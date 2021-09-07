Documentation for the
@strv/prettier-configmodule.
# Yarn:
yarn add --dev @strv/prettier-config
# npm:
npm install --save-dev @strv/prettier-config
And reference it in your .prettierrc.js file:
module.exports = require('@strv/prettier-config')
Or you can of course choose your preffered way of using configs:
{
// ...
"prettier": "@strv/prettier-config"
}
{
"extends": ["@strv/prettier-config"]
}
Note: If you are using
prettier < v1.17 check this note.
To extend the current options you will need to create a .prettierrc.js and add the following:
module.exports = {
...require('@strv/prettier-config'),
// Add custom options bellow:
useTabs: true,
}
Versions of
prettier prior to v1.17 did not feature the possibility to use a shared config via package.json. The way to do it is similar to when extending, except that you can just export the config directly:
// .prettierrc.js
module.exports = require('@strv/prettier-config')