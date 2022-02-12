openbase logo
@storybook/react

by storybookjs
6.4.9 (see all)

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

Overview

2.8M

GitHub Stars

68.7K

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

1,703

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Component Library, React Storybook

Average Rating

4.6/5359
Readme

Storybook

Build bulletproof UI components faster


Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.

Table of contents

Getting Started

Visit Storybook's website to learn more about Storybook, and to get started.

Documentation

Documentation can be found Storybook's docs site.

Examples

Here are some featured examples that you can reference to see how Storybook works: https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/get-started/examples

Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.

Community

For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.

Projects

Supported Frameworks

FrameworkDemo
Reactv6.4.xReact
Vuev6.4.xVue
Angularv6.4.xAngular
Web componentsv6.4.xSvelte
React Native-React Native
HTMLv6.4.xHTML
Emberv6.4.xEmber
Sveltev6.4.xSvelte
Preactv6.4.xPreact
Marionette.js-Marionette.js
Mithrilv6.4.xMithril
Markov6.4.xMarko
Riotv6.4.xRiot
Raxv6.4.xRax
Android, iOS, Flutterv6.4.xRax

Sub Projects

  • CLI - Streamlined installation for a variety of app types
  • examples - Code examples to illustrate different Storybook use cases

Addons

Addons
a11yTest components for user accessibility in Storybook
actionsLog actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI
backgroundsLet users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI
cssresourcesDynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe
design assetsView images, videos, weblinks alongside your story
docsAdd high quality documentation to your components
eventsInteractively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter
google-analyticsReports google analytics on stories
graphqlQuery a GraphQL server within Storybook stories
jestView the results of components' unit tests in Storybook
linksCreate links between stories
query paramsMock query params
storyshotsSnapshot testing for components in Storybook
storysourceView the code of your stories within the Storybook UI
viewportChange display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook
outlineVisuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI
measureVisually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI

Deprecated Addons

Addons
infoAnnotate stories with extra component usage information
notesAnnotate Storybook stories with notes
contextsAddon for driving your components under dynamic contexts
optionsCustomize the Storybook UI in code
knobsInteractively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI

In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.

If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.

If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.

Badges & Presentation materials

We have a badge! Link it to your live Storybook example.

Storybook

[![Storybook](https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/storybookjs/brand@main/badge/badge-storybook.svg)](link to site)

If you're looking for material to use in your presentation about storybook, like logo's video material and the colors we use etc, you can find all of that at our brand repo.

Community

Contributing

We welcome contributions to Storybook!

  • 📥 Pull requests and 🌟 Stars are always welcome.
  • Read our contributing guide to get started, or find us on Discord, we will take the time to guide you

Looking for a first issue to tackle?

  • We tag issues with Good First Issue when we think they are well suited for people who are new to the codebase or OSS in general.
  • Talk to us, we'll find something to suits your skills and learning interest.

Development scripts

Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:

yarn bootstrap

Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna

yarn lint

boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint

  • yarn lint:js - will check js
  • yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples
  • yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js

yarn test

boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest

  • yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

License

MIT

-the end-

100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I initially wasn't so convinced about the useful-ness of storybook but after working in a tech company, you appreciate that not everyone has a development machine setup. Not everyone has access to an environment which they can see and use the code that you've build. Not everyone is able to easily start developing on their machine because of needing access to something or other. Storybook is the answer, it allows you to develop your UI independently and I really have felt the benefits. The power of being able to share a link with minimal access requirements has been empowering for designers and product people alike. The most recent version of storybook has really taken it to a whole new level with by default providing controls to play with your UI elements, fully customisable documentation and even have started to think about things like data mocking which aligns with my testing principles and opens up ways of writing code which is helpful to both testing and storybook. Finally it's great for developers in terms of discovering re-usable code as well as just mapping out customer journeys. When you get someone new to the team, it's then easy to talk about each different journey and not need to get your users of the application in certain states which can be difficult in some case.

2
Smiter15
davymacca
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I adopted storybook for documenting our webcomponents development (https://github.com/1-Platform/op-components) I see its cey easy to test, demo and document the webcomponents all together. Initally i felt bit hard to use but referring docs helped me and i am uded to this development and maintenence

3
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation

A tool that will boost your productivity by a lot by enabling you to have an empty playground to write your component in. Also very useful for component documentation. The thing that can be improved by storybook is a size reduction and probably to use less packages - its huge. For smaller projects, you really have no need to add storybook - it'll probably only slow you down, but for larger organisations this is a must-have.

2
Zac10ck
catchex
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

It is the best tool for making UI components. The main reason for which I am using this is because it provides a sandbox to build UIs in isolation and can develop edge cases. storybook/react exports its own types which is helpful for use it with typescript. It has many addons to customize and can integrate with my other tools. It has different states and interactively tests it.

2
katharinbenson
abhijithvijayan
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

Storybooks are by far the best tool to develop react components. It is very easy to setup and is super powerful. I love creating components in storybook as it is super fast and support hot reload. Also the support for typescript components is great. By using a typescript docgen addon it is super easy to understand props of a component. Also hosting our storybooks to web allowed our design team to have a clear understanding about the working of our components which helped them to design it better.

1
Zac10ck

