The Storybook PostCSS addon can be used to run the PostCSS preprocessor against your stories in Storybook.
Install this addon by adding the
@storybook/addon-postcss dependency:
yarn add -D @storybook/addon-postcss
within
.storybook/main.js:
module.exports = {
addons: ['@storybook/addon-postcss'],
};
and create a PostCSS config in the base of your project, like
postcss.config.js, that contains:
module.exports = {
// Add your installed PostCSS plugins here:
plugins: [
// require('autoprefixer'),
// require('postcss-color-rebeccapurple'),
],
};
If your project requires you to be using PostCSS v8, you can replace the included PostCSS by passing
postcssLoaderOptions to this addon.
First, you'll need to install PostCSS v8 as a dependency of your project:
yarn add -D postcss@^8
Then, you'll need to update your addons config. Within
.storybook/main.js:
module.exports = {
addons: [
- '@storybook/addon-postcss',
+ {
+ name: '@storybook/addon-postcss',
+ options: {
+ postcssLoaderOptions: {
+ implementation: require('postcss'),
+ },
+ },
+ },
]
}
When running Storybook, you'll see the version of PostCSS being used in the logs. For example:
info => Using PostCSS preset with postcss@8.2.4
You can specify loader options for
style-loader,
css-loader, and
postcss-loader by passing options to this addon as
styleLoaderOptions,
cssLoaderOptions, or
postcssLoaderOptions respectively.
You can also configure the loader rule by overriding the
rule option.