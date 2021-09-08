Arena

An intuitive Web GUI for Bee Queue, Bull and BullMQ. Built on Express so you can run Arena standalone, or mounted in another app as middleware.

For a quick introduction to the motivations for creating Arena, read Interactively monitoring Bull, a Redis-backed job queue for Node.

Screenshots

Features

Check the health of a queue and its jobs at a glance

Paginate and filter jobs by their state

View details and stacktraces of jobs with permalinks

Restart and retry jobs with one click

Usage

Arena accepts the following options:

const Arena = require ( 'bull-arena' ); const Bee = require ( 'bee-queue' ); Arena({ Bee, queues : [ { name : 'name_of_my_queue' , hostId : 'Queue Server 1' , type : 'bee' , prefix : 'foo' , }, ], customCssPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-styles.css' , customJsPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-js.js' , });

The required name and hostId in each queue object have to be present in each queue object. Additional keys can be present in them, to configure the redis client itself.

The three ways in which you can configure the client are:

// In a queue object. { // Hostname or IP. Required. "host": "127.0.0.1", // Bound port. Optional, default: 6379. "port": 6379, // Optional, to issue a redis AUTH command. "password": "hello", // Optional; default 0. Most of the time, you'll leave this absent. "db": 1 }

2. URL

You can also provide a url field instead of host , port , db and password .

{ "url" : "[redis:]//[[user][:password@]][host][:port][/db-number][?db=db-number[&password=bar[&option=value]]]" }

3. Redis client options

Arena is compatible with both Bee and Bull. If you need to pass some specific configuration options directly to the redis client library your queue uses, you can also do so.

Bee uses node redis client, Bull uses ioredis client. These clients expect different configurations options.

{ "redis" : {} }

For Bee, the redis key will be directly passed to redis.createClient , as explained here.

For Bull, the redis key will be directly passed to ioredis , as explained here. To use this to connect to a Sentinel cluster, see here.

Custom configuration file

To specify a custom configuration file location, see Running Arena as a node module.

Note that if you happen to use Amazon Web Services' ElastiCache as your Redis host, check out http://mixmax.com/blog/bull-queue-aws-autodiscovery

Running Arena as a node module

See the Docker image section or the docker-arena repository for information about running this standalone.

Note that because Arena is implemented using async / await , Arena only currently supports Node >=7.6 .

Using Arena as a node module has potential benefits:

Arena can be configured to use any method of server/queue configuration desired for example, fetching available redis queues from an AWS instance on server start or even just plain old reading from environment variables

Arena can be mounted in other express apps as middleware

Usage:

In project folder:

npm install bull-arena

In router.js:

const Arena = require ( 'bull-arena' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const router = express.Router(); const arena = Arena({ queues : [ { }, { }, { }, ], }); router.use( '/' , arena);

Arena takes two arguments. The first, config , is a plain object containing the queue configuration, flow configuration (just for bullmq for now) and other optional parameters. The second, listenOpts , is an object that can contain the following optional parameters:

port - specify custom port to listen on (default: 4567)

- specify custom port to listen on (default: 4567) host - specify custom ip to listen on (default: '0.0.0.0')

- specify custom ip to listen on (default: '0.0.0.0') basePath - specify custom path to mount server on (default: '/')

- specify custom path to mount server on (default: '/') disableListen - don't let the server listen (useful when mounting Arena as a sub-app of another Express app) (default: false)

- don't let the server listen (useful when mounting Arena as a sub-app of another Express app) (default: false) useCdn - set false to use the bundled js and css files (default: true)

- set false to use the bundled js and css files (default: true) customCssPath - an URL to an external stylesheet (default: null)

Example config (for bull)

import Arena from 'bull-arena' ; import Bull from 'bull' ; const arenaConfig = Arena({ Bull, queues : [ { type : 'bull' , name : "Notification_Emailer" , hostId : "MyAwesomeQueues" , redis : { port : , host : , password : , }, }, ], customCssPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-styles.css' , customJsPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-js.js' , }, { basePath : '/arena' , disableListen : true , }); app.use( '/' , arenaConfig);

(Credit to tim-soft for the example config.)

Example config (for bullmq)

import Arena from 'bull-arena' ; import { Queue, FlowProducer } from "bullmq" ; const arenaConfig = Arena({ BullMQ : Queue, FlowBullMQ : FlowProducer, queues : [ { type : 'bullmq' , name : "testQueue" , hostId : "worker" , redis : { port : , host : , password : , }, }, ], flows : [ { type : 'bullmq' , name : "testConnection" , hostId : "Flow" , redis : { port : , host : , password : , }, }, ], customCssPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-styles.css' , customJsPath : 'https://example.com/custom-arena-js.js' , }, { basePath : '/arena' , disableListen : true , }); app.use( '/' , arenaConfig);

Bee Queue support

Arena is dual-compatible with Bull 3.x and Bee-Queue 1.x. To add a Bee queue to the Arena dashboard, include the type: 'bee' property with an individual queue's configuration object.

BullMQ Queue support

Arena has added preliminary support for BullMQ post 3.4.x version. To add a BullMQ queue to the Arena dashboard, include the type: 'bullmq' property with an individual queue's configuration object.

Docker image

You can docker pull Arena from Docker Hub.

Please see the docker-arena repository for details.

Contributing

See contributing guidelines and an example.

License

The MIT License.