@strawberrylemonade/boring-avatars

by boringdesigners
1.1.0 (see all)

Boring avatars is a tiny JavaScript React library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Boring Avatars

boring avatars preview

hi License: MIT

Install

yarn add boring-avatars

or

npm install boring-avatars

Usage

import Avatar from "boring-avatars";

<Avatar
  size={40}
  name="Maria Mitchell"
  variant="marble"
  colors={["#92A1C6", "#146A7C", "#F0AB3D", "#C271B4", "#C20D90"]}
/>;

Props

PropType
sizenumber or string
squareboolean
namestring
variantoneOf: marble, beam, pixel,sunset, ring, bauhaus
colorsarray of colors

Source

You can embed your boring avatars using the boring avatars source.

To choose a random avatar from a specific user and a color palette, the format follows:

https://source.boringavatars.com/marble/120/Maria%20Mitchell?colors=264653,2a9d8f,e9c46a,f4a261,e76f51

Avatar for Maria Mitchell

For more information, check out the README

