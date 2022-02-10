A JSON Schema viewer React component
oneOf and
anyOf combiner properties
Supported in modern browsers and node.
# latest stable
yarn add @stoplight/json-schema-viewer
// index.jsx
import { JsonSchemaViewer } from "@stoplight/json-schema-viewer";
<JsonSchemaViewer
name="Todos Model"
schema={schema}
expanded={true}
hideTopBar={false}
emptyText="No schema defined"
defaultExpandedDepth={0}
/>;
More examples can be find in the Storybook stories.
feature/{name},
chore/{name}, or
fix/{name} branch.
yarn.
yarn test.prod.
yarn commit. NOTE: Commits that don't follow the conventional format will be rejected.
yarn commit creates this format for you, or you can put it together manually and then do a regular
git commit.
git push.
develop branch.