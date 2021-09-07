STRV's config for commitlint
@strv/commitlint-config (default config)
Suitable for all projects.
@strv/commitlint-config/lerna
Suitable for projects structured as a Lerna-managed monorepo. In addition to the standard conventional commits ruleset, it checks the scope to match a package name managed by Lerna.
npm i --dev @commitlint/cli @strv/commitlint-config
Create a commitlint.config.js file with the following contents:
'use strict'
module.exports = {
extends: [
'@strv/commitlint-config',
// OR, for Lerna-managed monorepos:
'@strv/commitlint-config/lerna',
],
}
Install a git hook into .git/hooks/commit-msg with the following contents:
#!/bin/sh
# This utility's configuration resides in .commitlintrc.js file.
./node_modules/.bin/commitlint < "$1"
If your project uses
make you can use the following process to automatically install the git hooks upon each invocation of
make with no target.
# Place the above mentioned commit-msg file into your project root's utils/githooks directory and
# make it executable: chmod +x utils/githooks/commit-msg
# Git hooks to be installed into the project workspace
# This will look up all the files in utils/githooks and generate a list of targets
GITFILES := $(patsubst utils/githooks/%, .git/hooks/%, $(wildcard utils/githooks/*))
# The `githooks` dependency should be added to the first (default) target so that it will be
# executed when invoking make with no arguments
all: githooks
githooks: $(GITFILES)
# Default target for all possible git hooks
.git/hooks/%: utils/githooks/%
cp $< $@
See the LICENSE file for information.