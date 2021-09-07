🔥 Experimental. Please report bugs, conflicts and other compatibility problems 🙏.
These configuration files are suitable to lint TypeScript code.
To lint TypeScript files using ESLint and this ruleset you must
See the example .eslintrc.js file below for more details and make sure you read the Parser's docs about its settings.
@strv/eslint-config-typescript
Suitable for linting TypeScript source files.
In addition to using this ruleset, you should also choose one base ruleset depending on your target platform:
@strv/eslint-config-typescript/react
React specific overrides.
@strv/eslint-config-typescript/optional
Use this ruleset in conjunction with any of the above version-specific rulesets. Provides additional insights into potential inconsistencies in the project.
For new projects, it is recommended to enable this ruleset. For existing projects, it is only recommended for the brave.
@strv/eslint-config-typescript/style
This ruleset includes rules which deal with how the code looks like and not how it works. It helps keeping the code clean and consistent. 🎨
A full configuration for a TypeScript on Node.js project:
// .eslintrc.js
'use strict'
module.exports = {
extends: [
'@strv/eslint-config-node/v10',
'@strv/eslint-config-node/optional',
'@strv/eslint-config-typescript',
'@strv/eslint-config-typescript/style',
],
parserOptions: {
// The project field is required in order for some TS-syntax-specific rules to function at all
// @see https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/tree/master/packages/parser#configuration
project: './tsconfig.json',
},
}
A full configuration for a TypeScript on React project:
Please note, that you need to have eslint-config-react installed as well
// .eslintrc.js
'use strict'
module.exports = {
extends: [
'@strv/react',
'@strv/react/style',
'@strv/react/optional',
'@strv/typescript',
'@strv/typescript/style',
'@strv/typescript/react',
],
parserOptions: {
// The project field is required in order for some TS-syntax-specific rules to function at all
// @see https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/tree/master/packages/parser#configuration
project: './tsconfig.json',
},
}
To actually lint .ts files, you must pass the
--ext flag to ESLint:
eslint --ext ts --report-unused-disable-directives .
The vscode-eslint plugin for integrating ESLint into VSCode does not automatically parse TypeScript files. To do so, you must inform ESLint to enable on TypeScript files by adding this configuration to your settings (File > Preferences > Settings):
"eslint.validate": [
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
{ "language": "typescript", "autoFix": true },
{ "language": "typescriptreact", "autoFix": true }
]
Notice we are adding
javascriptreactand
typescriptreactabove. It won't harm adding those, but you can always omit these languages if not using them.
See the LICENSE file for information.