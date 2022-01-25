Useful functions when working with JSON.

Installation

Supported in modern browsers and node.

yarn add @stoplight/json

Usage

parseWithPointers : Like JSON.parse(val) but also returns parsing errors as well as full ast with line information.

: Like but also returns parsing errors as well as full ast with line information. pathToPointer : Turns an array of path segments into a json pointer IE ['paths', '/user', 'get'] -> #/paths/~1user/get .

: Turns an array of path segments into a json pointer IE -> . pointerToPath : Turns a json pointer into an array of path segments IE #/paths/~1user/get -> ['paths', '/user', 'get'] .

: Turns a json pointer into an array of path segments IE -> . safeParse : Like JSON.parse(val) but does not throw on invalid JSON.

: Like but does not throw on invalid JSON. safeStringify : Like JSON.stringify(val) but handles circular references.

: Like but handles circular references. startsWith : Like native JS x.startsWith(y) but works with strings AND arrays.

: Like native JS but works with strings AND arrays. trimStart : Like lodash.startsWith(x, y) but works with strings AND arrays.

: Like but works with strings AND arrays. getJsonPathForPosition : Computes JSON path for given position.

: Computes JSON path for given position. getLocationForJsonPath: Retrieves location of node matching given JSON path.

Example parseWithPointers

import { parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json" ; const result = parseWithPointers( '{"foo": "bar"}' ); console .log(result.data); console .log(result.pointers);

import { getJsonPathForPosition, getLocationForJsonPath, parseWithPointers } from "@stoplight/json" ; const result = parseWithPointers( `{ "hello": "world", "address": { "street": 123 } }` ); const path = getJsonPathForPosition(result, { line: 3 , character: 15 }); console .log(path); const position = getLocationForJsonPath(result, [ "address" ]); console .log(position.range.start); console .log(position.range.end);

