Build bulletproof UI components faster
Storybook is a development environment for UI components. It allows you to browse a component library, view the different states of each component, and interactively develop and test components. Find out more at https://storybook.js.org.
Visit Storybook's website to learn more about Storybook, and to get started.
Documentation can be found Storybook's docs site.
Here are some featured examples that you can reference to see how Storybook works: https://storybook.js.org/docs/react/get-started/examples
Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook's API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.
For additional help, join us in the Storybook Discord.
|Framework
|Demo
|React
|v6.4.x
|Vue
|v6.4.x
|Angular
|v6.4.x
|Web components
|v6.4.x
|React Native
|-
|HTML
|v6.4.x
|Ember
|v6.4.x
|Svelte
|v6.4.x
|Preact
|v6.4.x
|Marionette.js
|-
|Mithril
|v6.4.x
|Marko
|v6.4.x
|Riot
|v6.4.x
|Rax
|v6.4.x
|Android, iOS, Flutter
|v6.4.x
|Addons
|a11y
|Test components for user accessibility in Storybook
|actions
|Log actions as users interact with components in the Storybook UI
|backgrounds
|Let users choose backgrounds in the Storybook UI
|cssresources
|Dynamically add/remove css resources to the component iframe
|design assets
|View images, videos, weblinks alongside your story
|docs
|Add high quality documentation to your components
|events
|Interactively fire events to components that respond to EventEmitter
|google-analytics
|Reports google analytics on stories
|graphql
|Query a GraphQL server within Storybook stories
|jest
|View the results of components' unit tests in Storybook
|links
|Create links between stories
|query params
|Mock query params
|storyshots
|Snapshot testing for components in Storybook
|storysource
|View the code of your stories within the Storybook UI
|viewport
|Change display sizes and layouts for responsive components using Storybook
|outline
|Visuallly debug the CSS layout and alignment within the Storybook UI
|measure
|Visually inspect the layout and box model within the Storybook UI
See Addon / Framework Support Table
|Addons
|info
|Annotate stories with extra component usage information
|notes
|Annotate Storybook stories with notes
|contexts
|Addon for driving your components under dynamic contexts
|options
|Customize the Storybook UI in code
|knobs
|Interactively edit component prop data in the Storybook UI
In order to continue improving your experience, we have to eventually deprecate certain addons in favor of new, better tools.
If you're using info/notes, we highly recommend you to migrate to docs instead, and here is a guide to help you.
If you're using contexts, we highly recommend you to migrate to toolbars and here is a guide to help you.
We have a badge! Link it to your live Storybook example.
[![Storybook](https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/storybookjs/brand@main/badge/badge-storybook.svg)](link to site)
If you're looking for material to use in your presentation about storybook, like logo's video material and the colors we use etc, you can find all of that at our brand repo.
We welcome contributions to Storybook!
Looking for a first issue to tackle?
Storybook is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:
yarn bootstrap
Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna
yarn lint
boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint
yarn lint:js - will check js
yarn lint:md - will check markdown + code samples
yarn lint:js --fix - will automatically fix js
yarn test
boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest
yarn run test --core --watch - will run core tests in watch-mode
