JSON Ref Resolver

Follow $ref values in JSON Schema, OpenAPI (formerly known as Swagger), and any other objects with $ref values inside of them.

View the changelog: Releases

Features

Performant : Hot paths are memoized, remote URIs are resolved concurrently, and the minimum surface area is crawled and resolved.

Bring your own readers for , , , ... etc, or use one of ours. Cross Platform: Supports POSIX and Windows style file paths.

Supports POSIX and Windows style file paths. Reliable: Well tested to handle all sorts of circular reference edge cases.

Installation

Supported in modern browsers and node.

yarn add @stoplight/json-ref-resolver

Usage

All relevant types and options can be found in src/types.ts.

import { Resolver } from "@stoplight/json-ref-resolver" ; const resolver = new Resolver(globalOpts); const resolved = await resolver.resolve(sourceObj, resolveOpts);

Example: Basic Inline Dereferencing

By default, only inline references will be dereferenced.

import { Resolver } from "@stoplight/json-ref-resolver" ; const resolver = new Resolver(); const resolved = await resolver.resolve({ user: { $ref: "#/models/user" }, models: { user: { name: "john" } } }); expect(resolved.result).toEqual({ user: { name: "john" }, models: { user: { name: "john" } } });

Example: Dereference a Subset of the Source

This will dereference the minimal number of references needed for the given target, and return the target.

In the example below, the address reference ( https://slow-website.com/definitions#/address ) will NOT be dereferenced, since it is not needed to resolve the #/user jsonPointer target we have specified. However, #/models/user/card IS dereferenced since it is needed in order to full dereference the #/user property.

import { Resolver } from "@stoplight/json-ref-resolver" ; const resolver = new Resolver(); const resolved = await resolver.resolve( { user: { $ref: "#/models/user" }, address: { $ref: "https://slow-website.com/definitions#/address" }, models: { user: { name: "john" , card: { $ref: "#/models/card" } }, card: { type : "visa" } } }, { jsonPointer: "#/user" } ); expect(resolved.result).toEqual({ name: "john" , card: { type : "visa" } });

Example: Dereferencing Remote References with Resolvers

By default only inline references (those that point to values inside of the original object) are dereferenced.

In order to dereference remote URIs (file, http, etc) you must provide resolvers for each URI scheme.

Resolvers are keyed by scheme, receive the URI to fetch, and must return the fetched data.

import { Resolver } from "@stoplight/json-ref-resolver" ; import * as axios from "axios" ; import * as fs from "fs" ; const resolver = new Resolver({ resolvers: { https: { async resolve(ref: uri.URI) { return axios({ method: "get" , url: String (ref) }); } }, file: { async resolve(ref: uri.URI) { return fs.read( String (ref)); } } } }); const resolved = await resolver.resolve({ definitions: { someOASFile: { $ref: "./main.oas2.yml#/definitions/user" }, someMarkdownFile: { $ref: "https://foo.com/intro.md" } } }); expect(resolved.result).toEqual({ definitions: { someOASFile: { }, someMarkdownFile: { } } });

Example: Dereferencing Relative Remote References with the baseUri Option

If there are relative remote references (for example, a relative file path ../model.json ), then the location of the source data must be specified via the baseUri option. Relative references will be dereferenced against this baseUri.

import { Resolver } from "@stoplight/json-ref-resolver" ; import * as fs from "fs" ; import * as URI from "urijs" ; const resolver = new Resolver({ readers: { file: { async read(ref: uri.URI) { return fs.read( String (ref)); } } } }); const sourcePath = "/specs/api.json" ; const sourceData = fs.readSync(sourcePath); const resolved = await resolver.resolve(sourceData, { baseUri: new URI(sourcePath) }); expect(resolved.result).toEqual({ user: { } });

In the above example, the user $ref will resolve to /models/user.json , because ../models/user.json is resolved against the baseUri of the current document (which was indicated at /specs/api.json ). Relative references will not work if the source document has no baseUri set.

This is a simplistic example of a reader. You can create your own, but we have built some readers which you might find useful.

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to Spectral itself, check out our contributing docs to get started.