@stoplight/reakit

by Diego Haz
1.3.5 (see all)

Toolkit for building accessible rich web apps with React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme


Reakit symbol

Reakit

Toolkit for building accessible rich web apps with React.
Installation

npm:

npm i reakit

Yarn:

yarn add reakit

Thanks to @nosebit for the package name on npm.

Usage

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { useDialogState, Dialog, DialogDisclosure } from "reakit";

function App() {
  const dialog = useDialogState();
  return (
    <div>
      <DialogDisclosure {...dialog}>Open dialog</DialogDisclosure>
      <Dialog {...dialog} aria-label="Welcome">
        Welcome to Reakit!
      </Dialog>
    </div>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

License

MIT © Diego Haz

