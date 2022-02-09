This library provides an RxJS oriented STOMP over WebSocket client for Web browser and node.js applications.
This is a wrapper over https://github.com/stomp-js/stompjs. It exposes the STOMP operations as RxJS Observables. It provides almost all operations provided by the underlying library.
This has been developed using TypeScript and includes typing information in the distribution.
The npm package includes TypeScript definitions, so there is no need no install it separately.
The library is distributed as UMD and ES6 modules. This can be installed as an npm module or directly from a CDN:
npm install @stomp/rx-stomp
yarn add @stomp/rx-stomp
Additionally, rxjs^6.0 needs to be installed.
See https://stomp-js.github.io/ for instructions and tutorials.
This module is distributed as UMD and ES6 modules:
require,
import
See samples at: https://github.com/stomp-js/samples/.
API documentation at: https://stomp-js.github.io/api-docs/latest/classes/RxStomp.html.
Before installing please check: https://stomp-js.github.io/guide/stompjs/rx-stomp/ng2-stompjs/pollyfils-for-stompjs-v5.html.
Please visit Change Log.
If you want to understand the code, develop, or contribute. Please visit How to contribute.
License - Apache-2.0