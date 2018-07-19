openbase logo
@streamrail/dsui

by streamrail
0.2.2 (see all)

Datastore Emulator UI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CircleCI Build Status Latest npm release

dsui

Datastore Emulator UI

DSUI example screenshot

Requirements

Node Version >= 7.6.0

Installation

npm i -g @streamrail/dsui

Usage

# Start the datastore emulator
gcloud beta emulators datastore start

# Open a new terminal
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
dsui

# Open http://localhost:3000 and start browsing

For more information about the datastore emulator, please see this document.

Options

OptionShortValue TypeDescriptionDefaultMandatory
portpNumberHTTP server port3000
project-idjStringDatastore Project IDDATASTORE_PROJECT_ID (Environment Variable)
api-endpointeStringDatastore API EndpointDATASTORE_EMULATOR_HOST (Environment Variable)
filterfArrayUI Filters[]
key-filenamekStringPrivate key file path
versionv-DSUI module version
helph-Show help menu

Customize UI Filters

You can customize the UI filters by specifiying an array of Field Names.
For example when running:

dsui --filter Id --filter Name

The UI will include 2 inputs for filtering by Id and Name fields.
Populating Name with somename will result a query with query.filter('Name', '=', 'somename')
Note: At the moment this feature supports fields of type String only.

For more information, please see this document.

Develop

git clone https://github.com/streamrail/dsui.git
cd dsui
npm run watch

Open http://localhost:3000

Tests

Running the tests will seed the datastore emulator with predefined data. For running the tests you'll need to run 3 terminals:

Terminal 1

# start datastore emulator
gcloud beta emulators datastore start --consistency=1 --no-store-on-disk

Terminal 2

# starting the dsui server
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
npm run watch

Terminal 3

# seeding & running tests
$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init)
npm run test

