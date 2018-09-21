openbase logo
@stencil/utils

by ionic-team
0.0.5 (see all)

Dev tools to improve cross platform experiences.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

975

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm

Stencil Utils

This is a simple set of tools that can be executed through a terminal or through function calls.

sd rimraf ./testdir
  • rimraf
    • Provide a directory that should be recursively deleted from the filesystem
    • Example: sd rimraf ./testdir
  • copyDir
    • Recursively copy all contents of one folder into another.
    • Example: sd copyDir ./testdir ./testdir2
  • mkdirp
    • Create a directory and child directories based on path. Same as 'mkdir -p' in *nix systems.
    • Example: sd mkdirp ./testdir/depth1/depth2/depth3
  • concurrent
    • Execute multiple commands concurrently on windows or *nix systems
    • Example: sd concurrent "touch this" "del that"

