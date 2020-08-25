A sticky view with scroll listener API for parallax style views.
Are you looking for a Vue.js version?
Check out Vue Stickyroll.
Powered by
This is the contributor documentation for the
react-stickyroll mono-repository.
For user docs see Getting started
The newly added stickyroll hooks ships with >1KB.
|version
|description
|The core component and listener
|Decorators for plugins and smart components
|Utilities to build plugins
|Use stickyroll with react hooks
|version
|description
|A themed inner frame (made for pagers)
|Themed pagers (made for inner)
|A collection of themes to select and combine
Please read our contributing guide
git clone https://github.com/stickyroll/react-stickyroll.git
cd react-stickyroll
yarn
yarn dev
# Test your changes
yarn test
# scoped tests
yarn lerna run test --scope @stickyroll/<package_name>
yarn patternplate:dev
Copyright by Gregor Adams. All
@stickyroll packages are released under the MIT license.