@storybook/core-client

by storybookjs
6.4.9 (see all)

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

Readme

Storybook

Build bulletproof UI components faster


Build Status on CircleCI CodeFactor Known Vulnerabilities codecov License
Storybook Community Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Official Twitter Handle

Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.

View README for:
latest next

Table of contents

Getting Started

Visit Storybook's website to learn more about Storybook, and to get started.

Documentation

Documentation can be found Storybook's docs site.

Examples

Here are some featured examples that you can reference to see how Storybook works: https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/get-started/examples

Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.

Community

For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.

Projects

Supported Frameworks

FrameworkDemo
Reactv6.4.xReact
Vuev6.4.xVue
Angularv6.4.xAngular
Web componentsv6.4.xSvelte
React Native-React Native
HTMLv6.4.xHTML
Emberv6.4.xEmber
Sveltev6.4.xSvelte
Preactv6.4.xPreact
Marionette.js-Marionette.js
Mithrilv6.4.xMithril
Markov6.4.xMarko
Riotv6.4.xRiot
Raxv6.4.xRax
Android, iOS, Flutterv6.4.xRax

Sub Projects

  • CLI - Streamlined installation for a variety of app types
  • examples - Code examples to illustrate different Storybook use cases

Addons

Addons
a11yTest components for user accessibility in Storybook
actionsLog actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI
backgroundsLet users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI
cssresourcesDynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe
design assetsView images, videos, weblinks alongside your story
docsAdd high quality documentation to your components
eventsInteractively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter
google-analyticsReports google analytics on stories
graphqlQuery a GraphQL server within Storybook stories
jestView the results of components' unit tests in Storybook
linksCreate links between stories
query paramsMock query params
storyshotsSnapshot testing for components in Storybook
storysourceView the code of your stories within the Storybook UI
viewportChange display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook
outlineVisuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI
measureVisually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI

See Addon / Framework Support Table

Deprecated Addons

Addons
infoAnnotate stories with extra component usage information
notesAnnotate Storybook stories with notes
contextsAddon for driving your components under dynamic contexts
optionsCustomize the Storybook UI in code
knobsInteractively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI

In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.

If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.

If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.

Badges & Presentation materials

We have a badge! Link it to your live Storybook example.

Storybook

[![Storybook](https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/storybookjs/brand@main/badge/badge-storybook.svg)](link to site)

If you're looking for material to use in your presentation about storybook, like logo's video material and the colors we use etc, you can find all of that at our brand repo.

Community

Contributing

We welcome contributions to Storybook!

  • 📥 Pull requests and 🌟 Stars are always welcome.
  • Read our contributing guide to get started, or find us on Discord, we will take the time to guide you

Looking for a first issue to tackle?

  • We tag issues with Good First Issue when we think they are well suited for people who are new to the codebase or OSS in general.
  • Talk to us, we'll find something to suits your skills and learning interest.

Development scripts

Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:

yarn bootstrap

Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna

yarn lint

boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint

  • yarn lint:js - will check js
  • yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples
  • yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js

yarn test

boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest

  • yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

License

MIT

-the end-

