Lazy-load Rails partials via CableReady
🚨 BREAKING CHANGE: With v1.0, futurism has been transferred to the stimulusreflex organization. Please update your npm package to
@stimulus_reflex/futurism accordingly 🚨
with a helper in your template
<%= futurize @posts, extends: :div do %>
<!-- placeholder -->
<% end %>
custom
<futurism-element>s (in the form of a
<div> or a
<tr is="futurism-table-row"> are rendered. Those custom elements have an
IntersectionObserver attached that will send a signed global id to an ActionCable channel (
FuturismChannel) which will then replace the placeholders with the actual resource partial.
With that method, you could lazy load every class that has to_partial_path defined (ActiveModel has by default).
You can pass the placeholder as a block:
<%= futurize @posts, extends: :tr do %>
<td class="placeholder"></td>
<% end %>
You can also omit the placeholder, which falls back to eager loading.
Currently there are two ways to call
futurize, designed to wrap
render's behavior:
You can pass a single
ActiveRecord or an
ActiveRecord::Relation to
futurize, just as you would call
render:
<%= futurize @posts, extends: :tr do %>
<td class="placeholder"></td>
<% end %>
Remember that you can override the partial path in you models, like so:
class Post < ApplicationRecord
def to_partial_path
"home/post"
end
end
That way you get maximal flexibility when just specifying a single resource.
Call
futurize with a
partial keyword:
<%= futurize partial: "items/card", locals: {card: @card}, extends: :div do %>
<div class="spinner"></div>
<% end %>
You can also use the shorthand syntax:
<%= futurize "items/card", card: @card, extends: :div do %>
<div class="spinner"></div>
<% end %>
Collection rendering is also possible:
<%= futurize partial: "items/card", collection: @cards, extends: :div do %>
<div class="spinner"></div>
<% end %>
You can also pass in the controller that will be used to render the partial.
<%= futurize partial: "items/card", collection: @cards, controller: MyController, extends: :div do %>
<div class="spinner"></div>
<% end %>
By default (i.e. not passing in a value), futurize will use
ApplicationController, but you may override by setting the Futurism default controller in an initializer, for example
config/initializers/futurism.rb.
Futurism.default_controller = "MyController" # to avoid the controller from trying to autoload at boot, provide as a string
You can pass a hash of attribute/value pairs which will be mixed into the HTML markup for the placeholder element. This is important for layouts that require elements to have dimensionality. For example, many scripts calculate size based on element height and width. This option ensures that your elements have integrity, even if they are gone before you see them.
<%= futurize @posts, extends: :tr, html_options: {style: "width: 50px; height: 50px;"} do %>
<td class="placeholder"></td>
<% end %>
This will output the following:
<tr style="width: 50px; height: 50px;">
<td class="placeholder"></td>
</tr>
It may sound surprising to support eager loading in a lazy loading library 😂, but there's a quite simple use case:
Suppose you have some hidden interactive portion of your page, like a tab or dropdown. You don't want its content to block the initial page load, but once that is done, you occasionally don't want to wait for the element to become visible and trigger the
IntersectionObserver, you want to lazy load its contents right after it's added to the DOM.
Futurism makes that dead simple:
<%= futurize 'some_tab', eager: true, extends: :tr do %>
<div class="placeholder"</td>
<% end %>
In some rare cases, e.g. when combined with CableReady's async
updates_for mechanism, you'll want to bypass futurism entirely and fall back to native
rendering. You can do this by passing an
unless option:
<%= futurize 'some_tab', unless: bypass_futurism?, extends: :tr do %>
<div class="placeholder"</td>
<% end %>
Internally, this works the same as bypassing futurism in tests
Futurism's default behavior is to
broadcast partials as they are generated in batches:
On the client side,
IntersectionObserver events are triggered in a debounced fashion, so several
renders are performed on the server for each of those events. By default, futurism will group those to a single
broadcast call (to save server CPU time).
For collections, however, you can opt into individual broadcasts by specifying
broadcast_each: true in your helper usage:
<%= futurize @posts, broadcast_each: true, extends: :tr do %>
<div class="placeholder"</td>
<% end %>
For individual models or arbitrary collections, you can pass
record and
index to the placeholder block as arguments:
<%= futurize @post, extends: :div do |post| %>
<div><%= post.title %></div>
<% end %>
<%= futurize @posts, extends: :tr do |post, index| %>
<td><%= index + 1 %></td><td><%= post.title %></td>
<% end %>
<%= futurize partial: "users/user", collection: users, extends: "tr" do |user, index| %>
<td><%= index + 1 %></td><td><%= user.name %></td>
<% end >
Once your futurize element has been rendered, the
futurize:appeared custom event will be called.
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem 'futurism'
And then execute:
$ bundle
To copy over the javascript files to your application, run
$ bin/rails futurism:install
! Note that the installer will run
yarn add @stimulus_reflex/futurism for you !
After
bundle, install the Javascript library:
$ bin/yarn add @stimulus_reflex/futurism
In your
app/javascript/channels/index.js, add the following
import * as Futurism from '@stimulus_reflex/futurism'
import consumer from './consumer'
Futurism.initializeElements()
Futurism.createSubscription(consumer)
For authentication, you can rely on ActionCable identifiers, for example, if you use Devise:
module ApplicationCable
class Connection < ActionCable::Connection::Base
identified_by :current_user
def connect
self.current_user = env["warden"].user || reject_unauthorized_connection
end
end
end
The Stimulus Reflex Docs have an excellent section about all sorts of authentication.
In Rails system tests there is a chance that flaky errors will occur due to Capybara not waiting for the placeholder elements to be replaced. To overcome this, add the flag
Futurism.skip_in_test = true
to an initializer, for example
config/initializers/futurism.rb.
Out of the box, Rails will prefix generated urls with
http://example.org rather than
http://localhost, much like ActionMailer. To amend this, add
# config/environments/development.rb
config.action_controller.default_url_options = {host: "localhost", port: 3000}
# config/environments/production.rb
config.action_controller.default_url_options = {host: "mysite.com"}
to your environments.
Below are a set of instructions that may help you get a local development environment working
# Get the gem/npm package source locally
git clone futurism
cd futurism/javascript
yarn install # install all of the npm package's dependencies
yarn link # set the local machine's futurism npm package's lookup to this local path
# Setup a sample project, use the information below directly or use your own project
git clone https://github.com/leastbad/stimulus_reflex_harness.git
cd stimulus_reflex_harness
git checkout futurism
# Edit Gemfile to point point to local gem (e.g. `gem "futurism", path: "../futurism"`)
# yarn link @stimulus_reflex/futurism
# Do your work, Submit PR, Profit!
# To stop using your local version of futurism
# change your Gemfile back to the published (e.g. `gem "futurism"`)
cd path/to/futurism/javascript
# Stop using the local npm package
yarn unlink
# Instruct your project to reinstall the published version of the npm package
cd path/to/project
yarn install --force
javascript/package.json and
lib/futurism/version.rb
git commit -m "Bump version to x.x.x"
bundle exec rake build
bundle exec rake release
cd javascript && npm publish --access public
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Julian Rubisch
💻
|
darkrubyist
💻 📖
|
Konnor Rogers
💻
|
Andrew Mason
🚧
|
Chris Oliver
💻 👀
|
leastbad
💻 👀
|
M. E. Patterson
🐛
|
Stephen Margheim
💻
|
Hassanin Ahmed
💻
|
Marco Roth
💻
|
Viedit com
📖
|
Scott Barrow
💻
|
Dom Christie
👀
|
Ricky Chilcott
👀
|
mansakondo
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!