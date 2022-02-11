Custom Rulesets : Create custom rules to lint JSON or YAML objects

Overview

🧰 Installation and Usage

Install

npm install -g @stoplight/spectral-cli yarn global add @stoplight/spectral-cli

Find more installation methods in our documentation.

Create a Ruleset

Spectral, being a generic YAML/JSON linter, needs a ruleset in order to be able to lint files. You can learn more about the rulesets here.

If you intend to lint an OpenAPI or AsyncAPI document, we have a few predefined rulesets you can extend to get Spectral up and running. To reference them, you can run the following command:

printf '{

"extends": ["spectral:oas", "spectral:asyncapi"]

}

' > .spectral.json

Lint

spectral lint petstore.yaml

📖 Documentation

ℹ️ Support

If you need help using Spectral or have any questions, please use GitHub Discussions, or visit the Stoplight Community Discord. These communities are a great place to share your rulesets, or show off tools that leverage Spectral.

If you have a bug or feature request, please create an issue.

❓ FAQs

How is this different to Ajv

Ajv is a JSON Schema validator, and Spectral is a JSON/YAML linter. Instead of just validating against JSON Schema, it can be used to write rules for any sort of JSON/YAML object, which could be JSON Schema, or OpenAPI, or anything similar. Spectral does expose a schema function that you can use in your rules to validate all or part of the target object with JSON Schema (we even use Ajv used under the hood for this), but that's just one of many functions.

I want to lint my OpenAPI documents but don't want to implement Spectral right now.

No problem! A hosted version of Spectral comes free with the Stoplight platform. Sign up for a free account here.

What is the difference between Spectral and Speccy

Speccy was a great inspiration for Spectral, but was designed to work only with OpenAPI v3. Spectral can apply rules to any JSON/YAML object (including OpenAPI v2/v3 and AsyncAPI). It's mostly been abandoned now, and is JavaScript not TypeScript.

⚙️ Integrations

Stoplight Studio uses Spectral to validate and lint OpenAPI documents.

Spectral GitHub Action, lints documents in your repo, built by Vincenzo Chianese.

VS Code Spectral, all the power of Spectral without leaving VS Code.

🏁 Help Others Utilize Spectral

If you're using Spectral for an interesting use case, contact us for a case study. We'll add it to a list here. Spread the goodness 🎉

👏 Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to Spectral, check out CONTRIBUTING.md.

🎉 Thanks

Mike Ralphson for kicking off the Spectral CLI and his work on Speccy

Jamund Ferguson for JUnit formatter

Sindre Sorhus for Stylish formatter

Ava Thorn for the Pretty formatter

Julian Laval for HTML formatter

@nulltoken for a whole bunch of amazing features

📜 License

Spectral is 100% free and open-source, under Apache License 2.0.

If you would like to thank us for creating Spectral, we ask that you buy the world a tree.