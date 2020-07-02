$sl-config : This is an empy variable with a default value of () , think of it as an empty representation of what a consumer might pass to ui-kit. It is needed since scss map-merge does not deep merge, so we cannot explicity overwrite $sl-defaults . For more information on this see example usage below . This should never be used elsewhere within this repo

_theme.scss: Contains our SCSS Theme $sl-theme and helpful theme getters!! Includes any values that we think might be valuable to other components. Notice that colors uses $sl-variables because we allow that value to be overwritten by a consumer. It's set up in such a way that that we will have complete control over how these properties behave. (colors can be changed but font sizes for example cannot). The theme will also include any fields from \$sl-variables that are not explicity defined in the main $sl-theme map. So for example, although code-editor does not appear in $sl-theme directly it's still included because we extend the fields \$sl-variables that are missing. If you want to access the theme in any other scss files just import @stoplight/ui-kit/src/styles/common/theme