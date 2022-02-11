openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@stoplight/spectral-functions

by stoplightio
1.5.0 (see all)

A flexible JSON/YAML linter for creating automated style guides, with baked in support for OpenAPI v2 & v3.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.7K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

73

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Demo of Spectral linting an OpenAPI document from the CLI CircleCI NPM Downloads Stoplight Forest

  • Custom Rulesets: Create custom rules to lint JSON or YAML objects
  • Ready-to-use Rulesets: Validate and lint OpenAPI v2 & v3 and AsyncAPI Documents
  • JSON Path Support: Use JSON path to apply rules to specific parts of your objects
  • Ready-to-use Functions: Built-in set of functions to help create custom rules. Functions include pattern checks, parameter checks, alphabetical ordering, a specified number of characters, provided keys are present in an object, etc.
  • Custom Functions: Create custom functions for advanced use cases
  • JSON Validation: Validate JSON with Ajv

Demo of Spectral linting an OpenAPI document from the CLI

Overview

🧰 Installation and Usage

Install

npm install -g @stoplight/spectral-cli

# OR

yarn global add @stoplight/spectral-cli

Find more installation methods in our documentation.

Create a Ruleset

Spectral, being a generic YAML/JSON linter, needs a ruleset in order to be able to lint files. You can learn more about the rulesets here.

If you intend to lint an OpenAPI or AsyncAPI document, we have a few predefined rulesets you can extend to get Spectral up and running. To reference them, you can run the following command:

printf '{\n  "extends": ["spectral:oas", "spectral:asyncapi"]\n}\n' > .spectral.json

Lint

spectral lint petstore.yaml

📖 Documentation

ℹ️ Support

If you need help using Spectral or have any questions, please use GitHub Discussions, or visit the Stoplight Community Discord. These communities are a great place to share your rulesets, or show off tools that leverage Spectral.

If you have a bug or feature request, please create an issue.

❓ FAQs

How is this different to Ajv

Ajv is a JSON Schema validator, and Spectral is a JSON/YAML linter. Instead of just validating against JSON Schema, it can be used to write rules for any sort of JSON/YAML object, which could be JSON Schema, or OpenAPI, or anything similar. Spectral does expose a schema function that you can use in your rules to validate all or part of the target object with JSON Schema (we even use Ajv used under the hood for this), but that's just one of many functions.

I want to lint my OpenAPI documents but don't want to implement Spectral right now.

No problem! A hosted version of Spectral comes free with the Stoplight platform. Sign up for a free account here.

What is the difference between Spectral and Speccy

Speccy was a great inspiration for Spectral, but was designed to work only with OpenAPI v3. Spectral can apply rules to any JSON/YAML object (including OpenAPI v2/v3 and AsyncAPI). It's mostly been abandoned now, and is JavaScript not TypeScript.

⚙️ Integrations

🏁 Help Others Utilize Spectral

If you're using Spectral for an interesting use case, contact us for a case study. We'll add it to a list here. Spread the goodness 🎉

👏 Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to Spectral, check out CONTRIBUTING.md.

🎉 Thanks

📜 License

Spectral is 100% free and open-source, under Apache License 2.0.

🌲 Sponsor Spectral by Planting a Tree

If you would like to thank us for creating Spectral, we ask that you buy the world a tree.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial