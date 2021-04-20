Storeon localStorage

Tiny module for Storeon to store and sync state to localStorage . It restores state from localStorage during page loading and saves state on every change.

It is just 282 bytes module (it uses Size Limit to control the size) without any dependencies.

Installation

npm install @ storeon / localstorage

If you need to support IE, you need to compile node_modules with Babel.

Usage

If you want to store and sync state to localStorage you should import the persistState from @storeon/localstorage and add this module to createStoreon .

import { createStoreon } from 'storeon' import { persistState } from '@storeon/localstorage' let name = store => { store.on( '@init' , () => ({ name : '' })) store.on( 'save' , (state, name) => ({ name : name })) } const store = createStoreon([ name, persistState([ 'name' ]) ])

Here you can see that the form ask user the name and after that show this name.

import { StoreContext, useStoreon } = require ( 'storeon/react' ) const Form = () => { const { dispatch, name } = useStoreon( 'name' ) return ( < React.Fragment > {name !== '' && < h3 > Hello {name}! </ h3 > } {name === '' && < div > < label > Name </ label > < input type = "text" id = "name" /> < br /> < button onClick = { () => dispatch('save', document.getElementById('name').value) }>Save </ button > </ div > } </ React.Fragment > ) }

Event after refresh the page the state is updating from localStorage . And user see the greeting message.

paths parameter

type paths = Void | Array < String > | Array < RegExp >

If no value is provided to paths , then persistState stores all state in local storage.

config parameter

type config.key = String

Default value of config.key is storeon . This key is using to store data in local storage.

type config.storage = Storage

Set config.storage with sessionStorage or other Storage implementation to change storage target. Otherwise localStorage is used (default).

type config.serializer = ( object: any ) => string

Set config.serializer to change serialization function. JSON.stringify is used by default.

type config.deserializer = ( data: string ) => any

Set config.deserializer to change deserialization function. JSON.parse is used by default.

LICENSE

MIT

Acknowledgments

This module based on redux-localstorage.