Datastore Emulator UI
Node Version >= 7.6.0
npm i -g @streamrail/dsui
# Start the datastore emulator
gcloud beta emulators datastore start
# Open a new terminal
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
dsui
# Open http://localhost:3000 and start browsing
For more information about the datastore emulator, please see this document.
|Option
|Short
|Value Type
|Description
|Default
|Mandatory
port
p
|Number
|HTTP server port
3000
|✔
project-id
j
|String
|Datastore Project ID
DATASTORE_PROJECT_ID (Environment Variable)
|✔
api-endpoint
e
|String
|Datastore API Endpoint
DATASTORE_EMULATOR_HOST (Environment Variable)
filter
f
|Array
|UI Filters
[]
key-filename
k
|String
|Private key file path
version
v
|-
|DSUI module version
help
h
|-
|Show help menu
You can customize the UI filters by specifiying an array of Field Names.
For example when running:
dsui --filter Id --filter Name
The UI will include 2 inputs for filtering by
Id and
Name fields.
Populating
Name with
somename will result a query with
query.filter('Name', '=', 'somename')
Note: At the moment this feature supports fields of type
String only.
For more information, please see this document.
git clone https://github.com/streamrail/dsui.git
cd dsui
npm run watch
Open http://localhost:3000
Running the tests will seed the datastore emulator with predefined data. For running the tests you'll need to run 3 terminals:
# start datastore emulator
gcloud beta emulators datastore start --consistency=1 --no-store-on-disk
# starting the dsui server
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
npm run watch
# seeding & running tests
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
npm run test