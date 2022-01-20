StimulusReflex eliminates the complexity imposed by full-stack frontend frameworks. And, it's fast.
It works seamlessly with the Rails tooling you already know and love.
Our goal is to help small teams do big things with familiar tools.
This project strives to live up to the vision outlined in The Rails Doctrine.
Please join over 1500 of us on Discord for support getting started, as well as active discussions around Rails, StimulusJS and CableReady.
Stop by #newcomers and introduce yourselves!
Your best bet is to ask for help on Discord before filing an issue on Github. We are happy to help, and we ask people who need help to come with all relevant code to look at. A git repo is preferred, but Gists are fine, too. If you need an MVCE template, try this.
Please note that we are not actively providing support on Stack Overflow. If you post there, we likely won't see it.
CLI and manual setup procedures are fully detailed in the official docs. For information on upgrading existing projects to v3.4, read this.
Everyone interacting with the StimulusReflex project’s codebases, issue trackers, chat rooms and forum is expected to follow the Code of Conduct.
This project uses Standard for Ruby code and Prettier-Standard for JavaScript code to minimize bike shedding related to source formatting.
Please run
./bin/standardize prior to submitting pull requests.
View the wiki to see recommendations for configuring your editor to work best with the project.
cable_ready dependency version in
stimulus_reflex.gemspec and
package.json
yarn and
bundle to pick up the latest.
lib/stimulus_reflex/version.rb. Pre-release versions use
.preN
rake build
bin/standardize
rake release
yarn publish --no-git-tag-version
-preN
GITHUB_CHANGELOG_GENERATOR_TOKEN=SECRET rake changelog
StimulusReflex is released under the MIT License.
Originally inspired by Phoenix LiveView. 🙌