Encoda

Codecs for structured, semantic, composable, and executable documents

Introduction

"A codec is a device or computer program for encoding or decoding a digital data stream or signal. Codec is a portmanteau of coder-decoder. - Wikipedia

Encoda provides a collection of codecs for converting between, and composing together, documents in various formats. The aim is not to achieve perfect lossless conversion between alternative document formats; there are already several tools for that. Instead the focus of Encoda is to use existing tools to encode and compose semantic documents in alternative formats.

Formats

As far as possible, Encoda piggybacks on top of existing tools for parsing and serializing documents in various formats. It uses extensions to schema.org as the central data model for all documents and for many formats, it simply transforms the data model of the external tool (e.g. Pandoc types, SheetJS spreadsheet model) to that schema ("decoding") and back again ("encoding"). In this sense, you can think of Encoda as a Rosetta Stone with schema.org at it's centre.

⚡ Tip: If a codec for your favorite format is missing below, see if there is already an issue for it and 👍 or comment. If there is no issue regarding the converter you need, feel free to create one.

Format Codec Powered by Status Coverage Text Plain text txt toString ✔ Markdown md Remark ✔ LaTex latex Pandoc α Microsoft Word docx Pandoc β Google Docs gdoc JSON β Open Document Text odt Pandoc α HTML html jsdom, hyperscript ✔ JATS XML jats xml-js ✔ jats-pandoc Pandoc β Portable Document Format pdf pdf-lib, Puppeteer β Math TeX tex mathconverter ✔ MathML mathml MathJax ✔ Visualization Plotly plotly Plotly.js ✔ Vega / Vega-Lite vega Vega ✔ Bibliographic Citation Style Language JSON csl Citation.js ✔ BibTeX bib Citation.js ✔ Notebooks Jupyter ipynb JSON ✔ RMarkdown xmd Remark ✔ Spreadsheets Microsoft Excel xlsx SheetJS β Open Document Spreadsheet ods SheetJS β Tabular data CSV csv SheetJS β Tabular Data Package tdp datapackage-js α Collections Filesystem Directory dir fs β Data interchange, other JSON json JSON ✔ JSON-LD jsonld jsonld.js ✔ JSON5 json5 json5 ✔ YAML yaml js-yaml ✔ Pandoc pandoc Pandoc ✔ Reproducible PNG rpng Puppeteer ✔ XML xml xml-js ✔

Key

✗: Not yet implemented

α: Alpha, initial implementation

β: Beta, ready for user testing

✔: Ready for production use

Publishers

Several of the codecs in Encoda, deal with fetching content from a particular publisher. For example, to get an eLife article and read it in Markdown:

stencila convert https://elifesciences.org/articles/45187v2 ye-et-al-2019.md

Some of these publisher codecs deal with meta data. e.g.

stencila convert "Watson and Crick 1953" - --from crossref --to yaml

type: Article title: Genetical Implications of the Structure of Deoxyribonucleic Acid authors: - familyNames: - WATSON givenNames: - J. D. type: Person - familyNames: - CRICK givenNames: - F. H. C. type: Person datePublished: '1953,5' isPartOf: issueNumber: '4361' isPartOf: volumeNumber: '171' isPartOf: title: Nature type: Periodical type: PublicationVolume type: PublicationIssue

Source Codec Base codec/s Status Coverage General HTTP http Based on Content-Type or extension β Person ORCID orcid jsonld β Article metadata DOI doi csl β Crossref crossref jsonld β Article content eLife elife jats β PLoS plos jats β

Install

The easiest way to use Encoda is to install the stencila command line tool. Encoda powers stencila convert , and other commands, in that CLI. However, the version of Encoda in stencila , can lag behind the version in this repo. So if you want the latest functionality, install Encoda as a Node.js package:

npm install @stencila/encoda --global

Use

Encoda is intended to be used primarily as a library for other applications. However, it comes with a simple command line script which allows you to use the convert function directly.

Converting files

encoda convert notebook.ipynb notebook.docx

Encoda will determine the input and output formats based on the file extensions. You can override these using the --from and --to options. e.g.

encoda convert notebook.ipynb notebook.xml --to jats

You can also convert to more than one file / format (in this case the --to argument only applies to the first output file) e.g.

encoda convert report.docx report.Rmd report.html report.jats

Converting folders

You can decode an entire directory into a Collection . Encoda will traverse the directory, including subdirectories, decoding each file matching your glob pattern. You can then encode the Collection using the dir codec into a tree of HTML files e.g.

encoda convert myproject myproject-published --to dir --pattern '**/*.{rmd, csv}'

Converting command line input

You can also read content from the first argument. In that case, you'll need to specifying the --from format e.g.

encoda convert "{type: 'Paragraph', content: ['Hello world!']}" --from json5 paragraph.md

You can send output to the console by using - as the second argument and specifying the --to format e.g.

encoda convert paragraph.md - --to yaml

Option Description --from The format of the input content e.g. --from md --to The format for the output content e.g. --to html --theme The theme for the output (only applies to HTML, PDF and RPNG output) e.g. --theme eLife . Either a Thema theme name or a path/URL to a directory containing a styles.css and a index.js file. --standalone Generate a standalone document, not a fragment (default true ) --bundle Bundle all assets (e.g images, CSS and JS) into the document (default false ) --debug Print debugging information

Using with Executa

Encoda exposes the decode and encode methods of the Executa API. Register Encoda so that it can be discovered by other executors on your machine,

npm run register

You can then use Encoda as a plugin for Executa that provides additional format conversion capabilities. For example, you can use the query REPL on a Markdown document:

npx executa query CHANGELOG.md --repl

You can then use the REPL to explore the structure of the document and do things like create summary documents from it. For example, lets say from some reason we wanted to create a short JATS XML file with the five most recent releases of this package:

jmp > % format jats jmp > % dest latest-releases .jats .xml jmp > { type : 'Article' , content: content[? type==`Heading` && depth==` 1 `] | [ 1 : 5 ]}

Which creates the latest-major-releases.jats.xml file:

< article xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" article-type = "research-article" > < front > < title-group > < article-title /> </ title-group > < contrib-group /> </ front > < body > < sec > < title > < ext-link ext-link-type = "uri" xlink:href = "https://github.com/stencila/encoda/compare/v0.79.0...v0.80.0" > 0.80.0 </ ext-link > (2019-09-30) </ title > </ sec > ...

You can query a document in any format supported by Encoda. As another example, lets' fetch a CSV file from Github and get the names of it's columns:

npx executa query https://gist.githubusercontent.com/jncraton/68beb88e6027d9321373/raw/381dcf8c0d4534d420d2488b9c60b1204c9f4363/starwars.csv --repl 🛈 INFO encoda:http Fetching "https://gist.githubusercontent.com/jncraton/68beb88e6027d9321373/raw/381dcf8c0d4534d420d2488b9c60b1204c9f4363/starwars.csv" jmp > columns[].name [ 'SetID' , 'Number' , 'Variant' , 'Theme' , 'Subtheme' , 'Year' , 'Name' , 'Minifigs' , 'Pieces' , 'UKPrice' , 'USPrice' , 'CAPrice' , 'EUPrice' , 'ImageURL' , 'Owned' , 'Wanted' , 'QtyOwned' , ] jmp >

See the %help REPL command for more examples.

Note: If you have executa installed globally, then the npx prefix above is not necessary.

Documentation

Self-hoisted (documentation converted from various formats to html) and API documentation (generated from source code) is available at: https://stencila.github.io/encoda.

Develop

Check how to contribute back to the project. All PRs are most welcome! Thank you!

Clone the repository and install a development environment:

git clone https://github.com/stencila/encoda.git cd encoda npm install

You can manually test conversion using current TypeScript src using:

npm start -- convert simple.md simple.html

That can be slow because the TypeScript has to be compiled on the fly (using ts-node ). Alternatively, compile the TypeScript to JavaScript first, and then run node on the dist folder:

npm run build:dist node dist convert simple.md simple.html

If you are using VSCode, you can use the Auto Attach feature to attach to the CLI when running the debug NPM script:

npm run debug -- convert simple.gdoc simple.ipynb

Testing

Running tests locally

Run the test suite using:

npm test

Or, run a single test file e.g.

npx jest tests/xlsx.test.ts --watch

To display debug logs during testing set the environment variable DEBUG=1 , e.g.

DEBUG=1 npm test

To get coverage statistics:

npm run cover

There's also a Makefile if you prefer to run tasks that way e.g.

make lint cover

Running test in Docker

You can also test this package using with a Docker container:

npm run test :docker

Writing tests

Recording and using network fixtures

As far as possible, tests should be able to run with no network access. We use Nock Back to record and play back network requests and responses. Use the nockRecord helper function for this with the convention of starting the fixture file with nock-record- e.g.

const stopRecording = await nockRecord( 'nock-record-<name-of-test>.json' ) stopRecording()

Note that the HTTP fetcher implements caching so that you may need to remove the cache for the recording of fixtures to work e.g. rm -rf /tmp/stencila/encoda/cache/ .

If there are changes in the URLs that your test fetches, or you want to check that your test is still works against an external API that may have changed, remove the Nock recording and rerun the test e.g.,

rm src/codecs/elife/__fixtures__/nock-record-*.json npx jest src/codecs/elife/ --testTimeout 30000

Contribute

We 💕 contributions! All contributions: ideas 🤔, examples 💡, bug reports 🐛, documentation 📖, code 💻, questions 💬. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more on where to start. You can also provide your feedback on the Community Forum and Gitter channel.

Contributors

Add a contributor... To add youself, or someone else, to the above list, either, Ask the @all-contributors bot to do it for you by commenting on an issue or PR like this: @all-contributors please add @octocat for bugs, tests and code Use the all-contributors CLI to do it yourself: npx all-contributors add octocat bugs, tests, code See the list of contribution types.

Acknowledgments

Encoda relies on many awesome opens source tools (see package.json for the complete list). We are grateful ❤ to their developers and contributors for all their time and energy. In particular, these tools do a lot of the heavy lifting 💪 under the hood.

Many thanks ❤ to the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and eLife for funding development of this tool.