@storyofams/next-api-decorators

by storyofams
1.6.0 (see all)

Collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.

1.1K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Decorators

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Story of AMS

@storyofams/next-api-decorators

A collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.

View docs

Basic usage

// pages/api/user.ts
class User {
  // GET /api/user
  @Get()
  async fetchUser(@Query('id') id: string) {
    const user = await DB.findUserById(id);

    if (!user) {
      throw new NotFoundException('User not found.');
    }

    return user;
  }

  // POST /api/user
  @Post()
  @HttpCode(201)
  async createUser(@Body(ValidationPipe) body: CreateUserDto) {
    return await DB.createUser(body.email);
  }
}

export default createHandler(User);

💡 Read more about validation here

The code above without next-api-decorators 
export default async (req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) => {
  if (req.method === 'GET') {
    const user = await DB.findUserById(req.query.id);
    if (!user) {
      return res.status(404).json({
        statusCode: 404,
        message: 'User not found'
      })
    }

    return res.json(user);
  } else if (req.method === 'POST') {
    // Very primitive e-mail address validation.
    if (!req.body.email || (req.body.email && !req.body.email.includes('@'))) {
      return res.status(400).json({
        statusCode: 400,
        message: 'Invalid e-mail address.'
      })
    }

    const user = await DB.createUser(req.body.email);
    return res.status(201).json(user);
  }

  res.status(404).json({
    statusCode: 404,
    message: 'Not Found'
  });
}

Motivation

Building serverless functions declaratively with classes and decorators makes dealing with Next.js API routes easier and brings order and sanity to your /pages/api codebase.

The structure is heavily inspired by NestJS, which is an amazing framework for a lot of use cases. On the other hand, a separate NestJS repo for your backend can also bring unneeded overhead and complexity to projects with a smaller set of backend requirements. Combining the structure of NestJS, with the ease of use of Next.js, brings the best of both worlds for the right use case.

If you are not familiar with Next.js or NestJS and want some more information (or need to be convinced), check out the article Awesome Next.js API Routes with next-api-decorators by @tn12787

Installation

Visit https://next-api-decorators.vercel.app/docs/#installation to get started.

Documentation

Refer to our docs for usage topics:

Validation

Route matching

Using middlewares

Custom middlewares

Pipes

Exceptions

Available decorators

Class decorators

Description
@SetHeader(name: string, value: string)Sets a header name/value into all routes defined in the class.
@UseMiddleware(...middlewares: Middleware[])Registers one or multiple middlewares for all the routes defined in the class.

Method decorators

Description
@Get(path?: string)Marks the method as GET handler.
@Post(path?: string)Marks the method as POST handler.
@Put(path?: string)Marks the method as PUT handler.
@Delete(path?: string)Marks the method as DELETE handler.
@Patch(path?: string)Marks the method as PATCH handler.
@SetHeader(name: string, value: string)Sets a header name/value into the route response.
@HttpCode(code: number)Sets the http code in the route response.
@UseMiddleware(...middlewares: Middleware[])Registers one or multiple middlewares for the handler.

Parameter decorators

Description
@Req()Gets the request object.
@Res()*Gets the response object.
@Body()Gets the request body.
@Query(key: string)Gets a query string parameter value by key.
@Header(name: string)Gets a header value by name.
@Param(key: string)Gets a route parameter value by key.

* Note that when you inject @Res() in a method handler you become responsible for managing the response. When doing so, you must issue some kind of response by making a call on the response object (e.g., res.json(...) or res.send(...)), or the HTTP server will hang.

Alternatives

nsc
next-server-contextA Next.js App or page decorator, React context object, and React hook to access Node.js HTTP server context when rendering components.
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
856
san
storybook-addon-next-auth0Managed userProvider decorator for nextjs-auth0
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
663
nga
next-github-authComponents and decorators for using Github authentication with Next.js
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
34
connect-initial-propsA decorator for Next.js and React-Redux apps to connect `getInitialProps` to `state` and `dispatch`
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
24
nd
@za-utils/next-decoratorsNextJS Decorators for TypeScript
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
