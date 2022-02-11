StrykerJS

Welcome to StrykerJS's monorepo. This is where all official stryker packages are maintained. If you're new to monorepos: don't be scared. You'll find the packages in the packages folder.

If you're interested in why we chose a monorepo, please read babeljs's design document about monorepos. We use it for the same reasons as they do.

Introduction

For an introduction to mutation testing and Stryker's features, see stryker-mutator.io.

Getting started

Please follow the quickstart on the website.

For small js projects, you can try the following command:

npm install --save-dev @ stryker - mutator / core # Only for small projects: npx stryker run

It will run stryker with default values:

Uses npm test as your test command

as your test command Searches for files to mutate in the lib and src directories

Usage

$ npx stryker < command > [options] [configFile]

See usage on stryker-mutator.io

Supported mutators

See our website for the list of currently supported mutators.

Configuration

See configuration on stryker-mutator.io.