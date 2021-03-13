An Angular (Angular6+) style wrapper for @stomp/stompjs.
The current version is 8.x.x. The underlying @stomp/stompjs has been bottom rewritten bringing strict compatibility with STOMP standards. This is the first-ever STOMP JS client library that reliably supports binary payloads.
This version is recommended for Angular6 and higher.
It has been reported to work with ionic projects as well.
https://stomp-js.github.io/ has tutorials and documentation.
Please follow migration guides.
Version 4.x.x may be used with Angular 2/4/5 - use dependency like "^4.0.0". Documentation for 4.x.x can be accessed at https://stomp-js.github.io/ng2-stompjs/.
Apache-2.0