Stoplight UI-Kit is a shared component library that contains basic components built using Blueprint, Tailwind, and SCSS All custom components should support overridable theming from a theme object, and also come with default styling from our prepackaged theme.
# latest stable + required dependencies
yarn add @stoplight/ui-kit
yarn storybook: Starts the storybook playground
yarn build: Builds the package.
yarn build.styles: Builds and copies over the appropriate scss related files to dist.
yarn build.tw: Generates the tailwind scss file from the config (needs to be rerun everytime
tailwind.config is updated).
yarn build.bp: Generates the blueprint icons scss file (should not need to run often)
_base.scss: Contains a remapping of stoplight variables to blueprint variables. This file should rarely be edited directly and require minimal maintenance. Any updates to variables in here should be updated through _variables.scss
_icons.scss: Auto generated file of blueprint icon fonts. Created with the
yarn build.bp command and should not be updated directly
icons directory: Icon fonts used by _icons.scss
_base.scss: Auto generated tailwind classnames that utilize our stoplight scss variables. This file should NEVER be updated directly and is created using
yarn build.tw
tailwind.config.js: Tailwind config object. Note two special features. A few properties, like colors, map to scss utility function strings so that we can properly convert to our scss theme variable during the compile process. And the inclusing of a
.dark plugin that adds extra dark classes so we can do things like
className="text-success dark:text-danger"
_variables.scss: Contains three major variables used for style consistency:
$sl-defaults: app wide defaults, this where we define defaults for things we might want an end consumer to overwrite. This should never be used outside of this file. Notice that it extends the defaults/variables from specific components like "code"
$sl-config: This is an empy variable with a default value of
(), think of it as an empty representation of what a consumer might pass to ui-kit. It is needed since scss
map-merge does not deep merge, so we cannot explicity overwrite
$sl-defaults. For more information on this see example usage below. This should never be used elsewhere within this repo
$sl-variables: A map that equals a deep merge of consumer passed in
$sl-config and internally defined
$sl-defaults. This is the actual variable map that our theme with be using. and should only every be used in _theme./src/styles/common/_theme.scss)
_theme.scss: Contains our SCSS Theme
$sl-theme and helpful theme getters!! Includes any values that we think might be valuable to other components. Notice that colors uses
$sl-variables because we allow that value to be overwritten by a consumer. It's set up in such a way that that we will have complete control over how these properties behave. (colors can be changed but font sizes for example cannot). The theme will also include any fields from \$sl-variables that are not explicity defined in the main
$sl-theme map. So for example, although
code-editor does not appear in
$sl-theme directly it's still included because we extend the fields \$sl-variables that are missing. If you want to access the theme in any other scss files just import @stoplight/ui-kit/src/styles/common/theme
_utils.scss: Has some helpful utils around map functions. Includes map-deep-get, map-safe-get, and map-extend
Add a folder with you component name to the
./src/components directory
Add a
{Component}.tsx under
./src/components/{component}
Add a
__tests__ folder under
./src/components/{component}
If this component requires special styling or a unique class name create
./src/components/{component}/styles/_base.scss and
./src/components/{component}/styles/class.ts respectively
-SCSS: Every component using custom scss should support both light an dark styling. Dark selectors will look something like
const NS = process.env.BLUEPRINT_NAMESPACE || 'bp3';
export const CODE_EDITOR = `${NS}-code-editor`;
.{$ns}-dark .{$ns}-code-editor look at tailwind for examples on how this is done. If a component requires themable variables (think really just colors), they should be defined in an adjacent file named
_variables.scss. The variables should NEVER be used directly. Instead they get injected back into the theme and should be used by using the
get-theme function in your
_base.scss. Lastly avoid created separate variables for light and dark. So don't create
$sl-var: red and
$sl-var-dark: blue, instead be creative and use different shades of the same color. So
$sl-var: red then do something like
.{$ns}-dark .{$ns}-code-editor (color: lighten($sl-var, 10%))
If this component requires specific types or utils include them in this component folder as well. We want to keep everything really independent
Want to use ui-kit in another repo? Simple.
Then in your main
scss file
/*main.scss*/
@import '~@stoplight/ui-kit/src/styles/ui-kit';
Lastly make sure compile your scss to css during your build process. This can be done using the scss-loader in webpack, or even just straight node-sass if so desired.
Okay its working, but you decided you're really not a fan of the theming :( well luckily its easily overwrittable to whatever you want! In the same file as your import include an
$sl-config variable ABOVE the import. If its after the import it wont work. Compile after as you normally would as see the updates.
/*main.scss*/
$sl-config: (
colors: (
info: rgba(10, 25, 40, 1),
primary: yellow,
secondary: #805ad5,
),
);
@import '~@stoplight/ui-kit/src/styles/ui-kit';