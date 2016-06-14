A drop-in JavaScript textarea replacement for writing beautiful and understandable Markdown. The WYSIWYG-esque editor allows users who may be less experienced with Markdown to use familiar toolbar buttons and shortcuts. In addition, the syntax is rendered while editing to clearly show the expected result. Headings are larger, emphasized words are italicized, links are underlined, etc. SimpleMDE is one of the first editors to feature both built-in autosaving and spell checking.
WYSIWYG editors that produce HTML are often complex and buggy. Markdown solves this problem in many ways, plus Markdown can be rendered natively on more platforms than HTML. However, Markdown is not a syntax that an average user will be familiar with, nor is it visually clear while editing. In otherwords, for an unfamiliar user, the syntax they write will make little sense until they click the preview button. SimpleMDE has been designed to bridge this gap for non-technical users who are less familiar with or just learning Markdown syntax.
Via npm.
npm install simplemde --save
Via bower.
bower install simplemde --save
Via jsDelivr. Please note, jsDelivr may take a few days to update to the latest release.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/simplemde/latest/simplemde.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/simplemde/latest/simplemde.min.js"></script>
After installing, load SimpleMDE on the first textarea on a page
<script>
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE();
</script>
Pure JavaScript method
<script>
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({ element: document.getElementById("MyID") });
</script>
jQuery method
<script>
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({ element: $("#MyID")[0] });
</script>
simplemde.value();
simplemde.value("This text will appear in the editor");
true, force downloads Font Awesome (used for icons). If set to
false, prevents downloading. Defaults to
undefined, which will intelligently check whether Font Awesome has already been included, then download accordingly.
true, autofocuses the editor. Defaults to
false.
true, autosave the text. Defaults to
false.
10000 (10s).
** or
__. Defaults to
**.
``` or
~~~. Defaults to
```.
* or
_. Defaults to
*.
true, force text changes made in SimpleMDE to be immediately stored in original textarea. Defaults to
false.
false, indent using spaces instead of tabs. Defaults to
true.
["[", "](http://)"].
false, disable line wrapping. Defaults to
true.
true, will render headers without a space after the
#. Defaults to
false.
false, will not process GFM strikethrough syntax. Defaults to
true.
true, let underscores be a delimiter for separating words. Defaults to
false.
true, a JS alert window appears asking for the link or image URL. Defaults to
false.
false, disable parsing GFM single line breaks. Defaults to
true.
true, will highlight using highlight.js. Defaults to
false. To use this feature you must include highlight.js on your page. For example, include the script and the CSS files like:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/highlight.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/styles/github.min.css">
false, disable the spell checker. Defaults to
true.
false, hide the status bar. Defaults to the array of built-in status bar items.
false, remove the
CodeMirror-selectedtext class from selected lines. Defaults to
true.
2.
false, hide the toolbar. Defaults to the array of icons.
false, disable toolbar button tips. Defaults to
true.
// Most options demonstrate the non-default behavior
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({
autofocus: true,
autosave: {
enabled: true,
uniqueId: "MyUniqueID",
delay: 1000,
},
blockStyles: {
bold: "__",
italic: "_"
},
element: document.getElementById("MyID"),
forceSync: true,
hideIcons: ["guide", "heading"],
indentWithTabs: false,
initialValue: "Hello world!",
insertTexts: {
horizontalRule: ["", "\n\n-----\n\n"],
image: ["![](http://", ")"],
link: ["[", "](http://)"],
table: ["", "\n\n| Column 1 | Column 2 | Column 3 |\n| -------- | -------- | -------- |\n| Text | Text | Text |\n\n"],
},
lineWrapping: false,
parsingConfig: {
allowAtxHeaderWithoutSpace: true,
strikethrough: false,
underscoresBreakWords: true,
},
placeholder: "Type here...",
previewRender: function(plainText) {
return customMarkdownParser(plainText); // Returns HTML from a custom parser
},
previewRender: function(plainText, preview) { // Async method
setTimeout(function(){
preview.innerHTML = customMarkdownParser(plainText);
}, 250);
return "Loading...";
},
promptURLs: true,
renderingConfig: {
singleLineBreaks: false,
codeSyntaxHighlighting: true,
},
shortcuts: {
drawTable: "Cmd-Alt-T"
},
showIcons: ["code", "table"],
spellChecker: false,
status: false,
status: ["autosave", "lines", "words", "cursor"], // Optional usage
status: ["autosave", "lines", "words", "cursor", {
className: "keystrokes",
defaultValue: function(el) {
this.keystrokes = 0;
el.innerHTML = "0 Keystrokes";
},
onUpdate: function(el) {
el.innerHTML = ++this.keystrokes + " Keystrokes";
}
}], // Another optional usage, with a custom status bar item that counts keystrokes
styleSelectedText: false,
tabSize: 4,
toolbar: false,
toolbarTips: false,
});
Below are the built-in toolbar icons (only some of which are enabled by default), which can be reorganized however you like. "Name" is the name of the icon, referenced in the JS. "Action" is either a function or a URL to open. "Class" is the class given to the icon. "Tooltip" is the small tooltip that appears via the
title="" attribute. Note that shortcut hints are added automatically and reflect the specified action if it has a keybind assigned to it (i.e. with the value of
action set to
bold and that of
tooltip set to
Bold, the final text the user will see would be "Bold (Ctrl-B)").
Additionally, you can add a separator between any icons by adding
"|" to the toolbar array.
|Name
|Action
|Tooltip
Class
|bold
|toggleBold
|Bold
fa fa-bold
|italic
|toggleItalic
|Italic
fa fa-italic
|strikethrough
|toggleStrikethrough
|Strikethrough
fa fa-strikethrough
|heading
|toggleHeadingSmaller
|Heading
fa fa-header
|heading-smaller
|toggleHeadingSmaller
|Smaller Heading
fa fa-header
|heading-bigger
|toggleHeadingBigger
|Bigger Heading
fa fa-lg fa-header
|heading-1
|toggleHeading1
|Big Heading
fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-1
|heading-2
|toggleHeading2
|Medium Heading
fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-2
|heading-3
|toggleHeading3
|Small Heading
fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-3
|code
|toggleCodeBlock
|Code
fa fa-code
|quote
|toggleBlockquote
|Quote
fa fa-quote-left
|unordered-list
|toggleUnorderedList
|Generic List
fa fa-list-ul
|ordered-list
|toggleOrderedList
|Numbered List
fa fa-list-ol
|clean-block
|cleanBlock
|Clean block
fa fa-eraser fa-clean-block
|link
|drawLink
|Create Link
fa fa-link
|image
|drawImage
|Insert Image
fa fa-picture-o
|table
|drawTable
|Insert Table
fa fa-table
|horizontal-rule
|drawHorizontalRule
|Insert Horizontal Line
fa fa-minus
|preview
|togglePreview
|Toggle Preview
fa fa-eye no-disable
|side-by-side
|toggleSideBySide
|Toggle Side by Side
fa fa-columns no-disable no-mobile
|fullscreen
|toggleFullScreen
|Toggle Fullscreen
fa fa-arrows-alt no-disable no-mobile
|guide
|This link
|Markdown Guide
fa fa-question-circle
Customize the toolbar using the
toolbar option like:
// Customize only the order of existing buttons
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({
toolbar: ["bold", "italic", "heading", "|", "quote"],
});
// Customize all information and/or add your own icons
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({
toolbar: [{
name: "bold",
action: SimpleMDE.toggleBold,
className: "fa fa-bold",
title: "Bold",
},
{
name: "custom",
action: function customFunction(editor){
// Add your own code
},
className: "fa fa-star",
title: "Custom Button",
},
"|", // Separator
...
],
});
SimpleMDE comes with an array of predefined keyboard shortcuts, but they can be altered with a configuration option. The list of default ones is as follows:
|Shortcut
|Action
|Cmd-'
|"toggleBlockquote"
|Cmd-B
|"toggleBold"
|Cmd-E
|"cleanBlock"
|Cmd-H
|"toggleHeadingSmaller"
|Cmd-I
|"toggleItalic"
|Cmd-K
|"drawLink"
|Cmd-L
|"toggleUnorderedList"
|Cmd-P
|"togglePreview"
|Cmd-Alt-C
|"toggleCodeBlock"
|Cmd-Alt-I
|"drawImage"
|Cmd-Alt-L
|"toggleOrderedList"
|Shift-Cmd-H
|"toggleHeadingBigger"
|F9
|"toggleSideBySide"
|F11
|"toggleFullScreen"
Here is how you can change a few, while leaving others untouched:
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE({
shortcuts: {
"toggleOrderedList": "Ctrl-Alt-K", // alter the shortcut for toggleOrderedList
"toggleCodeBlock": null, // unbind Ctrl-Alt-C
"drawTable": "Cmd-Alt-T" // bind Cmd-Alt-T to drawTable action, which doesn't come with a default shortcut
}
});
Shortcuts are automatically converted between platforms. If you define a shortcut as "Cmd-B", on PC that shortcut will be changed to "Ctrl-B". Conversely, a shortcut defined as "Ctrl-B" will become "Cmd-B" for Mac users.
The list of actions that can be bound is the same as the list of built-in actions available for toolbar buttons.
To change the minimum height (before it starts auto-growing):
.CodeMirror, .CodeMirror-scroll {
min-height: 200px;
}
Or, you can keep the height static:
.CodeMirror {
height: 300px;
}
You can catch the following list of events: https://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#events
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE();
simplemde.codemirror.on("change", function(){
console.log(simplemde.value());
});
You can revert to the initial textarea by calling the
toTextArea method. Note that this clears up the autosave (if enabled) associated with it. The textarea will retain any text from the destroyed SimpleMDE instance.
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE();
...
simplemde.toTextArea();
simplemde = null;
The following self-explanatory methods may be of use while developing with SimpleMDE.
var simplemde = new SimpleMDE();
simplemde.isPreviewActive(); // returns boolean
simplemde.isSideBySideActive(); // returns boolean
simplemde.isFullscreenActive(); // returns boolean
simplemde.clearAutosavedValue(); // no returned value
SimpleMDE began as an improvement of lepture's Editor project, but has now taken on an identity of its own. It is bundled with CodeMirror and depends on Font Awesome.
CodeMirror is the backbone of the project and parses much of the Markdown syntax as it's being written. This allows us to add styles to the Markdown that's being written. Additionally, a toolbar and status bar have been added to the top and bottom, respectively. Previews are rendered by Marked using GFM.