Module for Storeon to synchronize actions for browser tabs with filtering of events that need to be synchronized.
It size is 219 bytes (minified and gzipped) and uses Size Limit to control size.
npm install @storeon/crosstab
# or
yarn add @storeon/crosstab
If you want sync state between tabs of the browser you should import the
crossTab from
@storeon/crosstab and add this module to
createStore.
import { createStoreon } from 'storeon'
import { persistState } from '@storeon/localstorage'
import { crossTab } from '@storeon/crosstab'
const increment = store => {
store.on('@init', () => ({ count: 0, openMenu: false }))
store.on('inc', ({ count }) => ({ count: count + 1 }))
store.on('toggleMenu', ({ openMenu }) => ({ openMenu: !openMenu }))
}
const store = createStoreon([
increment,
persistState(),
crossTab({ filter: (event, data) => event !== 'toggleMenu' })
])
store.on('@changed', (store) => {
document.querySelector('.counter').innerText = store.count
})
import crossTab from '@storeon/crosstab'
const moduleCrossTab = crossTab({
filter: (event, data) => event !== 'dec',
key: 'storeon-crosstab'
})
Function
crossTab could have options:
true if need sync this action. Takes parameters of an event name and a data that is sent.
@storeon/crosstab is not compatible with server-side rendering since it require
window to operate. You can exclude it during server-side render process.
const store = createStoreon([
increment,
...typeof window !== 'undefined' ? [
crossTab({ filter: (event, data) => event !== 'toggleMenu' })
] : []
])
MIT