openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@stomp/rx-stomp

by stomp-js
1.1.4 (see all)

STOMP adaptor for RxJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.8K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RxStomp

Build Status

This library provides an RxJS oriented STOMP over WebSocket client for Web browser and node.js applications.

Introduction

This is a wrapper over https://github.com/stomp-js/stompjs. It exposes the STOMP operations as RxJS Observables. It provides almost all operations provided by the underlying library.

This has been developed using TypeScript and includes typing information in the distribution.

TypeScript definitions

The npm package includes TypeScript definitions, so there is no need no install it separately.

Installation

The library is distributed as UMD and ES6 modules. This can be installed as an npm module or directly from a CDN:

  1. NPM - npm install @stomp/rx-stomp
  2. Yarn - yarn add @stomp/rx-stomp
  3. Script - available on various CDNs, import both rx-stomp and stompjs

Additionally, rxjs^6.0 needs to be installed.

Usage

See https://stomp-js.github.io/ for instructions and tutorials.

This module is distributed as UMD and ES6 modules:

  • NodeJs require,
  • ES6/typescript import
  • including a script tage in HTML.

See samples at: https://github.com/stomp-js/samples/.

API documentation at: https://stomp-js.github.io/api-docs/latest/classes/RxStomp.html.

Before installing please check: https://stomp-js.github.io/guide/stompjs/rx-stomp/ng2-stompjs/pollyfils-for-stompjs-v5.html.

Change-log

Please visit Change Log.

Contributing

If you want to understand the code, develop, or contribute. Please visit How to contribute.

Authors

License

License - Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial