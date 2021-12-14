React Stripe.js

React components for Stripe.js and Elements.

Getting started

Documentation

Minimal example

First, install React Stripe.js and Stripe.js.

npm install @stripe/react-stripe-js @stripe/stripe-js

Using hooks

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js' ; import { CardElement, Elements, useStripe, useElements, } from '@stripe/react-stripe-js' ; const CheckoutForm = () => { const stripe = useStripe(); const elements = useElements(); const handleSubmit = async (event) => { event.preventDefault(); if (elements == null ) { return ; } const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({ type : 'card' , card : elements.getElement(CardElement), }); }; return ( < form onSubmit = {handleSubmit} > < CardElement /> < button type = "submit" disabled = {!stripe || ! elements }> Pay </ button > </ form > ); }; const stripePromise = loadStripe( 'pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh' ); const App = () => ( < Elements stripe = {stripePromise} > < CheckoutForm /> </ Elements > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.body);

Using class components

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {loadStripe} from '@stripe/stripe-js' ; import {CardElement, Elements, ElementsConsumer} from '@stripe/react-stripe-js' ; class CheckoutForm extends React . Component { handleSubmit = async (event) => { event.preventDefault(); const {stripe, elements} = this .props; if (elements == null ) { return ; } const {error, paymentMethod} = await stripe.createPaymentMethod({ type : 'card' , card : elements.getElement(CardElement), }); }; render() { const {stripe} = this .props; return ( < form onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} > < CardElement /> < button type = "submit" disabled = {!stripe} > Pay </ button > </ form > ); } } const InjectedCheckoutForm = () => ( < ElementsConsumer > {({stripe, elements}) => ( < CheckoutForm stripe = {stripe} elements = {elements} /> )} </ ElementsConsumer > ); const stripePromise = loadStripe('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh'); const App = () => ( < Elements stripe = {stripePromise} > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ Elements > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.body);

Minimum requirements

The minimum supported version of React is v16.8. If you use an older version, upgrade React to use this library. If you prefer not to upgrade your React version, we recommend using legacy react-stripe-elements .

TypeScript support

React Stripe.js is packaged with TypeScript declarations. Some types are pulled from @stripe/stripe-js —be sure to add @stripe/stripe-js as a dependency to your project for full TypeScript support.

Typings in React Stripe.js follow the same versioning policy as @stripe/stripe-js .

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to React Stripe.js, please make sure to read our contributor guidelines.