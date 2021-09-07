STRV's config for commitlint

Configurations

Suitable for all projects.

Suitable for projects structured as a Lerna-managed monorepo. In addition to the standard conventional commits ruleset, it checks the scope to match a package name managed by Lerna.

Usage

Installation

npm i --dev @commitlint/cli @strv/commitlint-config

Configuration

Create a commitlint.config.js file with the following contents:

module .exports = { extends : [ '@strv/commitlint-config' , '@strv/commitlint-config/lerna' , ], }

Linting

Install a git hook into .git/hooks/commit-msg with the following contents:

./node_modules/.bin/commitlint < " $1 "

If your project uses make you can use the following process to automatically install the git hooks upon each invocation of make with no target.

GITFILES := $( patsubst utils/githooks/%, .git/hooks/%, $( wildcard utils/githooks/*) ) all: githooks githooks: $(GITFILES) .git/hooks/%: utils/githooks/% cp $< $@

License

See the LICENSE file for information.