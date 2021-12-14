React components for Stripe.js and Elements.
First, install React Stripe.js and Stripe.js.
npm install @stripe/react-stripe-js @stripe/stripe-js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js';
import {
CardElement,
Elements,
useStripe,
useElements,
} from '@stripe/react-stripe-js';
const CheckoutForm = () => {
const stripe = useStripe();
const elements = useElements();
const handleSubmit = async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
if (elements == null) {
return;
}
const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({
type: 'card',
card: elements.getElement(CardElement),
});
};
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<CardElement />
<button type="submit" disabled={!stripe || !elements}>
Pay
</button>
</form>
);
};
const stripePromise = loadStripe('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh');
const App = () => (
<Elements stripe={stripePromise}>
<CheckoutForm />
</Elements>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js';
import {CardElement, Elements, ElementsConsumer} from '@stripe/react-stripe-js';
class CheckoutForm extends React.Component {
handleSubmit = async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
const {stripe, elements} = this.props;
if (elements == null) {
return;
}
const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({
type: 'card',
card: elements.getElement(CardElement),
});
};
render() {
const {stripe} = this.props;
return (
<form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
<CardElement />
<button type="submit" disabled={!stripe}>
Pay
</button>
</form>
);
}
}
const InjectedCheckoutForm = () => (
<ElementsConsumer>
{({stripe, elements}) => (
<CheckoutForm stripe={stripe} elements={elements} />
)}
</ElementsConsumer>
);
const stripePromise = loadStripe('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh');
const App = () => (
<Elements stripe={stripePromise}>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</Elements>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
The minimum supported version of React is v16.8. If you use an older version,
upgrade React to use this library. If you prefer not to upgrade your React
version, we recommend using legacy
react-stripe-elements.
React Stripe.js is packaged with TypeScript declarations. Some types are pulled
from
@stripe/stripe-js—be sure to add
@stripe/stripe-js as a dependency to your project for full TypeScript support.
Typings in React Stripe.js follow the same
versioning policy as
@stripe/stripe-js.
If you would like to contribute to React Stripe.js, please make sure to read our contributor guidelines.
Really cool plug and play library. I have worked with stripe a lot, working professionally and working with clients also. It is loved by every one, they provide great support and great developer experience too. This library is dead simple, just call a hook and add a component, you are good to go. However you will need to setup the backend, and apart from that this is pretty good, the library is up to date with react latest version, you will never get stuck because the docs are good. Not as good as the stripe api but still good. It was not much work and the results are also pretty good, you can customize to high degree also. So overall a great library.
Great library for wiring up Stripe with your own React app, the only issue with it is that it’s a bit difficult to modify styles to fit your needs so keep that in mind if you’re planning to do that sometime in the future