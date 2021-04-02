Get ABIs, Addresses, and Solidity Interfaces to popular DeFi protocols

Now with Typescript-powered autocomplete!

money-legos is an NPM package that provides you with the mainnet addresses, ABIs, and Solidity interfaces for popular DeFi protocols.

Click here for docs and visit our Discord here!

Protocols supported:

AAVE

Compound

Curve Finance

DappSys

DyDx

ERC20

Idle V3

Kyber.Network

MakerDAO

OneSplit

UMA Protocol

Uniswap v1

Synthetix

Balancer

mStable

Uniswap v2

Importing specific protocols is also supported:

Install

npm install @studydefi/money-legos

Usage

JavaScript

import { legos } from "@studydefi/money-legos" ; legos.erc20.abi; legos.erc20.dai.address; legos.uniswap.factory.abi; legos.uniswap.factory.address; import uniswap from "@studydefi/money-legos/uniswap" ; uniswap.factory.abi; uniswap.factory.address;

Solidity