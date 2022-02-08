Storybook for React Native

With Storybook for React Native you can design and develop individual React Native components without running your app.

This readme will be used for 6.0 documentation going forward, find the 5.3 readme here

The 6.0 alpha is out now 6.0.1-alpha.7 to try it out follow this guide (work in progress).

To try out the 6.0 alpha alongside react native web storybook you can use the expo template, see here for more info.

expo init --template expo-template-storybook AwesomeStorybook

For more information visit: storybook.js.org

NOTE: @storybook/react-native and @storybook/react-native-server are now on a different release cycle from the Storybook Core packages ( @storybook/react , @storybook/vue , etc.). The last stable version of @storybook/react-native is 5.3.25 and it should be used with 5.3 versions of Storybook Core.

To re-iterate storybook dependencies with a version 6.0 and higher are not supported by react native storybook yet.

Work on 6.0 is currently underway, if you want to help out or are just curious then check out the project board to see the open issues related to 6.0. If you want to work on something then assign it to yourself and drag the item to the doing column.

Table of contents

Getting Started

To get started run this command from within the root of your react native app:

npx -p @ storybook / cli sb init --type react_native

You'll be prompted asking if you want to install @storybook/react-native-server, you can safely choose not to install this now since you can add it later and its not required.

This command will setup most things for you, now you just need to add the following to your entrypoint (usually App.js or index.js).

export { default } from "./storybook" ;

The above steps use the storybook cli to install the most useful addons and creates a few example stories in a folder called storybook .

All the config for storybook and the entrypoint also live in the storybook folder by default.

If you prefer to set things up yourself you can follow the manual setup

If you're struggling check out this snack with a working example

OndeviceUI and React native Server

The react native storybook is designed to be flexible so that you can navigate all your stories and use addons within the device ui, you also have the option to use the web ui via @storybook/react-native-server if thats what you prefer.

The UI that allows you to navigate stories on the device is what we will call the "OnDeviceUI". When referring to features specific to this UI this term is used to distinguish it from the server ui.

Making stories

The simplest type of story could look something like this

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react-native' ; import CustomButton from './CustomButton' ; const buttonStories = storiesOf( 'Buttons' , module ); buttonStories.add( 'default view' , () => ( <CustomButton onPress={( ) => null } />));

You can then include addons such as action and knobs to make it more interactive.

Ondevice Addons

The cli will install some basic addons for you such as knobs and actions. Ondevice addons are addons that can render with the device ui that you see on the phone.

Currently the addons available are:

@storybook/addon-ondevice-knobs: adjust your components props in realtime

@storybook/addon-ondevice-actions: mock onPress calls with actions that will log information in the actions tab

@storybook/addon-ondevice-notes: Add some markdown to your stories to help document their usage

@storybook/addon-ondevice-backgrounds: change the background of storybook to compare the look of your component against different backgrounds

Add each one you want to use to the rn-addons.js file in the storybook folder:

import ' @storybook /addon-ondevice-actions/register' ;

Make sure to import the rn-addons.js file in the storybook entrypoint (index.js in the storybook folder by default):

import './rn-addons' ;

Using the addons in your story

Based on the previous example heres how you could extend it to use addons.

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react-native' ; import CustomButton from './CustomButton' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { action } from '@storybook/addon-actions' ; import { boolean, withKnobs } from '@storybook/addon-knobs' ; const buttonStories = storiesOf( 'CustomButton' , module ); buttonStories.addDecorator(withKnobs); buttonStories.add( 'default view' , () => ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < CustomButton onPress = {action( ' Button Press !')} disabled = {boolean( ' Disabled ', false )} /> </ View > ));

Other ways to render storybook

In the getting started guide we suggest that you override you change the default export to be the storybook UI, this might not be what you want depending on how you are using storybook.

There are a few options on how you can make the storybook render in your app so it's up to you to decide which works best for your project.

Run storybook as a separate app/component library

Using the approach from the getting started setup you can make an app that just displays your storybook and then you could use this app to share your component library. Then you can export all your components from somewhere within the project and use the project as a component library/package.

Optionally run storybook or your app

You could do something like this if you want to run storybook in dev mode and your app in release mode.

import StorybookUI from './storybook' ; import App from './app' ; module .exports = __DEV__ ? StorybookUI : App;

Or you could use some kind of setting/environment variable to define what renders.

Using the DEV Menu

Some have opted to toggle the storybook component by using a custom option in the react native developer menu.

An example of this can found in the ignite CLI boiler plate for storybook which you can see here

React Native Navigation, or other custom approaches

StorybookUI is a RN View component that can be embedded anywhere in your RN application, e.g. on a tab or within an admin screen.

You could also create a separate app just for storybook that also works as a package for your visual components.

Storybook server (optional)

Storybook server is used to control the component visible on the device via a web ui. This is useful to control multiple devices at once and compare them at the same time.

Install the package

yarn yarn add @storybook/react-native-server

npm npm i --save @storybook/react-native-server

To run the server you can use yarn start-storybook or add a script to your package.json like

"storybook" : "start-storybook"

You can change "storybook" to any name you like.

This will open the server web client, you will need to open storybook on the device for the stories to appear in the sidebar.

To enable addons for react native server add a folder storybook/ in the root of the project with a addons.js file inside. The server will detect this file and import it. The file should contain the addon imports similar to the rn-addons.js file but using the regular storybook (for web) addons. For example:

require ( '@storybook/addon-knobs/register' ); require ( '@storybook/addon-actions/register' );

If you get the error Can't resolve 'babel-loader' install babel-loader from npm and it should fix it.

Server cli options

-h, host to listen on -p, port to listen on whether server is running on https -c, storybook config directory -e, DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION environment for webpack -i, allow multiple users to work with same storybook Exit after successful start

getStorybookUI Options

You can pass these parameters to getStorybookUI call in your storybook entry point:

{ asyncStorage: AsyncStorage ( null ) onDeviceUI: Boolean ( true ) disableWebsockets: Boolean ( false ) secured: Boolean ( false ) host: String (NativeModules.SourceCode.scriptURL) port: Number ( 7007 ) query: String ("") isUIHidden: Boolean ( false ) tabOpen: Number ( 0 ) initialSelection: Object ( null ) shouldPersistSelection: Boolean ( true ) shouldDisableKeyboardAvoidingView: Boolean ( false ) keyboardAvoidingViewVerticalOffset: Number ( 0 ) }

Note that intialSelection in 5.3 takes a string which corresponds to the storyID.

Contributing

We welcome contributions to Storybook!

📥 Pull requests and 🌟 Stars are always welcome.

Read our contributing guide to get started, or find us on Discord and look for the react-native channel.

Looking for a first issue to tackle?