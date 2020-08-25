A sticky view with scroll listener API for parallax style views.

Stickyroll

Are you looking for a Vue.js version?

Check out Vue Stickyroll.

This is the contributor documentation for the react-stickyroll mono-repository. For user docs see Getting started

Core Packages

The newly added stickyroll hooks ships with >1KB.

version description The core component and listener Decorators for plugins and smart components Utilities to build plugins Use stickyroll with react hooks

Styled Components

version description A themed inner frame (made for pagers) Themed pagers (made for inner) A collection of themes to select and combine

Contribute to Stickyroll

Please read our contributing guide

git clone https://github.com/stickyroll/react-stickyroll.git cd react-stickyroll yarn yarn dev yarn test yarn lerna run test --scope @stickyroll/<package_name>

Develop guides (via patternplate)

yarn patternplate:dev

License