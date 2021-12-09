You've got a JSON Schema with
$ref pointers to other files and/or URLs. Maybe you know all the referenced files ahead of time. Maybe you don't. Maybe some are local files, and others are remote URLs. Maybe they are a mix of JSON and YAML format. Maybe some of the files contain cross-references to each other.
{
"definitions": {
"person": {
// references an external file
"$ref": "schemas/people/Bruce-Wayne.json"
},
"place": {
// references a sub-schema in an external file
"$ref": "schemas/places.yaml#/definitions/Gotham-City"
},
"thing": {
// references a URL
"$ref": "http://wayne-enterprises.com/things/batmobile"
},
"color": {
// references a value in an external file via an internal reference
"$ref": "#/definitions/thing/properties/colors/black-as-the-night"
}
}
}
JSON Schema $Ref Parser is a full JSON Reference and JSON Pointer implementation that crawls even the most complex JSON Schemas and gives you simple, straightforward JavaScript objects.
$ref pointers to external files and URLs, as well as custom sources such as databases
$ref pointers
$ref pointers to the same value always resolve to the same object instance
$RefParser.dereference(mySchema, (err, schema) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
else {
// `schema` is just a normal JavaScript object that contains your entire JSON Schema,
// including referenced files, combined into a single object
console.log(schema.definitions.person.properties.firstName);
}
})
Or use
async/
await syntax instead. The following example is the same as above:
try {
let schema = await $RefParser.dereference(mySchema);
console.log(schema.definitions.person.properties.firstName);
}
catch(err) {
console.error(err);
}
For more detailed examples, please see the API Documentation
Install using npm:
npm install @apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser
When using JSON Schema $Ref Parser in Node.js apps, you'll probably want to use CommonJS syntax:
const $RefParser = require("@apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser");
When using a transpiler such as Babel or TypeScript, or a bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can use ECMAScript modules syntax instead:
import $RefParser from "@apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser";
JSON Schema $Ref Parser supports recent versions of every major web browser. Older browsers may require Babel and/or polyfills.
To use JSON Schema $Ref Parser in a browser, you'll need to use a bundling tool such as Webpack, Rollup, Parcel, or Browserify. Some bundlers may require a bit of configuration, such as setting
browser: true in rollup-plugin-resolve.
Full API documentation is available right here
I welcome any contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes. Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.
To build/test the project locally on your computer:
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/json-schema-ref-parser.git
Install dependencies
npm install
Run the tests
npm test
JSON Schema $Ref Parser is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.
This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.
Thanks to these awesome companies for their support of Open Source developers ❤