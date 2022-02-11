Install
npm install -g @stoplight/spectral-cli
# OR
yarn global add @stoplight/spectral-cli
Find more installation methods in our documentation.
Create a Ruleset
Spectral, being a generic YAML/JSON linter, needs a ruleset in order to be able to lint files. You can learn more about the rulesets here.
If you intend to lint an OpenAPI or AsyncAPI document, we have a few predefined rulesets you can extend to get Spectral up and running. To reference them, you can run the following command:
printf '{\n "extends": ["spectral:oas", "spectral:asyncapi"]\n}\n' > .spectral.json
Lint
spectral lint petstore.yaml
If you need help using Spectral or have any questions, please use GitHub Discussions, or visit the Stoplight Community Discord. These communities are a great place to share your rulesets, or show off tools that leverage Spectral.
If you have a bug or feature request, please create an issue.
Ajv is a JSON Schema validator, and Spectral is a JSON/YAML linter. Instead of just validating against JSON Schema, it can be used to write rules for any sort of JSON/YAML object, which could be JSON Schema, or OpenAPI, or anything similar. Spectral does expose a
schema function that you can use in your rules to validate all or part of the target object with JSON Schema (we even use Ajv used under the hood for this), but that's just one of many functions.
Speccy was a great inspiration for Spectral, but was designed to work only with OpenAPI v3. Spectral can apply rules to any JSON/YAML object (including OpenAPI v2/v3 and AsyncAPI). It's mostly been abandoned now, and is JavaScript not TypeScript.
If you're using Spectral for an interesting use case, contact us for a case study. We'll add it to a list here. Spread the goodness 🎉
If you are interested in contributing to Spectral, check out CONTRIBUTING.md.
Spectral is 100% free and open-source, under Apache License 2.0.
If you would like to thank us for creating Spectral, we ask that you buy the world a tree.