openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@stoplight/json

by stoplightio
3.17.1 (see all)

Useful functions when working with JSON.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

256K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@stoplight/json

Maintainability Test Coverage

Useful functions when working with JSON.

Installation

Supported in modern browsers and node.

# latest stable version
yarn add @stoplight/json

Usage

  • parseWithPointers: Like JSON.parse(val) but also returns parsing errors as well as full ast with line information.
  • pathToPointer: Turns an array of path segments into a json pointer IE ['paths', '/user', 'get'] -> #/paths/~1user/get.
  • pointerToPath: Turns a json pointer into an array of path segments IE #/paths/~1user/get -> ['paths', '/user', 'get'].
  • safeParse: Like JSON.parse(val) but does not throw on invalid JSON.
  • safeStringify: Like JSON.stringify(val) but handles circular references.
  • startsWith: Like native JS x.startsWith(y) but works with strings AND arrays.
  • trimStart: Like lodash.startsWith(x, y) but works with strings AND arrays.
  • getJsonPathForPosition: Computes JSON path for given position.
  • getLocationForJsonPath: Retrieves location of node matching given JSON path.

Example parseWithPointers

import { parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json";

const result = parseWithPointers('{"foo": "bar"}');

console.log(result.data); // => the {foo: "bar"} JS object
console.log(result.pointers); // => the source map with a single "#/foo" pointer that has position info for the foo property

// basic example of getJsonPathForPosition and getLocationForJsonPath
import { getJsonPathForPosition, getLocationForJsonPath, parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json";

const result = parseWithPointers(`{
  "hello": "world",
  "address": {
    "street": 123
  }
}`);

const path = getJsonPathForPosition(result, { line: 3, character: 15 }); // line and character are 0-based
console.log(path); // -> ["address", "street"];

const position = getLocationForJsonPath(result, ["address"]);
console.log(position.range.start); // { line: 2, character: 13 } line and character are 0-based
console.log(position.range.end); // { line: 4, character: 3 } line and character are 0-based

Contributing

  1. Clone repo.
  2. Create / checkout feature/{name}, chore/{name}, or fix/{name} branch.
  3. Install deps: yarn.
  4. Make your changes.
  5. Run tests: yarn test.prod.
  6. Stage relevant files to git.
  7. Commit: yarn commit. NOTE: Commits that don't follow the conventional format will be rejected. yarn commit creates this format for you, or you can put it together manually and then do a regular git commit.
  8. Push: git push.
  9. Open PR targeting the next branch.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial