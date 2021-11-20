WebSocket Provider for Yjs

The Websocket Provider implements a classical client server model. Clients connect to a single endpoint over Websocket. The server distributes awareness information and document updates among clients.

The Websocket Provider is a solid choice if you want a central source that handles authentication and authorization. Websockets also send header information and cookies, so you can use existing authentication mechanisms with this server.

Supports cross-tab communication. When you open the same document in the same browser, changes on the document are exchanged via cross-tab communication (Broadcast Channel and localStorage as fallback).

Supports exchange of awareness information (e.g. cursors).

Quick Start

Install dependencies

npm i y-websocket

Start a y-websocket server

This repository implements a basic server that you can adopt to your specific use-case. (source code)

Start a y-websocket server:

HOST=localhost PORT=1234 npx y-websocket-server

Client Code:

import * as Y from 'yjs' import { WebsocketProvider } from 'y-websocket' const doc = new Y.Doc() const wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider( 'ws://localhost:1234' , 'my-roomname' , doc) wsProvider.on( 'status' , event => { console .log(event.status) })

Client Code in Node.js

The WebSocket provider requires a WebSocket object to create connection to a server. You can polyfill WebSocket support in Node.js using the ws package.

const wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider( 'ws://localhost:1234' , 'my-roomname' , doc, { WebSocketPolyfill : require ( 'ws' ) })

API

import { WebsocketProvider } from 'y-websocket'

wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider(serverUrl: string, room: string, ydoc: Y.Doc [, wsOpts: WsOpts]) Create a new websocket-provider instance. As long as this provider, or the connected ydoc, is not destroyed, the changes will be synced to other clients via the connected server. Optionally, you may specify a configuration object. The following default values of wsOpts can be overwritten.

wsOpts = { connect : true , params : {}, WebsocketPolyfill : Websocket, awareness : new awarenessProtocol.Awareness(ydoc) }

wsProvider.wsconnected: boolean True if this instance is currently connected to the server. wsProvider.wsconnecting: boolean True if this instance is currently connecting to the server. wsProvider.shouldConnect: boolean If false, the client will not try to reconnect. wsProvider.bcconnected: boolean True if this instance is currently communicating to other browser-windows via BroadcastChannel. wsProvider.synced: boolean True if this instance is currently connected and synced with the server. wsProvider.disconnect() Disconnect from the server and don't try to reconnect. wsProvider.connect() Establish a websocket connection to the websocket-server. Call this if you recently disconnected or if you set wsOpts.connect = false. wsProvider.destroy() Destroy this wsProvider instance. Disconnects from the server and removes all event handlers. wsProvider.on('sync', function(isSynced: boolean)) Add an event listener for the sync event that is fired when the client received content from the server.

Websocket Server

Start a y-websocket server:

HOST=localhost PORT=1234 npx y-websocket-server

Since npm symlinks the y-websocket-server executable from your local ./node_modules/.bin folder, you can simply run npx. The PORT environment variable already defaults to 1234, and HOST defaults to localhost .

Websocket Server with Persistence

Persist document updates in a LevelDB database.

See LevelDB Persistence for more info.

HOST=localhost PORT=1234 YPERSISTENCE=./dbDir node ./node_modules/y-websocket/bin/server.js

Websocket Server with HTTP callback

Send a debounced callback to an HTTP server ( POST ) on document update. Note that this implementation doesn't implement a retry logic in case the CALLBACK_URL does not work.

Can take the following ENV variables:

CALLBACK_URL : Callback server URL

: Callback server URL CALLBACK_DEBOUNCE_WAIT : Debounce time between callbacks (in ms). Defaults to 2000 ms

: Debounce time between callbacks (in ms). Defaults to 2000 ms CALLBACK_DEBOUNCE_MAXWAIT : Maximum time to wait before callback. Defaults to 10 seconds

: Maximum time to wait before callback. Defaults to 10 seconds CALLBACK_TIMEOUT : Timeout for the HTTP call. Defaults to 5 seconds

: Timeout for the HTTP call. Defaults to 5 seconds CALLBACK_OBJECTS : JSON of shared objects to get data ( '{"SHARED_OBJECT_NAME":"SHARED_OBJECT_TYPE}' )

CALLBACK_URL=http://localhost:3000/ CALLBACK_OBJECTS= '{"prosemirror":"XmlFragment"}' npm start

This sends a debounced callback to localhost:3000 2 seconds after receiving an update (default DEBOUNCE_WAIT ) with the data of an XmlFragment named "prosemirror" in the body.

License

The MIT License © Kevin Jahns