Storybook Addon Console

Why

There're some cases when you can't / don't want / forgot to keep browser console opened. This addon helps you to get all console output in your storybook. In other cases, you might find it difficult to extract the desired information in the information noise issued by the console or to determine which component in what state gives the message. With this addon, you can control what you see and where you see.

We assume the following possible applications:

Mobile devices. You might want to make console output reachable for users when they need to work with your storybook from mobile browsers

Small screens. You can save your screen space keeping browser console closed

To filter your console output. You can independently configure both action logger and real console output in a wide range.

To associate console messages with a specific components/stories. You can see which story emits which message

To output some data into Action Logger from your deep components without importing addon-actions for that.

try live demo

Install

npm i @storybook/addon-console @storybook/addon-actions --save-dev

Quick Start

Just import it in your storybook config.js:

import '@storybook/addon-console' ;

That's all. You'll start to receive all console messages, warnings, errors in your action logger panel. Everything except HMR logs.

If you want to enable HMR messages, do the following:

import { setConsoleOptions } from '@storybook/addon-console' ; setConsoleOptions({ panelExclude : [], });

You'll receive console outputs as a console , warn and error actions in the panel. You might want to know from what stories they come. In this case, add withConsole decorator:

import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withConsole } from '@storybook/addon-console' ; addDecorator( ( storyFn, context ) => withConsole()(storyFn)(context));

After that your messages in Action Logger will be prefixed with the story path, like molecules/atoms/electron: ["ComponentDidMount"] or molecules/atoms/electron error: ["Warning: Failed prop type..."] . You can setup addon behavior by passing options to withConsole or setConsoleOptions methods, both have the same API.

Panel

Addon console don't have own UI panel to output logs, it use addon-console instead. Make sure that addons.js contains this line:

import '@storybook/addon-actions/register' ;

API

It handles console.log , console.warn , and console.error methods and not catched errors. By default, it just reflects all console messages in the Action Logger Panel (should be installed as a peerDependency) except [HMR] logs.

@storybook/addon-console static .setConsoleOptions(optionsOrFn) ⇒ addonOptions .withConsole([optionsOrFn]) ⇒ function inner ~addonOptions : Object ~optionsCallback ⇒ addonOptions



@storybook/addon-console.setConsoleOptions(optionsOrFn) ⇒ addonOptions

Set addon options and returns a new one

Kind: static method of @storybook/addon-console

See

addonOptions

optionsCallback

Param Type optionsOrFn addonOptions | optionsCallback

Example

import { setConsoleOptions } from '@storybook/addon-console' ; const panelExclude = setConsoleOptions({}).panelExclude; setConsoleOptions({ panelExclude : [...panelExclude, /deprecated/], });

@storybook/addon-console.withConsole([optionsOrFn]) ⇒ function

Wraps your stories with specified addon options. If you don't pass { log , warn , error } in options argument it'll create them from context for each story individually. Hence you'll see from what exact story you got a log or error. You can log from component's lifecycle methods or within your story.

Kind: static method of @storybook/addon-console

Returns: function - wrappedStoryFn

See

Param Type [optionsOrFn] addonOptions | optionsCallback

Example

import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withConsole } from '@storybook/addon-console' ; storiesOf( 'withConsole' , module ) .addDecorator( ( storyFn, context ) => withConsole()(storyFn)(context)) .add( 'with Log' , () => < Button onClick = {() => console.log('Data:', 1, 3, 4)}>Log Button </ Button > ) .add( 'with Warning' , () => < Button onClick = {() => console.warn('Data:', 1, 3, 4)}>Warn Button </ Button > ) .add( 'with Error' , () => < Button onClick = {() => console.error('Test Error')}>Error Button </ Button > ) .add( 'with Uncatched Error' , () => < Button onClick = {() => console.log('Data:', T.buu.foo)}>Throw Button </ Button > )

@storybook/addon-console~addonOptions : Object

This options could be passed to withConsole or setConsoleOptions

Kind: inner typedef of @storybook/addon-console

Properties

Name Type Default Description [panelExclude] [ 'Array' ].<RegExp> [/[HMR]/] Optional. Anything matched to at least one of regular expressions will be excluded from output to Action Logger Panel [panelInclude] [ 'Array' ].<RegExp> [] Optional. If set, only matched outputs will be shown in Action Logger. Higher priority than panelExclude . [consoleExclude] [ 'Array' ].<RegExp> [] Optional. Anything matched to at least one of regular expressions will be excluded from DevTool console output [consoleInclude] [ 'Array' ].<RegExp> [] Optional. If set, only matched outputs will be shown in console. Higher priority than consoleExclude . [log] string "console" Optional. The marker to display console.log outputs in Action Logger [warn] string "warn" Optional. The marker to display warnings in Action Logger [error] string "error" Optional. The marker to display errors in Action Logger

@storybook/addon-console~optionsCallback ⇒ addonOptions

This callback could be passed to setConsoleOptions or withConsole

Kind: inner typedef of @storybook/addon-console

Returns: addonOptions - - new addonOptions

Param Type Description currentOptions addonOptions the current addonOptions

Example

import { withConsole } from `@storybook/addon-console` ; const optionsCallback = ( options ) => ({ panelExclude : [...options.panelExclude, /Warning/]}); addDecorator( ( storyFn, context ) => withConsole(optionsCallback)(storyFn)(context));

Contributing

npm start runs example Storybook. Then you can edit source code located in the src folder and example storybook in the stories folder.

Run tests

Run npm run test . It starts jest test in watch mode.

Test coverage

After running tests you can explore coverage details in .coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Debugging

If you're using VSCode you can debug tests and source by launching Jest Tests task from Debug Menu. It allows to set breakpoints in *.test.js and *.js files.

Readme editing

Please, don't edit this README.md directly. Run npm run dev:docs and change docs/readme.hbs and JSDoc comments withing src instead.

Credits