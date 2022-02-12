Build bulletproof UI components faster
Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.
Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.
For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.
|Framework
|Demo
|React
|v6.4.x
|Vue
|v6.4.x
|Angular
|v6.4.x
|Web components
|v6.4.x
|React Native
|-
|HTML
|v6.4.x
|Ember
|v6.4.x
|Svelte
|v6.4.x
|Preact
|v6.4.x
|Marionette.js
|-
|Mithril
|v6.4.x
|Marko
|v6.4.x
|Riot
|v6.4.x
|Rax
|v6.4.x
|Android, iOS, Flutter
|v6.4.x
|Addons
|a11y
|Test components for user accessibility in Storybook
|actions
|Log actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI
|backgrounds
|Let users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI
|cssresources
|Dynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe
|design assets
|View images, videos, weblinks alongside your story
|docs
|Add high quality documentation to your components
|events
|Interactively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter
|google-analytics
|Reports google analytics on stories
|graphql
|Query a GraphQL server within Storybook stories
|jest
|View the results of components' unit tests in Storybook
|links
|Create links between stories
|query params
|Mock query params
|storyshots
|Snapshot testing for components in Storybook
|storysource
|View the code of your stories within the Storybook UI
|viewport
|Change display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook
|outline
|Visuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI
|measure
|Visually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI
See Addon / Framework Support Table
|Addons
|info
|Annotate stories with extra component usage information
|notes
|Annotate Storybook stories with notes
|contexts
|Addon for driving your components under dynamic contexts
|options
|Customize the Storybook UI in code
|knobs
|Interactively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI
In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.
If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.
If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.
We welcome contributions to Storybook!
Looking for a first issue to tackle?
Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:
yarn bootstrap
Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna
yarn lint
boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint
yarn lint:js - will check js
yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples
yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js
yarn test
boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest
yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode
I initially wasn't so convinced about the useful-ness of storybook but after working in a tech company, you appreciate that not everyone has a development machine setup. Not everyone has access to an environment which they can see and use the code that you've build. Not everyone is able to easily start developing on their machine because of needing access to something or other. Storybook is the answer, it allows you to develop your UI independently and I really have felt the benefits. The power of being able to share a link with minimal access requirements has been empowering for designers and product people alike. The most recent version of storybook has really taken it to a whole new level with by default providing controls to play with your UI elements, fully customisable documentation and even have started to think about things like data mocking which aligns with my testing principles and opens up ways of writing code which is helpful to both testing and storybook. Finally it's great for developers in terms of discovering re-usable code as well as just mapping out customer journeys. When you get someone new to the team, it's then easy to talk about each different journey and not need to get your users of the application in certain states which can be difficult in some case.
I adopted storybook for documenting our webcomponents development (https://github.com/1-Platform/op-components) I see its cey easy to test, demo and document the webcomponents all together. Initally i felt bit hard to use but referring docs helped me and i am uded to this development and maintenence
A tool that will boost your productivity by a lot by enabling you to have an empty playground to write your component in. Also very useful for component documentation. The thing that can be improved by storybook is a size reduction and probably to use less packages - its huge. For smaller projects, you really have no need to add storybook - it'll probably only slow you down, but for larger organisations this is a must-have.
It is the best tool for making UI components. The main reason for which I am using this is because it provides a sandbox to build UIs in isolation and can develop edge cases. storybook/react exports its own types which is helpful for use it with typescript. It has many addons to customize and can integrate with my other tools. It has different states and interactively tests it.
Storybooks are by far the best tool to develop react components. It is very easy to setup and is super powerful. I love creating components in storybook as it is super fast and support hot reload. Also the support for typescript components is great. By using a typescript docgen addon it is super easy to understand props of a component. Also hosting our storybooks to web allowed our design team to have a clear understanding about the working of our components which helped them to design it better.