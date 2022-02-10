openbase logo
@stoplight/json-schema-viewer

by stoplightio
4.4.2 (see all)

A JSON Schema viewer React component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@stoplight/json-schema-viewer

A JSON Schema viewer React component

Features

  • Full JSON Schema Draft 4 support, including oneOf and anyOf combiner properties
  • Renders complicated nested objects to any depth
  • Renders validation properties and markdown descriptions
  • Capable of linking resolved \$refs
  • Theme-able
  • Collapsible

Installation

Supported in modern browsers and node.

# latest stable
yarn add @stoplight/json-schema-viewer

Usage

// index.jsx
import { JsonSchemaViewer } from "@stoplight/json-schema-viewer";

<JsonSchemaViewer
  name="Todos Model"
  schema={schema}
  expanded={true}
  hideTopBar={false}
  emptyText="No schema defined"
  defaultExpandedDepth={0}
/>;

More examples can be find in the Storybook stories.

Contributing

  1. Clone repo.
  2. Create / checkout feature/{name}, chore/{name}, or fix/{name} branch.
  3. Install deps: yarn.
  4. Make your changes.
  5. Run tests: yarn test.prod.
  6. Stage relevant files to git.
  7. Commit: yarn commit. NOTE: Commits that don't follow the conventional format will be rejected. yarn commit creates this format for you, or you can put it together manually and then do a regular git commit.
  8. Push: git push.
  9. Open PR targeting the develop branch.

