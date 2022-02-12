gRPC is a modern, open source, high-performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework that can run anywhere. gRPC enables client and server applications to communicate transparently, and simplifies the building of connected systems.
|Homepage:
|grpc.io
|Mailing List:
|grpc-io@googlegroups.com
To maximize usability, gRPC supports the standard method for adding dependencies to a user's chosen language (if there is one). In most languages, the gRPC runtime comes as a package available in a user's language package manager.
For instructions on how to use the language-specific gRPC runtime for a project, please refer to these documents
src/cpp directory
Grpc
grpc
go get google.golang.org/grpc
npm install grpc
gRPC-ProtoRPC dependency to podspec
pecl install grpc
pip install grpcio
gem install grpc
Per-language quickstart guides and tutorials can be found in the documentation section on the grpc.io website. Code examples are available in the examples directory.
Precompiled bleeding-edge package builds of gRPC
master branch's
HEAD are
uploaded daily to packages.grpc.io.
Contributions are welcome!
Please read How to contribute which will guide you through the entire workflow of how to build the source code, how to run the tests, and how to contribute changes to the gRPC codebase. The "How to contribute" document also contains info on how the contribution process works and contains best practices for creating contributions.
Sometimes things go wrong. Please check out the Troubleshooting guide if you are experiencing issues with gRPC.
See the Performance dashboard for performance numbers of master branch daily builds.
See gRPC Concepts
This repository contains source code for gRPC libraries implemented in multiple languages written on top of a shared C core library src/core.
Libraries in different languages may be in various states of development. We are seeking contributions for all of these libraries:
|Language
|Source
|Shared C [core library]
|src/core
|C++
|src/cpp
|Ruby
|src/ruby
|Python
|src/python
|PHP
|src/php
|C# (core library based)
|src/csharp
|Objective-C
|src/objective-c
|Language
|Source repo
|Java
|grpc-java
|Kotlin
|grpc-kotlin
|Go
|grpc-go
|NodeJS
|grpc-node
|WebJS
|grpc-web
|Dart
|grpc-dart
|.NET (pure C# impl.)
|grpc-dotnet
|Swift
|grpc-swift