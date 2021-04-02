Get ABIs, Addresses, and Solidity Interfaces to popular DeFi protocols
Now with Typescript-powered autocomplete!
money-legos is an NPM package that provides you with the mainnet addresses, ABIs, and Solidity interfaces for popular DeFi protocols.
Protocols supported:
Importing specific protocols is also supported:
npm install @studydefi/money-legos
import { legos } from "@studydefi/money-legos";
// access ABIs and addresses
legos.erc20.abi;
legos.erc20.dai.address;
// of many popular DeFi protocols
legos.uniswap.factory.abi;
legos.uniswap.factory.address;
// import only the protocol you are interested in
import uniswap from "@studydefi/money-legos/uniswap";
uniswap.factory.abi;
uniswap.factory.address;
pragma solidity ^0.5.0;
import "@studydefi/money-legos/onesplit/contracts/IOneSplit.sol";
import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC20/IERC20.sol";
contract OneSplitSwapper {
// Uniswap Mainnet factory address
address constant OneSplitAddress = 0xC586BeF4a0992C495Cf22e1aeEE4E446CECDee0E;
function _swap(address from, address to, uint256 amountWei) internal {
IERC20 fromIERC20 = IERC20(from);
IERC20 toIERC20 = IERC20(to);
(uint256 returnAmount, uint256[] memory distribution) = IOneSplit(
OneSplitAddress
).getExpectedReturn(
fromIERC20,
toIERC20,
amountWei,
10,
0
);
IOneSplit(OneSplitAddress).swap(
fromIERC20,
toIERC20,
amountWei,
returnAmount,
distribution,
0
);
}
}