylable/dom-test-kit
|Stylable DOM related testing utils
|core-test-kit
@stylable/core-test-kit
|Utilities used for testing core Stylable operations (processing and transformations)
|Package Name
|Description
|stylable-intelligence
|VSCode extension providing language services for Stylable
Read our contributing guidelines for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.
Copyright (c) 2017 Wix.com Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Use of this source code is governed by a MIT license.