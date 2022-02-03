Prism is a set of packages for API mocking and contract testing with OpenAPI v2 (formerly known as Swagger) and OpenAPI v3.x.

Mock Servers : Life-like mock servers from any API Specification Document.

: Life-like mock servers from any API Specification Document. Validation Proxy : Contract Testing for API Consumers and Developers.

: Contract Testing for API Consumers and Developers. Comprehensive API Specification Support: OpenAPI v3.1, OpenAPI v3.0, OpenAPI v2.0 (formerly Swagger) and Postman Collections.

Note: This branch refers to Prism 3.x, which is the current version most likely you will use. If you're looking for the 2.x version, look at the 2.x branch

Overview

🧰 Installation and Usage

Installation

Prism requires NodeJS >= 12 to properly work.

npm install -g @stoplight/prism-cli yarn global add @stoplight/prism-cli

For more installation options, see our installation documentation.

Mocking

Prism can help you create a fake "mock" based off an OpenAPI document, which helps people see how your API will work before you even have it built. Run it locally with the prism mock command to run your API on a HTTP server you can interact with.

prism mock https://raw.githack.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v3.0/petstore-expanded.yaml

Learn more about how the mock server works.

Validation Proxy

Prism can help you check for discrepencies between your API implementation and the OpenAPI document that describes, letting you funnel HTTP traffic through it with the prism proxy command.

prism proxy examples/petstore.oas2.yaml https://petstore.swagger.io/v2

Learn more about how the validation proxy works.

📖 Documentation and Community

🚧 Roadmap

Content Negotiation

Content Negotiation Security Validation

Security Validation Validation Proxy

Validation Proxy Recording/Learning Mode (create OpenAPI from HTTP traffic)

Recording/Learning Mode (create OpenAPI from HTTP traffic) Data Persistence (allow Prism act like a sandbox)

Submit your ideas for new functionality on the Stoplight Roadmap.

❓ FAQs

Cannot access mock server when using Docker?

Prism uses localhost by default, which usually means 127.0.0.1. When using docker the mock server will be unreachable outside of the container unless you run the mock command with -h 0.0.0.0 .

Why am I getting 404 errors when I include my basePath?

OpenAPI v2.0 had a concept called "basePath", which was essentially part of the HTTP path the stuff after host name and protocol, and before query string. Unlike the paths in your paths object, this basePath was applied to every single URL, so Prism v2.x used to do the same. In OpenAPI v3.0 they merged the basePath concept in with the server.url, and Prism v3 has done the same.

We treat OAS2 host + basePath the same as OAS3 server.url , so we do not require them to go in the URL. If you have a base path of api/v1 and your path is defined as hello , then a request to http://localhost:4010/hello would work, but http://localhost:4010/api/v1/hello will fail. This confuses some, but the other way was confusing to others. Check the default output of Prism CLI to see what URLs you have available.

Is there a hosted version of Prism?

Yes, hosted mocking is available as part of Stoplight Platform. Learn More

⚙️ Integrations

Stoplight Studio: Free visual OpenAPI designer that comes integrated with mocking powered by Prism.

Stoplight Platform: Collaborative API Design Platform for designing, developing and documenting APIs with hosted mocking powered by Prism.

🏁 Help Others Utilize Prism

If you're using Prism for an interesting use case, contact us for a case study. We'll add it to a list here. Spread the goodness 🎉

👏 Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to Prism itself, check out our contributing docs ⇗ and code of conduct ⇗ to get started.

🎉 Thanks

Prism is built on top of lots of excellent packages, and here are a few we'd like to say a special thanks to.

Check these projects out!

If you would like to thank us for creating Prism, we ask that you buy the world a tree.