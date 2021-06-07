📦 Generate a changelog as part of the npm version command
npm version [patch|minor|major] to create a release
CHANGES.md file
❯ npm install @studio/changes --save-dev
❯ npx changes --init
This will add the following to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"preversion": "npm test",
"version": "changes",
"postversion": "git push --follow-tags && npm publish"
}
}
--help,
-h: Display a help message.
--commits,
-c: Generate links to commits using the given URL as base. If
no URL is given it defaults to
${homepage}/commit using the homepage
configured in the
package.json.
--footer: Generate a footer with the git author and release date. The
author name is taken from
$GIT_AUTHOR_NAME and
$GIT_AUTHOR_EMAIL is used
to find the authors GitHub profile page.
--file,
-f: Specify the name of the changelog file. Defaults to
CHANGES.md.
--init: Add version lifecycle scripts to
package.json. Can be combined
with
--file and
--commits to configure the
changes invocation.
--tag: Use a custom git tag, supports simple replacement of
package.json
fields. Defaults to
v${version}.
Configure your preferred editor with the
$EDITOR environment variable.
Preview the release notes for the next release by running:
❯ npx changes
