@stitches/vue-directive

by modulz
9.0.0-alpha.4 (see all)

CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.

36

4.8K

1mo ago

37

3

MIT

Not Found

Yes?

Vue CSS-in-JS

Readme

stitches

Stitches

Style your components with confidence

CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.

Stitches Core

Framework-agnostic implementation.

npm install @stitches/core

Read more

Stitches React

React wrapper including the styled API.

npm install @stitches/react

Read more

Documentation

For full documentation, visit stitches.dev.

Contributing

Please follow our contributing guidelines.

Community

You can join the Stitches Discord to chat with other members of the community.

Here's a list of community-built projects:

Authors

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2021-present Modulz.

See LICENSE for more information.

