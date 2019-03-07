DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated in favour of a more granular variant hosted over at @strvcom/code-quality-tools.
See migrating.md for help in moving over to the new ESLint-specific rulesets.
This repository contains various configuration files for the awesome JavaScript linter, ESLint. The configuration files are purposefully separated into various categories to allow their composition according to developers' preferences or requirements. It should also make adoption of ESLint across existing codebases easier.
This package can be installed via npm (make sure you also install the latest version of ESLint):
npm install --save-dev eslint@latest @strv/eslint-config-javascript@latest
Once the ruleset is installed, you must create your own .eslintrc.{js,json,yml} configuration file in your project's root (or in some of the subfolders, if you want to apply different rules to different parts of your code) and include those rulesets that you want to use. See the tutorial directory for, well... tutorial.
See the editor-integrations document for tips.
See the tutorial directory for lots of example config files.
This one contains rules specific to web accessibility best practices.
Requires configuration. See the docs for more info.
These rulesets include rules which deal with how the code looks like and not how it works. They help keep the code clean and consistent.
@strv/javascript/coding-styles/recommended
@strv/javascript/coding-styles/fixable
This is a subset of the
recommendedcoding style ruleset and includes only rules which ESLint can fix automatically. This is great for gradual adoption of coding style rulesets into existing projects.
@strv/javascript/coding-styles/flow
This one contains coding style rules for code using Flow
This software is licensed under the BSD-3-Clause License. See the LICENSE file for more information.