Storybook Presets

Storybook presets are grouped collections of babel, webpack, and addons configurations that support specific use cases.

For example, to write your stories in Typescript, rather than manually configuring Storybook for typescript with individual babel and webpack configs, you can simply use the @storybook/preset-typescript package, which does the heavy lifting for you.

This repo is the collection of presets maintained by the storybook team

Check the Preset Gallery for a list of available presets