Professor X: For someone who hates mutants... you certainly keep some strange company. William Stryker: Oh, they serve their purpose... as long as they can be controlled.
Welcome to StrykerJS's monorepo. This is where all official stryker packages are maintained.
If you're new to monorepos: don't be scared. You'll find the packages in the
packages folder.
If you're interested in why we chose a monorepo, please read babeljs's design document about monorepos. We use it for the same reasons as they do.
For an introduction to mutation testing and Stryker's features, see stryker-mutator.io.
Please follow the quickstart on the website.
For small js projects, you can try the following command:
npm install --save-dev @stryker-mutator/core
# Only for small projects:
npx stryker run
It will run stryker with default values:
npm test as your test command
lib and
src directories
$ npx stryker <command> [options] [configFile]
See usage on stryker-mutator.io
See our website for the list of currently supported mutators.