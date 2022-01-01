Reakit

Toolkit for building accessible rich web apps with React.

Installation

npm:

npm i reakit

Yarn:

yarn add reakit

Thanks to @nosebit for the package name on npm.

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { useDialogState, Dialog, DialogDisclosure } from "reakit" ; function App ( ) { const dialog = useDialogState(); return ( < div > < DialogDisclosure { ...dialog }> Open dialog </ DialogDisclosure > < Dialog { ...dialog } aria-label = "Welcome" > Welcome to Reakit! </ Dialog > </ div > ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Play with this on CodeSandbox and read the documentation to learn more.

Logo by Leonardo Elias.

License

MIT © Diego Haz