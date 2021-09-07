Prettier Config Documentation

Documentation for the @strv/prettier-config module.

Usage

yarn add --dev @strv/prettier-config npm install --save-dev @strv/prettier-config

And reference it in your .prettierrc.js file:

module .exports = require ( '@strv/prettier-config' )

Or you can of course choose your preffered way of using configs:

package.json { "prettier" : "@strv/prettier-config" }

.prettierrc or .prettierrc.json { "extends" : [ "@strv/prettier-config" ] }

Note: If you are using prettier < v1.17 check this note.

Extending

To extend the current options you will need to create a .prettierrc.js and add the following:

module .exports = { ...require( '@strv/prettier-config' ), useTabs : true , }

Notes

Prettier version

Versions of prettier prior to v1.17 did not feature the possibility to use a shared config via package.json. The way to do it is similar to when extending, except that you can just export the config directly:

