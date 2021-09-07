openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@strv/commitlint-config

by strvcom
2.0.0 (see all)

Monorepo with some frequently-used configurations we use on projects 🎨

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

729

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@strv/commitlint-config

STRV's config for commitlint

Configurations

@strv/commitlint-config (default config)

Suitable for all projects.

@strv/commitlint-config/lerna

Suitable for projects structured as a Lerna-managed monorepo. In addition to the standard conventional commits ruleset, it checks the scope to match a package name managed by Lerna.

Usage

Installation

npm i --dev @commitlint/cli @strv/commitlint-config

Configuration

Create a commitlint.config.js file with the following contents:

'use strict'

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    '@strv/commitlint-config',
    // OR, for Lerna-managed monorepos:
    '@strv/commitlint-config/lerna',
  ],
}

Linting

Install a git hook into .git/hooks/commit-msg with the following contents:

#!/bin/sh

# This utility's configuration resides in .commitlintrc.js file.
./node_modules/.bin/commitlint < "$1"

If your project uses make you can use the following process to automatically install the git hooks upon each invocation of make with no target.

# Place the above mentioned commit-msg file into your project root's utils/githooks directory and
# make it executable: chmod +x utils/githooks/commit-msg

# Git hooks to be installed into the project workspace
# This will look up all the files in utils/githooks and generate a list of targets
GITFILES := $(patsubst utils/githooks/%, .git/hooks/%, $(wildcard utils/githooks/*))

# The `githooks` dependency should be added to the first (default) target so that it will be
# executed when invoking make with no arguments
all: githooks

githooks: $(GITFILES)

# Default target for all possible git hooks
.git/hooks/%: utils/githooks/%
    cp $< $@

License

See the LICENSE file for information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial