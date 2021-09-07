openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@strv/prettier-config

by strvcom
2.0.0 (see all)

Monorepo with some frequently-used configurations we use on projects 🎨

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

422

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Prettier Config Documentation

Documentation for the @strv/prettier-config module.

Usage

# Yarn:
yarn add --dev @strv/prettier-config

# npm:
npm install --save-dev @strv/prettier-config

And reference it in your .prettierrc.js file:

module.exports = require('@strv/prettier-config')

Or you can of course choose your preffered way of using configs:

package.json 
{
  // ...
  "prettier": "@strv/prettier-config"
}
.prettierrc or .prettierrc.json 
{
  "extends": ["@strv/prettier-config"]
}

Note: If you are using prettier < v1.17 check this note.

Extending

To extend the current options you will need to create a .prettierrc.js and add the following:

module.exports = {
  ...require('@strv/prettier-config'),

  // Add custom options bellow:
  useTabs: true,
}

Notes

Prettier version

Versions of prettier prior to v1.17 did not feature the possibility to use a shared config via package.json. The way to do it is similar to when extending, except that you can just export the config directly:

// .prettierrc.js

module.exports = require('@strv/prettier-config')

More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial