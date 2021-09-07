🔥 Experimental. Please report bugs, conflicts and other compatibility problems 🙏.

These configuration files are suitable to lint TypeScript code.

Setup

To lint TypeScript files using ESLint and this ruleset you must

Install ESLint & this ruleset Tell the TypeScript parser where your tsconfig.json file is (not doing so will cause some TS-syntax-specific rules to not work at all) Extend one or more of the included rulesets

See the example .eslintrc.js file below for more details and make sure you read the Parser's docs about its settings.

Configurations

Suitable for linting TypeScript source files.

In addition to using this ruleset, you should also choose one base ruleset depending on your target platform:

React specific overrides.

Optional configurations

Use this ruleset in conjunction with any of the above version-specific rulesets. Provides additional insights into potential inconsistencies in the project.

For new projects, it is recommended to enable this ruleset. For existing projects, it is only recommended for the brave.

Coding styles

This ruleset includes rules which deal with how the code looks like and not how it works. It helps keeping the code clean and consistent. 🎨

A full configuration for a TypeScript on Node.js project:

module .exports = { extends : [ '@strv/eslint-config-node/v10' , '@strv/eslint-config-node/optional' , '@strv/eslint-config-typescript' , '@strv/eslint-config-typescript/style' , ], parserOptions : { project : './tsconfig.json' , }, }

A full configuration for a TypeScript on React project:

Please note, that you need to have eslint-config-react installed as well

module .exports = { extends : [ '@strv/react' , '@strv/react/style' , '@strv/react/optional' , '@strv/typescript' , '@strv/typescript/style' , '@strv/typescript/react' , ], parserOptions : { project : './tsconfig.json' , }, }

To actually lint .ts files, you must pass the --ext flag to ESLint:

eslint --ext ts --report-unused-disable-directives .

VSCode integration

The vscode-eslint plugin for integrating ESLint into VSCode does not automatically parse TypeScript files. To do so, you must inform ESLint to enable on TypeScript files by adding this configuration to your settings (File > Preferences > Settings):

"eslint.validate" : [ "javascript" , "javascriptreact" , { "language" : "typescript" , "autoFix" : true }, { "language" : "typescriptreact" , "autoFix" : true } ]

Notice we are adding javascriptreact and typescriptreact above. It won't harm adding those, but you can always omit these languages if not using them.

