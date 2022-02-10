A JSON Schema viewer React component

Explore the components: Storybook

View the changelog: Releases

Features

Full JSON Schema Draft 4 support, including oneOf and anyOf combiner properties

and combiner properties Renders complicated nested objects to any depth

Renders validation properties and markdown descriptions

Capable of linking resolved \$refs

Theme-able

Collapsible

Installation

Supported in modern browsers and node.

yarn add @stoplight/json-schema-viewer

Usage

import { JsonSchemaViewer } from "@stoplight/json-schema-viewer" ; < JsonSchemaViewer name = "Todos Model" schema = {schema} expanded = {true} hideTopBar = {false} emptyText = "No schema defined" defaultExpandedDepth = {0} /> ;

More examples can be find in the Storybook stories.

Contributing