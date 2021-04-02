openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@studydefi/money-legos

by studydefi
2.4.2 (see all)

💰One stop shop for Ethereum ABIs, addresses, and Solidity interfaces!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

733

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

money-legos

circleci npm types minzip

legos autocomplete

Get ABIs, Addresses, and Solidity Interfaces to popular DeFi protocols

Now with Typescript-powered autocomplete!

money-legos is an NPM package that provides you with the mainnet addresses, ABIs, and Solidity interfaces for popular DeFi protocols.

Click here for docs and visit our Discord here!

Protocols supported:

  • AAVE
  • Compound
  • Curve Finance
  • DappSys
  • DyDx
  • ERC20
  • Idle V3
  • Kyber.Network
  • MakerDAO
  • OneSplit
  • UMA Protocol
  • Uniswap v1
  • Synthetix
  • Balancer
  • mStable
  • Uniswap v2

Importing specific protocols is also supported:

size

Install

npm install @studydefi/money-legos

Usage

JavaScript

import { legos } from "@studydefi/money-legos";

// access ABIs and addresses
legos.erc20.abi;
legos.erc20.dai.address;

// of many popular DeFi protocols
legos.uniswap.factory.abi;
legos.uniswap.factory.address;

// import only the protocol you are interested in
import uniswap from "@studydefi/money-legos/uniswap";

uniswap.factory.abi;
uniswap.factory.address;

Solidity

pragma solidity ^0.5.0;

import "@studydefi/money-legos/onesplit/contracts/IOneSplit.sol";

import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC20/IERC20.sol";


contract OneSplitSwapper {
    // Uniswap Mainnet factory address
    address constant OneSplitAddress = 0xC586BeF4a0992C495Cf22e1aeEE4E446CECDee0E;

    function _swap(address from, address to, uint256 amountWei) internal {
        IERC20 fromIERC20 = IERC20(from);
        IERC20 toIERC20 = IERC20(to);

        (uint256 returnAmount, uint256[] memory distribution) = IOneSplit(
            OneSplitAddress
        ).getExpectedReturn(
            fromIERC20,
            toIERC20,
            amountWei,
            10,
            0
        );

        IOneSplit(OneSplitAddress).swap(
            fromIERC20,
            toIERC20,
            amountWei,
            returnAmount,
            distribution,
            0
        );
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial