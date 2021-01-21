openbase logo
@storybook/addon-postcss

by storybookjs
2.0.0 (see all)

This Storybook addon can be used to run the PostCSS preprocessor against your stories.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

238K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Storybook Addon PostCSS

The Storybook PostCSS addon can be used to run the PostCSS preprocessor against your stories in Storybook.

Getting Started

Install this addon by adding the @storybook/addon-postcss dependency:

yarn add -D @storybook/addon-postcss

within .storybook/main.js:

module.exports = {
  addons: ['@storybook/addon-postcss'],
};

and create a PostCSS config in the base of your project, like postcss.config.js, that contains:

module.exports = {
  // Add your installed PostCSS plugins here:
  plugins: [
    // require('autoprefixer'),
    // require('postcss-color-rebeccapurple'),
  ],
};

PostCSS 8+

If your project requires you to be using PostCSS v8, you can replace the included PostCSS by passing postcssLoaderOptions to this addon.

First, you'll need to install PostCSS v8 as a dependency of your project:

yarn add -D postcss@^8

Then, you'll need to update your addons config. Within .storybook/main.js:

module.exports = {
  addons: [
-   '@storybook/addon-postcss',
+   {
+     name: '@storybook/addon-postcss',
+     options: {
+       postcssLoaderOptions: {
+         implementation: require('postcss'),
+       },
+     },
+   },
  ]
}

When running Storybook, you'll see the version of PostCSS being used in the logs. For example:

info => Using PostCSS preset with postcss@8.2.4

Loader Options

You can specify loader options for style-loader, css-loader, and postcss-loader by passing options to this addon as styleLoaderOptions, cssLoaderOptions, or postcssLoaderOptions respectively.

You can also configure the loader rule by overriding the rule option.

