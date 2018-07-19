dsui

Datastore Emulator UI

Requirements

Node Version >= 7.6.0

Installation

npm i -g @streamrail/dsui

Usage

gcloud beta emulators datastore start $(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init) dsui

For more information about the datastore emulator, please see this document.

Options

Option Short Value Type Description Default Mandatory port p Number HTTP server port 3000 ✔ project-id j String Datastore Project ID DATASTORE_PROJECT_ID (Environment Variable) ✔ api-endpoint e String Datastore API Endpoint DATASTORE_EMULATOR_HOST (Environment Variable) filter f Array UI Filters [] key-filename k String Private key file path version v - DSUI module version help h - Show help menu

Customize UI Filters

You can customize the UI filters by specifiying an array of Field Names.

For example when running:

dsui --filter Id --filter Name

The UI will include 2 inputs for filtering by Id and Name fields.

Populating Name with somename will result a query with query.filter('Name', '=', 'somename')

Note: At the moment this feature supports fields of type String only.

For more information, please see this document.

Develop

git clone https://github.com/streamrail/dsui.git cd dsui npm run watch

Open http://localhost:3000

Tests

Running the tests will seed the datastore emulator with predefined data. For running the tests you'll need to run 3 terminals:

Terminal 1

gcloud beta emulators datastore start --consistency=1 --no-store-on-disk

Terminal 2

$(gcloud beta emulators datastore env-init) npm run watch

Terminal 3