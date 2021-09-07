openbase logo
@strv/eslint-config-node

by strvcom
3.0.0 (see all)

Monorepo with some frequently-used configurations we use on projects 🎨

Readme

@strv/eslint-config-node

STRV's ESLint config for Node.js projects

These configuration files are suitable to lint code which will run on Node.js.

Configurations

@strv/eslint-config-node/v10

Suitable for projects running on Node.js v10.

@strv/eslint-config-node/v12

Suitable for projects running on Node.js v12.

@strv/eslint-config-node/v14

Suitable for projects running on Node.js v14.

@strv/eslint-config-node/v16

Suitable for projects running on Node.js v16.

Optional configurations

@strv/eslint-config-node/optional

Use this ruleset in conjunction with any of the above version-specific rulesets. Provides additional insights into potential inconsistencies in the project.

For new projects, it is recommended to enable this ruleset. For existing projects, it is only recommended for the brave.

Coding styles

@strv/eslint-config-node/style

This ruleset includes rules which deal with how the code looks like and not how it works. It helps keeping the code clean and consistent. 🎨

// .eslintrc.js

'use strict'

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    '@strv/node/<v10 or v12 or v14 or v16>',
    '@strv/node/optional',
    '@strv/node/style',
    '@strv/mocha',
  ],
}
.eslintrc or .eslintrc.json 
{
  "extends": [
    "@strv/node/<v10 or v12 or v14 or v16>",
    "@strv/node/optional",
    "@strv/node/style",
    "@strv/mocha"
  ]
}
package.json 
{
  "eslintConfig": {
    "extends": [
      "@strv/node/<v10 or v12 or v14 or v16>",
      "@strv/node/optional",
      "@strv/node/style",
      "@strv/mocha"
    ]
  }
}

It is also recommended that you lint the whole project folder (ie. npx eslint .) instead of just some folders (ie. npx eslint src test) and create an .eslintignore file excluding any unwanted lint folders. Doing so will allow new directories to be created without worrying about having to update your tools to lint the new directory.

# .eslintignore

node_modules

# NOTE:
# The following directives are only relevant when linting the whole
# project directory, ie. running `eslint .` ⚠️

# If you compile JavaScript into some output folder, exclude it here
dist

# Highly recommended to re-include JavaScript dotfiles to lint them
# (This will cause .eslintrc.js to be linted by ESLint 🤘)
!.*.js

# Some tools use this pattern for their configuration files. Lint them!
!*.config.js

License

See the LICENSE file for information.

