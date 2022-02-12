Build bulletproof UI components faster





Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.

Getting Started

Visit Storybook's website to learn more about Storybook, and to get started.

Documentation

Documentation can be found Storybook's docs site.

Examples

Here are some featured examples that you can reference to see how Storybook works: https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/get-started/examples

Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.

Community

For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.

Projects

Supported Frameworks

Sub Projects

CLI - Streamlined installation for a variety of app types

examples - Code examples to illustrate different Storybook use cases

Addons

Addons a11y Test components for user accessibility in Storybook actions Log actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI backgrounds Let users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI cssresources Dynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe design assets View images, videos, weblinks alongside your story docs Add high quality documentation to your components events Interactively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter google-analytics Reports google analytics on stories graphql Query a GraphQL server within Storybook stories jest View the results of components' unit tests in Storybook links Create links between stories query params Mock query params storyshots Snapshot testing for components in Storybook storysource View the code of your stories within the Storybook UI viewport Change display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook outline Visuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI measure Visually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI

See Addon / Framework Support Table

Deprecated Addons

Addons info Annotate stories with extra component usage information notes Annotate Storybook stories with notes contexts Addon for driving your components under dynamic contexts options Customize the Storybook UI in code knobs Interactively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI

In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.

If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.

If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.

Badges & Presentation materials

We have a badge! Link it to your live Storybook example.

[ ![Storybook ]( https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/storybookjs/brand@main/badge/badge-storybook.svg )]( link to site )

If you're looking for material to use in your presentation about storybook, like logo's video material and the colors we use etc, you can find all of that at our brand repo.

Community

Tweeting via @storybookjs

Blogging at storybook.js.org and Medium

Chatting on Discord

Streaming saved at Youtube

Contributing

We welcome contributions to Storybook!

📥 Pull requests and 🌟 Stars are always welcome.

Read our contributing guide to get started, or find us on Discord, we will take the time to guide you

Looking for a first issue to tackle?

We tag issues with when we think they are well suited for people who are new to the codebase or OSS in general.

when we think they are well suited for people who are new to the codebase or OSS in general. Talk to us, we'll find something to suits your skills and learning interest.

Development scripts

Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:

yarn bootstrap

Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna

yarn lint

boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint

yarn lint:js - will check js

- will check js yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples

- will check markdown + code samples yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js

yarn test

boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest

yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode

Backers

License

MIT

