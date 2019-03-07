openbase logo
@strv/eslint-config-javascript

by strvcom
9.2.0 (see all)

Write bulletproof JavaScript like a pro! 😎

Downloads/wk

432

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Please migrate to https://github.com/strvcom/code-quality-tools which offers more granular control over ESLint configuration.

Readme

JavaScript Coding Standards

DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated in favour of a more granular variant hosted over at @strvcom/code-quality-tools.

See migrating.md for help in moving over to the new ESLint-specific rulesets.

Build Status ESLint version

About

This repository contains various configuration files for the awesome JavaScript linter, ESLint. The configuration files are purposefully separated into various categories to allow their composition according to developers' preferences or requirements. It should also make adoption of ESLint across existing codebases easier.

Usage

Installation

This package can be installed via npm (make sure you also install the latest version of ESLint):

npm install --save-dev eslint@latest @strv/eslint-config-javascript@latest

Configuration

Once the ruleset is installed, you must create your own .eslintrc.{js,json,yml} configuration file in your project's root (or in some of the subfolders, if you want to apply different rules to different parts of your code) and include those rulesets that you want to use. See the tutorial directory for, well... tutorial.

Integrating ESLint with your IDE/editor

See the editor-integrations document for tips.

Example configuration files

See the tutorial directory for lots of example config files.

Available rulesets

For Node.js

  • @strv/javascript/environments/nodejs/v10
  • @strv/javascript/environments/nodejs/v8-3
  • @strv/javascript/environments/nodejs/v8
  • @strv/javascript/environments/nodejs/v6
  • @strv/javascript/environments/nodejs/optional

For React

  • @strv/javascript/environments/react/v16
  • @strv/javascript/environments/react/v15
  • @strv/javascript/environments/react/optional
  • @strv/javascript/environments/react/accessibility

    This one contains rules specific to web accessibility best practices.

For Flow

  • @strv/javascript/environments/flow/recommended

For TypeScript

Requires configuration. See the docs for more info.

  • @strv/javascript/environments/typescript/recommended

For Mocha

  • @strv/javascript/environments/mocha/recommended

Coding styles

These rulesets include rules which deal with how the code looks like and not how it works. They help keep the code clean and consistent.

  • @strv/javascript/coding-styles/recommended

  • @strv/javascript/coding-styles/fixable

    This is a subset of the recommended coding style ruleset and includes only rules which ESLint can fix automatically. This is great for gradual adoption of coding style rulesets into existing projects.

  • @strv/javascript/coding-styles/flow

    This one contains coding style rules for code using Flow

License

This software is licensed under the BSD-3-Clause License. See the LICENSE file for more information.

