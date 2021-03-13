openbase logo
@stomp/ng2-stompjs

by stomp-js
8.0.0 (see all)

Angular 6 and 7 - Stomp service over Websockets

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@stomp/ng2-stompjs

Angular 6/7/8/9/10 Build Status

An Angular (Angular6+) style wrapper for @stomp/stompjs.

Version Compatibility

The current version is 8.x.x. The underlying @stomp/stompjs has been bottom rewritten bringing strict compatibility with STOMP standards. This is the first-ever STOMP JS client library that reliably supports binary payloads.

This version is recommended for Angular6 and higher.

It has been reported to work with ionic projects as well.

Getting started

https://stomp-js.github.io/ has tutorials and documentation.

Upgrading

Please follow migration guides.

Documentation

Samples

Older Angular versions

Version 4.x.x may be used with Angular 2/4/5 - use dependency like "^4.0.0". Documentation for 4.x.x can be accessed at https://stomp-js.github.io/ng2-stompjs/.

Contributors

License

Apache-2.0

