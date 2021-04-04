openbase logo
@storeon/crosstab

by storeon
1.0.2 (see all)

Module for Storeon to synchronize actions for browser tabs

Readme

Storeon Crosstab

Storeon logo by Anton Lovchikov

Module for Storeon to synchronize actions for browser tabs with filtering of events that need to be synchronized.

It size is 219 bytes (minified and gzipped) and uses Size Limit to control size.

Example

Installation

npm install @storeon/crosstab
# or
yarn add @storeon/crosstab

Usage

If you want sync state between tabs of the browser you should import the crossTab from @storeon/crosstab and add this module to createStore.

import { createStoreon } from 'storeon'
import { persistState } from '@storeon/localstorage'
import { crossTab } from '@storeon/crosstab'

const increment = store => {
  store.on('@init', () => ({ count: 0, openMenu: false }))
  store.on('inc', ({ count }) => ({ count: count + 1 }))
  store.on('toggleMenu', ({ openMenu }) => ({ openMenu: !openMenu }))
}

const store = createStoreon([
  increment,
  persistState(),
  crossTab({ filter: (event, data) => event !== 'toggleMenu' })
])

store.on('@changed', (store) => {
  document.querySelector('.counter').innerText = store.count
})

API

import crossTab from '@storeon/crosstab'

const moduleCrossTab = crossTab({
  filter: (event, data) => event !== 'dec',
  key: 'storeon-crosstab'
})

Function crossTab could have options:

  • key: key for sync data in local storage.
  • filter: callback function to filter actions to be synchronized. Should return true if need sync this action. Takes parameters of an event name and a data that is sent.

Server-side rendering

@storeon/crosstab is not compatible with server-side rendering since it require window to operate. You can exclude it during server-side render process.

const store = createStoreon([
  increment,
  ...typeof window !== 'undefined' ? [
    crossTab({ filter: (event, data) => event !== 'toggleMenu' })
  ] : []
])

Sponsored by Evrone

LICENSE

MIT

