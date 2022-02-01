Password protect your Next.js deployments. View demo (Password is secret)
This library adds a password prompt to your Next.js deployment. It consists of two main parts:
Important: The recommended use case for this library is in a staging or preview environment. By taking advantage of webpack's
DefinePlugin, we can make sure this library is only included in certain environments, keeping the production bundle size small.
This library is NOT meant as a secure password authentication wrapper, but rather as a way to keep nosey people out.
yarn add @storyofams/next-password-protect
# or
npm install @storyofams/next-password-protect
There are 3 steps to enabling password protect: setting a global variable, adding the API routes, and adding the HOC to _app.
In order to be able to take advantage of dead code elimination, it is recommended to add an environment variable like
process.env.PASSWORD_PROTECT, and enable the library based on that variable. To set this variable, add the following to
next.config.js:
module.exports = {
env: {
// Add any logic you want here, returning `true` to enable password protect.
PASSWORD_PROTECT: process.env.ENVIRONMENT === 'staging',
}
});
Add two api routes, one with the
loginHandler and one with the
passwordCheckHandler api function. You can name them anything, as long as you pass the names to
loginApiUrl and
checkApiUrl respectively, in the next step. By default it expects
/login and
/passwordCheck.
import { loginHandler } from "@storyofams/next-password-protect";
export default loginHandler("YOUR_SECRET_PASSWORD", {
// Options go here (optional)
cookieName: "next-password-protect",
});
import { passwordCheckHandler } from "@storyofams/next-password-protect";
export default passwordCheckHandler("YOUR_SECRET_PASSWORD", {
// Options go here (optional)
cookieName: "next-password-protect",
});
Add the
withPasswordProtect HOC to the default export of
App in
pages/_app.tsx:
import { withPasswordProtect } from "@storyofams/next-password-protect";
// Before: export default App;
export default process.env.PASSWORD_PROTECT
? withPasswordProtect(App, {
// Options go here (optional)
loginApiUrl: "/login",
})
: App;
Note: make sure to specify
loginApiUrl and/or
checkApiUrl if the api route(s) are not default.
loginHandler(password: string, options)
The options object can contain any of the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default value
cookieMaxAge
|Cookie Max-Age attribute
undefined
cookieName
|The name of the authorization cookie
'next-password-protect'
cookieSameSite
|SameSite cookie attribute
false
cookieSecure
|Secure flag on the cookie
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
passwordCheckHandler(password: string, options)
The options object can contain any of the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default value
cookieName
|The name of the authorization cookie
'next-password-protect'
withPasswordProtect(App: NextApp, options)
The options object can contain any of the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default value
checkApiUrl
|Relative path of the api route handled by
passwordCheckHandler
'/api/passwordCheck'
loginApiUrl
|Relative path of the api route handled by
loginHandler
'/api/login'
loginComponent
|Supply your own React component to show as login prompt
LoginComponent
loginComponentProps
|Properties object to customize the login prompt, without overriding the entire component (see below)
{}
The
loginComponentProps object can contain any of the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default value
backUrl
|Show a link with this URL to go back to main website
undefined
buttonBackgroundColor
|Login button background color
'#01EDBC'
buttonColor
|Login button color
'#111'
logo
|Show a logo above the prompt (img src)
undefined
To change the default login component, a React component can be supplied to the
withPasswordProtect HOC. In order for the library to function properly, make sure your login component has password input that is validated by the the api route.
You can use
src/hoc/LoginComponent.tsx as a starting point.
AMP is not yet supported, because the LoginComponent failed AMP validation. On an AMP page, nothing is rendered. This could be fixed by changing LoginComponent to valid AMP.