Lightweight JavaScript-based User-Agent string parser. Supports browser & node.js environment. Also available as jQuery/Zepto plugin, Component/Bower/Meteor package, & RequireJS/AMD module
Extract detailed type of web browser, layout engine, operating system, cpu architecture, and device type/model purely from user-agent string with relatively lightweight footprint (~11KB minified / ~4KB gzipped). Written in vanilla js, which means it doesn't depends on any other library.
getBrowser()
{ name: '', major: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'browser.name':
Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Baidu, Blazer, Bolt, Camino, Chimera, Chrome,
Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge, Epiphany, Fennec,
Firebird, Firefox, Flock, GoBrowser, iCab, ICE Browser, IceApe, IceCat, IceDragon,
Iceweasel, IE [Mobile], Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Konqueror, Kindle, Links,
Lunascape, Lynx, Maemo, Maxthon, Midori, Minimo, MIUI Browser, [Mobile] Safari,
Mosaic, Mozilla, Netfront, Netscape, NetSurf, Nokia, OmniWeb, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet],
Phoenix, Polaris, QQBrowser, RockMelt, Silk, Skyfire, SeaMonkey, SlimBrowser, Swiftfox,
Tizen, UCBrowser, Vivaldi, w3m, Yandex
# 'browser.version' determined dynamically
getDevice()
{ model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }
# Possible 'device.type':
console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded
# Possible 'device.vendor':
Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, GeeksPhone,
Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian,
Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Polytron, RIM, Samsung, Sharp,
Siemens, Sony-Ericsson, Sprint, Xbox, ZTE
# 'device.model' determined dynamically
getEngine()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'engine.name'
Amaya, EdgeHTML, Gecko, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto,
Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit
# 'engine.version' determined dynamically
getOS()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'os.name'
AIX, Amiga OS, Android, Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki,
Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, DragonFly, Gentoo, GNU, Haiku, Hurd, iOS,
Joli, Linpus, Linux, Mac OS, Mageia, Mandriva, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD,
Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, Playstation, QNX, RedHat,
RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen,
Ubuntu, UNIX, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk
# 'os.version' determined dynamically
getCPU()
{ architecture: '' }
# Possible 'cpu.architecture'
68k, amd64, arm, arm64, avr, ia32, ia64, irix, irix64, mips, mips64, pa-risc,
ppc, sparc, sparc64
getResult()
{ ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }
getUA()
setUA(uastring)
<script type="text/javascript">
var parser = new UAParser();
// by default it takes ua string from current browser's window.navigator.userAgent
console.log(parser.getResult());
/*
/// this will print an object structured like this:
{
ua: "",
browser: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
engine: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
os: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
device: {
model: "",
type: "",
vendor: ""
},
cpu: {
architecture: ""
}
}
*/
// let's test a custom user-agent string as an example
var uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2";
parser.setUA(uastring);
var result = parser.getResult();
// this will also produce the same result (without instantiation):
// var result = UAParser(uastring);
console.log(result.browser); // {name: "Chromium", version: "15.0.874.106"}
console.log(result.device); // {model: undefined, type: undefined, vendor: undefined}
console.log(result.os); // {name: "Ubuntu", version: "11.10"}
console.log(result.os.version); // "11.10"
console.log(result.engine.name); // "WebKit"
console.log(result.cpu.architecture); // "amd64"
// do some other tests
var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)";
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); // "Konqueror"
console.log(parser.getOS()); // {name: "OpenBSD", version: undefined}
console.log(parser.getEngine()); // {name: "KHTML", version: "4.1.4"}
var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11';
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); // "PlayBook"
console.log(parser.getOS()) // {name: "RIM Tablet OS", version: "1.0.0"}
console.log(parser.getBrowser().name); // "Safari"
$ npm install ua-parser-js
var UAParser = require('ua-parser-js');
var parser = new UAParser();
var ua = request.headers['user-agent']; // user-agent header from an HTTP request
console.log(parser.setUA(ua).getResult());
require(['ua-parser'], function(UAParser) {
var parser = new UAParser();
console.log(parser.getResult());
});
$ component install faisalman/ua-parser-js
var UAParser = require('ua-parser-js');
var parser = new UAParser();
console.log(parser.getResult());
$ bower install ua-parser-js
$ meteor add faisalman:ua-parser-js
Although written in vanilla js (which means it doesn't depends on jQuery), this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create
$.ua object based on browser's user-agent (although in case you need,
window.UAParser constructor is still present). To get/set user-agent you can use:
$.ua.get() /
$.ua.set(uastring).
// In browser with default user-agent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0':
// Do some tests
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "HTC", model: "Evo Shift 4G", type: "mobile"}
console.log($.ua.os); // {name: "Android", version: "2.3.4"}
console.log($.ua.os.name); // "Android"
console.log($.ua.get()); // "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0"
// reset to custom user-agent
$.ua.set('Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13');
// Test again
console.log($.ua.browser.name); // "Safari"
console.log($.ua.engine.name); // "Webkit"
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "Motorola", model: "Xoom", type: "tablet"}
console.log(parseInt($.ua.browser.version.split('.')[0], 10)); // 4
UAParser(uastring[, extensions])
Pass your own regexes to extend the limited matching rules.
// Example:
var uaString = 'ownbrowser/1.3';
var ownBrowser = [[/(ownbrowser)\/((\d+)?[\w\.]+)/i], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION, UAParser.BROWSER.MAJOR]];
var parser = new UAParser(uaString, {browser: ownBrowser});
console.log(parser.getBrowser()); // {name: "ownbrowser", major: "1", version: "1.3"}
Verify, test, & minify script
$ npm run test
$ npm run build
Then submit a pull request to https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js under
develop branch.
Dual licensed under GPLv2 & MIT
Copyright © 2012-2015 Faisal Salman <fyzlman@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.