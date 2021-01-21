Storybook Addon PostCSS

The Storybook PostCSS addon can be used to run the PostCSS preprocessor against your stories in Storybook.

Getting Started

Install this addon by adding the @storybook/addon-postcss dependency:

yarn add -D @storybook/addon-postcss

within .storybook/main.js :

module .exports = { addons : [ '@storybook/addon-postcss' ], };

and create a PostCSS config in the base of your project, like postcss.config.js , that contains:

module .exports = { plugins : [ ], };

PostCSS 8+

If your project requires you to be using PostCSS v8, you can replace the included PostCSS by passing postcssLoaderOptions to this addon.

First, you'll need to install PostCSS v8 as a dependency of your project:

yarn add -D postcss@^8

Then, you'll need to update your addons config. Within .storybook/main.js :

module.exports = { addons: [ - '@storybook/addon-postcss', + { + name: '@storybook/addon-postcss', + options: { + postcssLoaderOptions: { + implementation: require('postcss'), + }, + }, + }, ] }

When running Storybook, you'll see the version of PostCSS being used in the logs. For example:

info => Using PostCSS preset with postcss@8.2.4

Loader Options

You can specify loader options for style-loader , css-loader , and postcss-loader by passing options to this addon as styleLoaderOptions , cssLoaderOptions , or postcssLoaderOptions respectively.