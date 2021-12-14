openbase logo
@stripe/react-stripe-js

by stripe
1.6.0 (see all)

React components for Stripe.js and Stripe Elements

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

530K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
s-r-aman
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
1Buggy

Readme

React Stripe.js

React components for Stripe.js and Elements.

build status npm version

Getting started

Documentation

Minimal example

First, install React Stripe.js and Stripe.js.

npm install @stripe/react-stripe-js @stripe/stripe-js

Using hooks

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js';
import {
  CardElement,
  Elements,
  useStripe,
  useElements,
} from '@stripe/react-stripe-js';

const CheckoutForm = () => {
  const stripe = useStripe();
  const elements = useElements();

  const handleSubmit = async (event) => {
    event.preventDefault();

    if (elements == null) {
      return;
    }

    const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({
      type: 'card',
      card: elements.getElement(CardElement),
    });
  };

  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
      <CardElement />
      <button type="submit" disabled={!stripe || !elements}>
        Pay
      </button>
    </form>
  );
};

const stripePromise = loadStripe('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh');

const App = () => (
  <Elements stripe={stripePromise}>
    <CheckoutForm />
  </Elements>
);

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);

Using class components

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js';
import {CardElement, Elements, ElementsConsumer} from '@stripe/react-stripe-js';

class CheckoutForm extends React.Component {
  handleSubmit = async (event) => {
    event.preventDefault();
    const {stripe, elements} = this.props;

    if (elements == null) {
      return;
    }

    const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({
      type: 'card',
      card: elements.getElement(CardElement),
    });
  };

  render() {
    const {stripe} = this.props;
    return (
      <form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
        <CardElement />
        <button type="submit" disabled={!stripe}>
          Pay
        </button>
      </form>
    );
  }
}

const InjectedCheckoutForm = () => (
  <ElementsConsumer>
    {({stripe, elements}) => (
      <CheckoutForm stripe={stripe} elements={elements} />
    )}
  </ElementsConsumer>
);

const stripePromise = loadStripe('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh');

const App = () => (
  <Elements stripe={stripePromise}>
    <InjectedCheckoutForm />
  </Elements>
);

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);

Minimum requirements

The minimum supported version of React is v16.8. If you use an older version, upgrade React to use this library. If you prefer not to upgrade your React version, we recommend using legacy react-stripe-elements.

TypeScript support

React Stripe.js is packaged with TypeScript declarations. Some types are pulled from @stripe/stripe-js—be sure to add @stripe/stripe-js as a dependency to your project for full TypeScript support.

Typings in React Stripe.js follow the same versioning policy as @stripe/stripe-js.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to React Stripe.js, please make sure to read our contributor guidelines.

100
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

Really cool plug and play library. I have worked with stripe a lot, working professionally and working with clients also. It is loved by every one, they provide great support and great developer experience too. This library is dead simple, just call a hook and add a component, you are good to go. However you will need to setup the backend, and apart from that this is pretty good, the library is up to date with react latest version, you will never get stuck because the docs are good. Not as good as the stripe api but still good. It was not much work and the results are also pretty good, you can customize to high degree also. So overall a great library.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Poor Documentation
Buggy
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Great library for wiring up Stripe with your own React app, the only issue with it is that it’s a bit difficult to modify styles to fit your needs so keep that in mind if you’re planning to do that sometime in the future

0
David LeeSan Francisco, California35 Ratings3 Reviews
I learn things and work on Openbase.
5 months ago

