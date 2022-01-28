Lightweight JavaScript-based User-Agent string parser. Supports browser & node.js environment. Also available as jQuery/Zepto plugin, Component/Bower/Meteor package, & RequireJS/AMD module

Author : Faisal Salman <fyzlman@gmail.com>

Demo : http://faisalman.github.io/ua-parser-js

Source : https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js

Features

Extract detailed type of web browser, layout engine, operating system, cpu architecture, and device type/model purely from user-agent string with relatively lightweight footprint (~11KB minified / ~4KB gzipped). Written in vanilla js, which means it doesn't depends on any other library.

Methods

getBrowser() returns { name: '', major: '', version: '' }



Possible 'browser.name' : Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Baidu, Blazer, Bolt, Camino, Chimera, Chrome, Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge, Epiphany, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Flock, GoBrowser, iCab, ICE Browser, IceApe, IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE [Mobile], Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Konqueror, Kindle, Links, Lunascape, Lynx, Maemo, Maxthon, Midori, Minimo, MIUI Browser, [Mobile] Safari, Mosaic, Mozilla, Netfront, Netscape, NetSurf, Nokia, OmniWeb, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet], Phoenix, Polaris, QQBrowser, RockMelt, Silk, Skyfire, SeaMonkey, SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tizen, UCBrowser, Vivaldi, w3m, Yandex 'browser.version' determined dynamically

getDevice() returns { model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }



Possible 'device.type' : console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded Possible 'device.vendor' : Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, GeeksPhone, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian, Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Polytron, RIM, Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, Sony-Ericsson, Sprint, Xbox, ZTE 'device.model' determined dynamically

getEngine() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Possible 'engine.name' Amaya, EdgeHTML, Gecko, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto, Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit 'engine.version' determined dynamically

getOS() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Possible 'os.name' AIX, Amiga OS, Android, Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki, Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, DragonFly, Gentoo, GNU, Haiku, Hurd, iOS, Joli, Linpus, Linux, Mac OS, Mageia, Mandriva, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD, Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, Playstation, QNX, RedHat, RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen, Ubuntu, UNIX, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk 'os.version' determined dynamically

getCPU() returns { architecture: '' }



Possible 'cpu.architecture' 68k, amd64, arm, arm64, avr, ia32, ia64, irix, irix64, mips, mips64, pa-risc, ppc, sparc, sparc64

getResult() returns { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }

getUA() returns UA string of current instance

setUA(uastring) set & parse UA string



Example

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "ua-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult()); var uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2" ; parser.setUA(uastring); var result = parser.getResult(); console .log(result.browser); console .log(result.device); console .log(result.os); console .log(result.os.version); console .log(result.engine.name); console .log(result.cpu.architecture); var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)" ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); console .log(parser.getOS()); console .log(parser.getEngine()); var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11' ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); console .log(parser.getOS()) console .log(parser.getBrowser().name); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Using node.js

$ npm install ua-parser-js

var UAParser = require ( 'ua-parser-js' ); var parser = new UAParser(); var ua = request.headers[ 'user-agent' ]; console .log(parser.setUA(ua).getResult());

Using requirejs

require ([ 'ua-parser' ], function ( UAParser ) { var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult()); });

Using component

$ component install faisalman/ua-parser-js

var UAParser = require ( 'ua-parser-js' ); var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult());

Using bower

$ bower install ua-parser-js

Using meteor

$ meteor add faisalman:ua-parser-js

Using jQuery/Zepto ($.ua)

Although written in vanilla js (which means it doesn't depends on jQuery), this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create $.ua object based on browser's user-agent (although in case you need, window.UAParser constructor is still present). To get/set user-agent you can use: $.ua.get() / $.ua.set(uastring) .

console .log($.ua.device); console .log($.ua.os); console .log($.ua.os.name); console .log($.ua.get()); $.ua.set( 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13' ); console .log($.ua.browser.name); console .log($.ua.engine.name); console .log($.ua.device); console .log( parseInt ($.ua.browser.version.split( '.' )[ 0 ], 10 ));

Extending regex patterns

UAParser(uastring[, extensions])

Pass your own regexes to extend the limited matching rules.

var uaString = 'ownbrowser/1.3' ; var ownBrowser = [[ /(ownbrowser)\/((\d+)?[\w\.]+)/i ], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION, UAParser.BROWSER.MAJOR]]; var parser = new UAParser(uaString, { browser : ownBrowser}); console .log(parser.getBrowser());

Development

Verify, test, & minify script

$ npm run test $ npm run build

Then submit a pull request to https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js under develop branch.

License

Dual licensed under GPLv2 & MIT

Copyright © 2012-2015 Faisal Salman <fyzlman@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.