Studio Changes

📦 Generate a changelog as part of the npm version command

Usage

Use npm version [patch|minor|major] to create a release

to create a release Your editor will open with a generated CHANGES.md file

file When you're done writing the release notes, save and close the editor to continue

To abort the release, remove the heading with the new version number

Install

❯ npm install @studio/changes --save-dev

Configure

❯ npx changes --init

This will add the following to your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "preversion" : "npm test" , "version" : "changes" , "postversion" : "git push --follow-tags && npm publish" } }

Options

--help , -h : Display a help message.

, : Display a help message. --commits , -c : Generate links to commits using the given URL as base. If no URL is given it defaults to ${homepage}/commit using the homepage configured in the package.json .

, : Generate links to commits using the given URL as base. If no URL is given it defaults to using the homepage configured in the . --footer : Generate a footer with the git author and release date. The author name is taken from $GIT_AUTHOR_NAME and $GIT_AUTHOR_EMAIL is used to find the authors GitHub profile page.

: Generate a footer with the git author and release date. The author name is taken from and is used to find the authors GitHub profile page. --file , -f : Specify the name of the changelog file. Defaults to CHANGES.md .

, : Specify the name of the changelog file. Defaults to . --init : Add version lifecycle scripts to package.json . Can be combined with --file and --commits to configure the changes invocation.

: Add version lifecycle scripts to . Can be combined with and to configure the invocation. --tag : Use a custom git tag, supports simple replacement of package.json fields. Defaults to v${version} .

Configure your preferred editor with the $EDITOR environment variable.

Preview next release

Preview the release notes for the next release by running:

❯ npx changes

License

MIT

