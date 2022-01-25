Useful functions when working with JSON.
Supported in modern browsers and node.
# latest stable version
yarn add @stoplight/json
JSON.parse(val) but also returns parsing errors as well as full ast with line information.
['paths', '/user', 'get'] ->
#/paths/~1user/get.
#/paths/~1user/get ->
['paths', '/user', 'get'].
JSON.parse(val) but does not throw on invalid JSON.
JSON.stringify(val) but handles circular references.
x.startsWith(y) but works with strings AND arrays.
lodash.startsWith(x, y) but works with strings AND arrays.
parseWithPointers
import { parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json";
const result = parseWithPointers('{"foo": "bar"}');
console.log(result.data); // => the {foo: "bar"} JS object
console.log(result.pointers); // => the source map with a single "#/foo" pointer that has position info for the foo property
// basic example of getJsonPathForPosition and getLocationForJsonPath
import { getJsonPathForPosition, getLocationForJsonPath, parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json";
const result = parseWithPointers(`{
"hello": "world",
"address": {
"street": 123
}
}`);
const path = getJsonPathForPosition(result, { line: 3, character: 15 }); // line and character are 0-based
console.log(path); // -> ["address", "street"];
const position = getLocationForJsonPath(result, ["address"]);
console.log(position.range.start); // { line: 2, character: 13 } line and character are 0-based
console.log(position.range.end); // { line: 4, character: 3 } line and character are 0-based
