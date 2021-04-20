Tiny module for Storeon to store and sync state to
localStorage. It restores state from
localStorage during page loading and saves state on every change.
It is just 282 bytes module (it uses Size Limit to control the size) without any dependencies.
npm install @storeon/localstorage
If you need to support IE, you need to compile
node_modules with Babel.
If you want to store and sync state to
localStorage you should import the
persistState from
@storeon/localstorage and add this module to
createStoreon.
import { createStoreon } from 'storeon'
import { persistState } from '@storeon/localstorage'
let name = store => {
store.on('@init', () => ({ name: '' }))
store.on('save', (state, name) => ({ name: name }))
}
const store = createStoreon([
name,
persistState(['name'])
])
Here you can see that the form ask user the name and after that show this name.
import { StoreContext, useStoreon } = require('storeon/react')
const Form = () => {
const { dispatch, name } = useStoreon('name')
return (
<React.Fragment>
{name !== '' && <h3>Hello {name}!</h3>}
{name === '' &&
<div>
<label>Name</label>
<input type="text" id="name" />
<br/>
<button onClick={
() => dispatch('save', document.getElementById('name').value)
}>Save</button>
</div>
}
</React.Fragment>
)
}
Event after refresh the page the state is updating from
localStorage. And user see the greeting message.
type paths = Void | Array<String> | Array<RegExp>
If no value is provided to
paths, then
persistState stores all state in local storage.
type config.key = String
Default value of
config.key is
storeon. This key is using to store data in local storage.
type config.storage = Storage
Set
config.storage with
sessionStorage or other
Storage implementation to change storage target. Otherwise
localStorage is used (default).
type config.serializer = (object: any) => string
Set
config.serializer to change serialization function.
JSON.stringify is used by default.
type config.deserializer = (data: string) => any
Set
config.deserializer to change deserialization function.
JSON.parse is used by default.
MIT
This module based on redux-localstorage.