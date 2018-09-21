Stencil Utils
This is a simple set of tools that can be executed through a terminal or through function calls.
sd rimraf ./testdir
- rimraf
- Provide a directory that should be recursively deleted from the filesystem
- Example:
sd rimraf ./testdir
- copyDir
- Recursively copy all contents of one folder into another.
- Example:
sd copyDir ./testdir ./testdir2
- mkdirp
- Create a directory and child directories based on path. Same as 'mkdir -p' in *nix systems.
- Example:
sd mkdirp ./testdir/depth1/depth2/depth3
- concurrent
- Execute multiple commands concurrently on windows or *nix systems
- Example:
sd concurrent "touch this" "del that"