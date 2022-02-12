TypeORM is an ORM that can run in NodeJS, Browser, Cordova, PhoneGap, Ionic, React Native, NativeScript, Expo, and Electron platforms and can be used with TypeScript and JavaScript (ES5, ES6, ES7, ES8). Its goal is to always support the latest JavaScript features and provide additional features that help you to develop any kind of application that uses databases - from small applications with a few tables to large scale enterprise applications with multiple databases.
TypeORM supports both Active Record and Data Mapper patterns, unlike all other JavaScript ORMs currently in existence, which means you can write high quality, loosely coupled, scalable, maintainable applications the most productive way.
TypeORM is highly influenced by other ORMs, such as Hibernate, Doctrine and Entity Framework.
With TypeORM your models look like this:
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class User {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
firstName: string;
@Column()
lastName: string;
@Column()
age: number;
}
And your domain logic looks like this:
const repository = connection.getRepository(User);
const user = new User();
user.firstName = "Timber";
user.lastName = "Saw";
user.age = 25;
await repository.save(user);
const allUsers = await repository.find();
const firstUser = await repository.findOne(1); // find by id
const timber = await repository.findOne({ firstName: "Timber", lastName: "Saw" });
await repository.remove(timber);
Alternatively, if you prefer to use the
ActiveRecord implementation, you can use it as well:
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column, BaseEntity } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class User extends BaseEntity {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
firstName: string;
@Column()
lastName: string;
@Column()
age: number;
}
And your domain logic will look this way:
const user = new User();
user.firstName = "Timber";
user.lastName = "Saw";
user.age = 25;
await user.save();
const allUsers = await User.find();
const firstUser = await User.findOne(1);
const timber = await User.findOne({ firstName: "Timber", lastName: "Saw" });
await timber.remove();
Install the npm package:
npm install typeorm --save
You need to install
reflect-metadata shim:
npm install reflect-metadata --save
and import it somewhere in the global place of your app (for example in
app.ts):
import "reflect-metadata";
You may need to install node typings:
npm install @types/node --save-dev
Install a database driver:
for MySQL or MariaDB
npm install mysql --save (you can install
mysql2 instead as well)
for PostgreSQL or CockroachDB
npm install pg --save
for SQLite
npm install sqlite3 --save
for Microsoft SQL Server
npm install mssql --save
for sql.js
npm install sql.js --save
for Oracle
npm install oracledb --save
To make the Oracle driver work, you need to follow the installation instructions from their site.
for SAP Hana
npm i @sap/hana-client
npm i hdb-pool
SAP Hana support made possible by the sponsorship of Neptune Software.
for MongoDB (experimental)
npm install mongodb@^3.6.0 --save
for NativeScript, react-native and Cordova
Install only one of them, depending on which database you use.
Also, make sure you are using TypeScript version 3.3 or higher,
and you have enabled the following settings in
tsconfig.json:
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true,
You may also need to enable
es6 in the
lib section of compiler options, or install
es6-shim from
@types.
The quickest way to get started with TypeORM is to use its CLI commands to generate a starter project. Quick start works only if you are using TypeORM in a NodeJS application. If you are using other platforms, proceed to the step-by-step guide.
First, install TypeORM globally:
npm install typeorm -g
Then go to the directory where you want to create a new project and run the command:
typeorm init --name MyProject --database mysql
Where
name is the name of your project and
database is the database you'll use.
Database can be one of the following values:
mysql,
mariadb,
postgres,
cockroachdb,
sqlite,
mssql,
oracle,
mongodb,
cordova,
react-native,
expo,
nativescript.
This command will generate a new project in the
MyProject directory with the following files:
MyProject
├── src // place of your TypeScript code
│ ├── entity // place where your entities (database models) are stored
│ │ └── User.ts // sample entity
│ ├── migration // place where your migrations are stored
│ └── index.ts // start point of your application
├── .gitignore // standard gitignore file
├── ormconfig.json // ORM and database connection configuration
├── package.json // node module dependencies
├── README.md // simple readme file
└── tsconfig.json // TypeScript compiler options
You can also run
typeorm initon an existing node project, but be careful - it may override some files you already have.
The next step is to install new project dependencies:
cd MyProject
npm install
While installation is in progress, edit the
ormconfig.json file and put your own database connection configuration options in there:
{
"type": "mysql",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3306,
"username": "test",
"password": "test",
"database": "test",
"synchronize": true,
"logging": false,
"entities": [
"src/entity/**/*.ts"
],
"migrations": [
"src/migration/**/*.ts"
],
"subscribers": [
"src/subscriber/**/*.ts"
]
}
Particularly, most of the time you'll only need to configure
host,
username,
password,
database and maybe
port options.
Once you finish with configuration and all node modules are installed, you can run your application:
npm start
That's it, your application should successfully run and insert a new user into the database. You can continue to work with this project and integrate other modules you need and start creating more entities.
You can generate an ESM project by running
typeorm init --name MyProject --database postgres --module esmcommand.
You can generate an even more advanced project with express installed by running
typeorm init --name MyProject --database mysql --expresscommand.
You can generate a docker-compose file by running
typeorm init --name MyProject --database postgres --dockercommand.
What are you expecting from ORM? First of all, you are expecting it will create database tables for you and find / insert / update / delete your data without the pain of having to write lots of hardly maintainable SQL queries. This guide will show you how to set up TypeORM from scratch and make it do what you are expecting from an ORM.
Working with a database starts from creating tables. How do you tell TypeORM to create a database table? The answer is - through the models. Your models in your app are your database tables.
For example, you have a
Photo model:
export class Photo {
id: number;
name: string;
description: string;
filename: string;
views: number;
isPublished: boolean;
}
And you want to store photos in your database. To store things in the database, first, you need a database table, and database tables are created from your models. Not all models, but only those you define as entities.
Entity is your model decorated by an
@Entity decorator.
A database table will be created for such models.
You work with entities everywhere with TypeORM.
You can load/insert/update/remove and perform other operations with them.
Let's make our
Photo model as an entity:
import { Entity } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
id: number;
name: string;
description: string;
filename: string;
views: number;
isPublished: boolean;
}
Now, a database table will be created for the
Photo entity and we'll be able to work with it anywhere in our app.
We have created a database table, however, what table can exist without columns?
Let's create a few columns in our database table.
To add database columns, you simply need to decorate an entity's properties you want to make into a column
with a
@Column decorator.
import { Entity, Column } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
@Column()
id: number;
@Column()
name: string;
@Column()
description: string;
@Column()
filename: string;
@Column()
views: number;
@Column()
isPublished: boolean;
}
Now
id,
name,
description,
filename,
views and
isPublished columns will be added to the
photo table.
Column types in the database are inferred from the property types you used, e.g.
number will be converted into
integer,
string into
varchar,
boolean into
bool, etc.
But you can use any column type your database supports by explicitly specifying a column type into the
@Column decorator.
We generated a database table with columns, but there is one thing left. Each database table must have a column with a primary key.
Each entity must have at least one primary key column.
This is a requirement and you can't avoid it.
To make a column a primary key, you need to use the
@PrimaryColumn decorator.
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryColumn } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
@PrimaryColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
name: string;
@Column()
description: string;
@Column()
filename: string;
@Column()
views: number;
@Column()
isPublished: boolean;
}
Now, let's say you want your id column to be auto-generated (this is known as auto-increment / sequence / serial / generated identity column).
To do that, you need to change the
@PrimaryColumn decorator to a
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn decorator:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
name: string;
@Column()
description: string;
@Column()
filename: string;
@Column()
views: number;
@Column()
isPublished: boolean;
}
Next, let's fix our data types. By default, the string is mapped to a varchar(255)-like type (depending on the database type). The number is mapped to an integer-like type (depending on the database type). We don't want all our columns to be limited varchars or integers. Let's setup correct data types:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column({
length: 100
})
name: string;
@Column("text")
description: string;
@Column()
filename: string;
@Column("double")
views: number;
@Column()
isPublished: boolean;
}
Column types are database-specific. You can set any column type your database supports. More information on supported column types can be found here.
Now, when our entity is created, let's create an
index.ts (or
app.ts whatever you call it) file and set up our connection there:
import "reflect-metadata";
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection({
type: "mysql",
host: "localhost",
port: 3306,
username: "root",
password: "admin",
database: "test",
entities: [
Photo
],
synchronize: true,
logging: false
}).then(connection => {
// here you can start to work with your entities
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
We are using MySQL in this example, but you can use any other supported database.
To use another database, simply change the
type in the options to the database type you are using:
mysql,
mariadb,
postgres,
cockroachdb,
sqlite,
mssql,
oracle,
cordova,
nativescript,
react-native,
expo, or
mongodb.
Also make sure to use your own host, port, username, password and database settings.
We added our Photo entity to the list of entities for this connection. Each entity you are using in your connection must be listed there.
Setting
synchronize makes sure your entities will be synced with the database, every time you run the application.
Later, when we create more entities we need to add them to the entities in our configuration. This is not very convenient, so instead, we can set up the whole directory, from where all entities will be connected and used in our connection:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
createConnection({
type: "mysql",
host: "localhost",
port: 3306,
username: "root",
password: "admin",
database: "test",
entities: [
__dirname + "/entity/*.js"
],
synchronize: true,
}).then(connection => {
// here you can start to work with your entities
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
But be careful with this approach.
If you are using
ts-node then you need to specify paths to
.ts files instead.
If you are using
outDir then you'll need to specify paths to
.js files inside the outDir directory.
If you are using
outDir and when you remove or rename your entities make sure to clear
outDir directory
and re-compile your project again, because when you remove your source
.ts files their compiled
.js versions
aren't removed from output directory and still are loaded by TypeORM because they are present in the
outDir directory.
Now if you run your
index.ts, a connection with the database will be initialized and a database table for your photos will be created.
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| photo |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT |
| name | varchar(100) | |
| description | text | |
| filename | varchar(255) | |
| views | int(11) | |
| isPublished | boolean | |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
Now let's create a new photo to save it in the database:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(connection => {
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.views = 1;
photo.isPublished = true;
return connection.manager
.save(photo)
.then(photo => {
console.log("Photo has been saved. Photo id is", photo.id);
});
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Once your entity is saved it will get a newly generated id.
save method returns an instance of the same object you pass to it.
It's not a new copy of the object, it modifies its "id" and returns it.
Let's take advantage of the latest ES8 (ES2017) features and use async/await syntax instead:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.views = 1;
photo.isPublished = true;
await connection.manager.save(photo);
console.log("Photo has been saved");
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
We just created a new photo and saved it in the database.
We used
EntityManager to save it.
Using entity manager you can manipulate any entity in your app.
For example, let's load our saved entity:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let savedPhotos = await connection.manager.find(Photo);
console.log("All photos from the db: ", savedPhotos);
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
savedPhotos will be an array of Photo objects with the data loaded from the database.
Learn more about EntityManager here.
Now let's refactor our code and use
Repository instead of
EntityManager.
Each entity has its own repository which handles all operations with its entity.
When you deal with entities a lot, Repositories are more convenient to use than EntityManagers:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.views = 1;
photo.isPublished = true;
let photoRepository = connection.getRepository(Photo);
await photoRepository.save(photo);
console.log("Photo has been saved");
let savedPhotos = await photoRepository.find();
console.log("All photos from the db: ", savedPhotos);
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Learn more about Repository here.
Let's try more load operations using the Repository:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let allPhotos = await photoRepository.find();
console.log("All photos from the db: ", allPhotos);
let firstPhoto = await photoRepository.findOne(1);
console.log("First photo from the db: ", firstPhoto);
let meAndBearsPhoto = await photoRepository.findOne({ name: "Me and Bears" });
console.log("Me and Bears photo from the db: ", meAndBearsPhoto);
let allViewedPhotos = await photoRepository.find({ views: 1 });
console.log("All viewed photos: ", allViewedPhotos);
let allPublishedPhotos = await photoRepository.find({ isPublished: true });
console.log("All published photos: ", allPublishedPhotos);
let [allPhotos, photosCount] = await photoRepository.findAndCount();
console.log("All photos: ", allPhotos);
console.log("Photos count: ", photosCount);
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Now let's load a single photo from the database, update it and save it:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let photoToUpdate = await photoRepository.findOne(1);
photoToUpdate.name = "Me, my friends and polar bears";
await photoRepository.save(photoToUpdate);
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Now photo with
id = 1 will be updated in the database.
Now let's remove our photo from the database:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let photoToRemove = await photoRepository.findOne(1);
await photoRepository.remove(photoToRemove);
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Now photo with
id = 1 will be removed from the database.
Let's create a one-to-one relationship with another class.
Let's create a new class in
PhotoMetadata.ts. This PhotoMetadata class is supposed to contain our photo's additional meta-information:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToOne, JoinColumn } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
@Entity()
export class PhotoMetadata {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column("int")
height: number;
@Column("int")
width: number;
@Column()
orientation: string;
@Column()
compressed: boolean;
@Column()
comment: string;
@OneToOne(type => Photo)
@JoinColumn()
photo: Photo;
}
Here, we are using a new decorator called
@OneToOne. It allows us to create a one-to-one relationship between two entities.
type => Photo is a function that returns the class of the entity with which we want to make our relationship.
We are forced to use a function that returns a class, instead of using the class directly, because of the language specifics.
We can also write it as
() => Photo, but we use
type => Photo as a convention to increase code readability.
The type variable itself does not contain anything.
We also add a
@JoinColumn decorator, which indicates that this side of the relationship will own the relationship.
Relations can be unidirectional or bidirectional.
Only one side of relational can be owning.
Using
@JoinColumn decorator is required on the owner side of the relationship.
If you run the app, you'll see a newly generated table, and it will contain a column with a foreign key for the photo relation:
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| photo_metadata |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT |
| height | int(11) | |
| width | int(11) | |
| comment | varchar(255) | |
| compressed | boolean | |
| orientation | varchar(255) | |
| photoId | int(11) | FOREIGN KEY |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
Now let's save a photo, its metadata and attach them to each other.
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./entity/PhotoMetadata";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
// create a photo
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.views = 1;
photo.isPublished = true;
// create a photo metadata
let metadata = new PhotoMetadata();
metadata.height = 640;
metadata.width = 480;
metadata.compressed = true;
metadata.comment = "cybershoot";
metadata.orientation = "portrait";
metadata.photo = photo; // this way we connect them
// get entity repositories
let photoRepository = connection.getRepository(Photo);
let metadataRepository = connection.getRepository(PhotoMetadata);
// first we should save a photo
await photoRepository.save(photo);
// photo is saved. Now we need to save a photo metadata
await metadataRepository.save(metadata);
// done
console.log("Metadata is saved, and the relation between metadata and photo is created in the database too");
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Relations can be unidirectional or bidirectional. Currently, our relation between PhotoMetadata and Photo is unidirectional. The owner of the relation is PhotoMetadata, and Photo doesn't know anything about PhotoMetadata. This makes it complicated to access PhotoMetadata from the Photo side. To fix this issue we should add an inverse relation, and make relations between PhotoMetadata and Photo bidirectional. Let's modify our entities:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToOne, JoinColumn } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
@Entity()
export class PhotoMetadata {
/* ... other columns */
@OneToOne(type => Photo, photo => photo.metadata)
@JoinColumn()
photo: Photo;
}
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToOne } from "typeorm";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./PhotoMetadata";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
/* ... other columns */
@OneToOne(type => PhotoMetadata, photoMetadata => photoMetadata.photo)
metadata: PhotoMetadata;
}
photo => photo.metadata is a function that returns the name of the inverse side of the relation.
Here we show that the metadata property of the Photo class is where we store PhotoMetadata in the Photo class.
Instead of passing a function that returns a property of the photo, you could alternatively simply pass a string to
@OneToOne decorator, like
"metadata".
But we used this function-typed approach to make our refactoring easier.
Note that we should use the
@JoinColumn decorator only on one side of a relation.
Whichever side you put this decorator on will be the owning side of the relationship.
The owning side of a relationship contains a column with a foreign key in the database.
If you use ESM in your TypeScript project, you should use the
Relation wrapper type in relation properties to avoid circular dependency issues.
Let's modify our entities:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToOne, JoinColumn, Relation } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
@Entity()
export class PhotoMetadata {
/* ... other columns */
@OneToOne(type => Photo, photo => photo.metadata)
@JoinColumn()
photo: Relation<Photo>;
}
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToOne, Relation } from "typeorm";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./PhotoMetadata";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
/* ... other columns */
@OneToOne(type => PhotoMetadata, photoMetadata => photoMetadata.photo)
metadata: Relation<PhotoMetadata>;
}
Now let's load our photo and its photo metadata in a single query.
There are two ways to do it - using
find* methods or using
QueryBuilder functionality.
Let's use
find* methods first.
find* methods allow you to specify an object with the
FindOneOptions /
FindManyOptions interface.
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./entity/PhotoMetadata";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let photoRepository = connection.getRepository(Photo);
let photos = await photoRepository.find({ relations: ["metadata"] });
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Here, photos will contain an array of photos from the database, and each photo will contain its photo metadata. Learn more about Find Options in this documentation.
Using find options is good and dead simple, but if you need a more complex query, you should use
QueryBuilder instead.
QueryBuilder allows more complex queries to be used in an elegant way:
import { createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./entity/Photo";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./entity/PhotoMetadata";
createConnection(/*...*/).then(async connection => {
/*...*/
let photos = await connection
.getRepository(Photo)
.createQueryBuilder("photo")
.innerJoinAndSelect("photo.metadata", "metadata")
.getMany();
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
QueryBuilder allows the creation and execution of SQL queries of almost any complexity.
When you work with
QueryBuilder, think like you are creating an SQL query.
In this example, "photo" and "metadata" are aliases applied to selected photos.
You use aliases to access columns and properties of the selected data.
We can set up cascade options in our relations, in the cases when we want our related object to be saved whenever the other object is saved.
Let's change our photo's
@OneToOne decorator a bit:
export class Photo {
/// ... other columns
@OneToOne(type => PhotoMetadata, metadata => metadata.photo, {
cascade: true,
})
metadata: PhotoMetadata;
}
Using
cascade allows us not to separately save photo and separately save metadata objects now.
Now we can simply save a photo object, and the metadata object will be saved automatically because of cascade options.
createConnection(options).then(async connection => {
// create photo object
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.isPublished = true;
// create photo metadata object
let metadata = new PhotoMetadata();
metadata.height = 640;
metadata.width = 480;
metadata.compressed = true;
metadata.comment = "cybershoot";
metadata.orientation = "portrait";
photo.metadata = metadata; // this way we connect them
// get repository
let photoRepository = connection.getRepository(Photo);
// saving a photo also save the metadata
await photoRepository.save(photo);
console.log("Photo is saved, photo metadata is saved too.")
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Notice that we now set the photo's
metadata property, instead of the metadata's
photo property as before. The
cascade feature only works if you connect the photo to its metadata from the photo's side. If you set the metadata's side, the metadata would not be saved automatically.
Let's create a many-to-one/one-to-many relation.
Let's say a photo has one author, and each author can have many photos.
First, let's create an
Author class:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToMany, JoinColumn } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
@Entity()
export class Author {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
name: string;
@OneToMany(type => Photo, photo => photo.author) // note: we will create author property in the Photo class below
photos: Photo[];
}
Author contains an inverse side of a relation.
OneToMany is always an inverse side of the relation, and it can't exist without
ManyToOne on the other side of the relation.
Now let's add the owner side of the relation into the Photo entity:
import { Entity, Column, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, ManyToOne } from "typeorm";
import { PhotoMetadata } from "./PhotoMetadata";
import { Author } from "./Author";
@Entity()
export class Photo {
/* ... other columns */
@ManyToOne(type => Author, author => author.photos)
author: Author;
}
In many-to-one / one-to-many relation, the owner side is always many-to-one.
It means that the class that uses
@ManyToOne will store the id of the related object.
After you run the application, the ORM will create the
author table:
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| author |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT |
| name | varchar(255) | |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
It will also modify the
photo table, adding a new
author column and creating a foreign key for it:
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| photo |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT |
| name | varchar(255) | |
| description | varchar(255) | |
| filename | varchar(255) | |
| isPublished | boolean | |
| authorId | int(11) | FOREIGN KEY |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
Let's create a many-to-many relation.
Let's say a photo can be in many albums, and each album can contain many photos.
Let's create an
Album class:
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column, ManyToMany, JoinTable } from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class Album {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Column()
name: string;
@ManyToMany(type => Photo, photo => photo.albums)
@JoinTable()
photos: Photo[];
}
@JoinTable is required to specify that this is the owner side of the relationship.
Now let's add the inverse side of our relation to the
Photo class:
export class Photo {
/// ... other columns
@ManyToMany(type => Album, album => album.photos)
albums: Album[];
}
After you run the application, the ORM will create a album_photos_photo_albums junction table:
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| album_photos_photo_albums |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
| album_id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY FOREIGN KEY |
| photo_id | int(11) | PRIMARY KEY FOREIGN KEY |
+-------------+--------------+----------------------------+
Don't forget to register the
Album class with your connection in the ORM:
const options: ConnectionOptions = {
// ... other options
entities: [Photo, PhotoMetadata, Author, Album]
};
Now let's insert albums and photos to our database:
let connection = await createConnection(options);
// create a few albums
let album1 = new Album();
album1.name = "Bears";
await connection.manager.save(album1);
let album2 = new Album();
album2.name = "Me";
await connection.manager.save(album2);
// create a few photos
let photo = new Photo();
photo.name = "Me and Bears";
photo.description = "I am near polar bears";
photo.filename = "photo-with-bears.jpg";
photo.views = 1
photo.isPublished = true
photo.albums = [album1, album2];
await connection.manager.save(photo);
// now our photo is saved and albums are attached to it
// now lets load them:
const loadedPhoto = await connection
.getRepository(Photo)
.findOne(1, { relations: ["albums"] });
loadedPhoto will be equal to:
{
id: 1,
name: "Me and Bears",
description: "I am near polar bears",
filename: "photo-with-bears.jpg",
albums: [{
id: 1,
name: "Bears"
}, {
id: 2,
name: "Me"
}]
}
You can use QueryBuilder to build SQL queries of almost any complexity. For example, you can do this:
let photos = await connection
.getRepository(Photo)
.createQueryBuilder("photo") // first argument is an alias. Alias is what you are selecting - photos. You must specify it.
.innerJoinAndSelect("photo.metadata", "metadata")
.leftJoinAndSelect("photo.albums", "album")
.where("photo.isPublished = true")
.andWhere("(photo.name = :photoName OR photo.name = :bearName)")
.orderBy("photo.id", "DESC")
.skip(5)
.take(10)
.setParameters({ photoName: "My", bearName: "Mishka" })
.getMany();
This query selects all published photos with "My" or "Mishka" names. It will select results from position 5 (pagination offset) and will select only 10 results (pagination limit). The selection result will be ordered by id in descending order. The photo's albums will be left joined and their metadata will be inner joined.
You'll use the query builder in your application a lot. Learn more about QueryBuilder here.
Take a look at the samples in sample for examples of usage.
There are a few repositories which you can clone and start with:
There are several extensions that simplify working with TypeORM and integrating it with other modules:
Learn about contribution here and how to setup your development environment here.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute:
