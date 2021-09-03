This library provides a STOMP over WebSocket client for Web browser and node.js applications.

Introduction

This repository is for version 5 and above of this library. Lower versions are not supported any longer.

This library allows you to connect to a STOMP broker over WebSocket. This library supports complete STOMP specifications including all current protocol variants. Most popular messaging brokers support STOMP and STOMP over WebSockets either natively or using plugins.

In general JavaScript engines in browsers are not friendly to binary protocols, so using STOMP is a good option because it is a text-oriented protocol.

This library has its roots in a version released by Jeff Mesnil.

Current Status

Version 5 of this library has been bottom-up rewritten using TypeScript (versions 3/4 use CoffeeScript). The code has substantially changed, so, while there is a compatibility mode, you might need to update your code.

This library is feature complete and has been used in production for many years. It is actively maintained. You are welcome to file issues and submit pull requests.

Getting started

The API documentation is hosted as GitHub pages for the entire StompJS family of libraries. You may head straight to the https://stomp-js.github.io/api-docs/latest/

This library comes with detailed usage instructions. Please find it at Usage instructions. Check out other guides at https://stomp-js.github.io/.

There are quite detailed API documentation, you should start at https://stomp-js.github.io/api-docs/latest/classes/Client.html.

Upgrading

if you were using an older version of this library, you would need to make changes to your code. Head to Upgrading.

Usage with RxJS

https://github.com/stomp-js/rx-stomp is based on this library and exposes the entire functionality offered by this library as RxJS Observables.

Usage with Angular2+

https://github.com/stomp-js/ng2-stompjs is based on https://github.com/stomp-js/rx-stomp and exposes key classes as Angular Injectable Services.

TypeScript definitions

The npm package includes TypeScript definitions, so there is no need no install it separately.

Contributing

If you want to understand the code, develop, or contribute. Please visit How to contribute.

License - Apache-2.0