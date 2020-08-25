openbase logo
@stickyroll/hooks

by stickyroll
1.2.0 (see all)

A react implementation of stickyroll (original)

Documentation
525

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

A sticky view with scroll listener API for parallax style views.

Stickyroll

Stickyroll logo

Site | Getting started | Live support | Typedoc

Are you looking for a Vue.js version?
Check out Vue Stickyroll.

MIT license Getting started Code of Conduct Say Thanks

Build status Test Coverage Code Quality Vulnerabilities

Powered by

Webstorm

Browserstack

This is the contributor documentation for the react-stickyroll mono-repository. For user docs see Getting started

Core Packages

The newly added stickyroll hooks ships with >1KB.

versiondescription
stickyrollThe core component and listener
stickyroll decoratorsDecorators for plugins and smart components
stickyroll utilsUtilities to build plugins
stickyroll hooksUse stickyroll with react hooks

Styled Components

versiondescription
stickyroll innerA themed inner frame (made for pagers)
stickyroll pagersThemed pagers (made for inner)
stickyroll themesA collection of themes to select and combine

Contribute to Stickyroll

Please read our contributing guide

git clone https://github.com/stickyroll/react-stickyroll.git
cd react-stickyroll
yarn
yarn dev

# Test your changes
yarn test
# scoped tests
yarn lerna run test --scope @stickyroll/<package_name>

Develop guides (via patternplate)

yarn patternplate:dev

License

Copyright by Gregor Adams. All @stickyroll packages are released under the MIT license.

