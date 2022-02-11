openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@stryker-mutator/core

by stryker-mutator
5.5.1 (see all)

Mutation testing for JavaScript and friends

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.9K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

111

Package

Dependencies

28

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Mutation testing badge Build Status NPM Node version Slack Chat

Stryker

StrykerJS

Professor X: For someone who hates mutants... you certainly keep some strange company. William Stryker: Oh, they serve their purpose... as long as they can be controlled.

Welcome to StrykerJS's monorepo. This is where all official stryker packages are maintained. If you're new to monorepos: don't be scared. You'll find the packages in the packages folder.

If you're interested in why we chose a monorepo, please read babeljs's design document about monorepos. We use it for the same reasons as they do.

Introduction

For an introduction to mutation testing and Stryker's features, see stryker-mutator.io.

Getting started

Please follow the quickstart on the website.

For small js projects, you can try the following command:

npm install --save-dev @stryker-mutator/core
# Only for small projects:
npx stryker run

It will run stryker with default values:

  • Uses npm test as your test command
  • Searches for files to mutate in the lib and src directories

Usage

$ npx stryker <command> [options] [configFile]

See usage on stryker-mutator.io

Supported mutators

See our website for the list of currently supported mutators.

Configuration

See configuration on stryker-mutator.io.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alejandro KondraskyCordoba, Argentina30 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial